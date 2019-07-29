Monday
City of Charleston Budget Ad Hoc Committee
When: 3 p.m.
Where: Conference Room, First Floor, 116 Meeting St., downtown
Mount Pleasant Board of Zoning Appeals
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, First Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
South Carolina Board of Cosmetology: Task Force
When: 9 a.m.
Where: Conference Room 108, Kingstree Building, Synergy Business Park, 110 Centerview Drive, Columbia
Tuesday
Charleston County School Constituent District 9: Regular
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Haut Gap Middle School, 1861 Bohicket Road, Johns Island
Ravenel Council
When: 6 p.m.
Where: 5962 Highway 165, Ravenel
Wednesday
City of Charleston Committee on Public Safety
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Conference Room, First Floor, 80 Broad St., downtown
Charleston County Board of Assessment Appeals
When: 2 p.m.
Where: Council Committee Room, Rm. 225, Lonnie Hamilton III Public Services Building, 4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston
Mount Pleasant Design Review Board
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, First Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Thursday
City of Charleston Homeownership Initiative Commission
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Department of Housing and Community Development Conference Room, Ste. 3200, 75 Calhoun St., downtown
City of Charleston Keep Charleston Beautiful
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Conference Room A, Department of Parks, 823 Meeting St., downtown
Charleston County School Constituent District 23: Community
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Cafeteria, Baptist Hill Middle High School, 5117 Baptist Hill Road, Hollywood
Johns Island Council
When: 7 p.m.
Where: 3351 Maybank Highway, Johns Island
Friday
No meeting notices were received