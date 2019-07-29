Monday

City of Charleston Budget Ad Hoc Committee 

When: 3 p.m. 

Where: Conference Room, First Floor, 116 Meeting St., downtown 

Mount Pleasant Board of Zoning Appeals

When: 6 p.m. 

Where: Council Chambers, First Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

South Carolina Board of Cosmetology: Task Force 

When: 9 a.m. 

Where: Conference Room 108, Kingstree Building, Synergy Business Park, 110 Centerview Drive, Columbia 

Tuesday

Charleston County School Constituent District 9: Regular

When: 5 p.m. 

Where: Haut Gap Middle School, 1861 Bohicket Road, Johns Island  

Ravenel Council 

When: 6 p.m. 

Where: 5962 Highway 165, Ravenel

Wednesday

City of Charleston Committee on Public Safety

When: 5 p.m. 

Where: Conference Room, First Floor, 80 Broad St., downtown 

Charleston County Board of Assessment Appeals

When: 2 p.m. 

Where: Council Committee Room, Rm. 225, Lonnie Hamilton III Public Services Building, 4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston

Mount Pleasant Design Review Board

When: 5 p.m. 

Where: Council Chambers, First Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Thursday

City of Charleston Homeownership Initiative Commission 

When: 5 p.m. 

Where: Department of Housing and Community Development Conference Room, Ste. 3200, 75 Calhoun St., downtown

City of Charleston Keep Charleston Beautiful

When: 5:30 p.m. 

Where: Conference Room A, Department of Parks, 823 Meeting St., downtown

Charleston County School Constituent District 23: Community

When: 6 p.m. 

Where: Cafeteria, Baptist Hill Middle High School, 5117 Baptist Hill Road, Hollywood 

Johns Island Council 

When: 7 p.m. 

Where: 3351 Maybank Highway, Johns Island 

Friday

No meeting notices were received 

We're improving out commenting experience.

We’ve temporarily removed comments from articles while we work on a new and better commenting experience. In the meantime, subscribers are encouraged to join the conversation at our Post and Courier Subscribers group on Facebook.