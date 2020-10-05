You have permission to edit this article.
Weekly Meetings

Monday

City of Charleston Design Review Board

When: 4:30 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/3lcvO2P

Conference Call #: 1-312-626-6799

Meeting ID: 867 2718 5518

City of Charleston Commission on Equity, Inclusion, and Racial Conciliation: Criminal Justice Reform Subcommittee 

When: 6 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Access Code: 85916152060

City of Charleston City Plan: Charla Communitaria

When: 8-9:30 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-646-558-8656

Webinar ID: 899 7433 3729

Passcode: 121309

Mount Pleasant Recreation Committee

When: 8:30 a.m.

Where: Council Chambers, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Police, Judicial, and Legal Committee

When: 9:45 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Economic Development Committee

When: 11 a.m.

Where: Council Chambers, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Flood Resilience Committee

When: 12:15 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Transportation Committee

When: 1 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Water Supply Committee

When: 2:15 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Planning and Development Committee

When: 3 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Isle of Palms Public Safety Committee

When: 9 a.m.

Where: City Hall, 1207 Palm Blvd.

Isle of Palms Recreation Committee

When: 5 p.m.

Where: City Hall, 1207 Palm Blvd.

S.C. Board of Barber Examiners OJT Overview

When: 9 a.m.

For meeting details, email: boardinfo@llr.sc.gov

Sullivan's Island Town Council

Special, Workshop

When: 6 p.m., proceeding in the order listed.

Zoom: bit.ly/3cWYgCW

Meeting ID: 811 3487 3752

Password: 29482

Summerville Standing Committees

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, Municipal Annex, 200 S. Main St.

Tuesday

City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals: Zoning

When: 5:15 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/30vr801

Conference Call #: 1-301-715-8592

Meeting ID: 840-2604-1911

Password: 100620

City of Charleston Commission on Equity, Inclusion, and Racial Conciliation: Internal Review Subcommittee

When: 3 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Access Code: 83810472946

City of Charleston Commission on Equity, Inclusion, and Racial Conciliation: Special

When: 5:30 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Access Code: 999 634 8358

Goose Creek Planning Commission

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, City Hall, Marguerite H. Brown Municipal Center, 519 N. Goose Creek Blvd.

Isle of Palms Personnel Committee

When: 9 a.m.

Where: City Hall, 1207 Palm Blvd.

Ravenel Board of Zoning Appeals

When: 6 p.m.

For meeting details, visit: bit.ly/2SnDse4

Summerville Board of Architectural Review

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Municipal Annex, 200 S. Main St.

Wednesday

City of Charleston Health and Wellness Advisory Committee

When: 9 a.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099 

Access Code: 850 5377 7943 

City of Charleston City Council Workshop: Laurel Island PUD and St. Julian Devine Community Center Smokestacks

When: 3 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Access Code: 912 096 416

City of Charleston History Commission

When: 4 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Access Code: 708726

City of Charleston West Ashley Revitalization Commission

When: 5:30 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Webinar ID: 847 2519 7415

Passcode: 079486

Isle of Palms Real Property Committee

When: 1 p.m.

Where: City Hall, 1207 Palm Blvd.

Mount Pleasant Waterworks 

Finance Committee, Personnel Committee

When: 9 a.m., proceeding in the order listed.

Where: Public Meeting Room, MPW Operations Center, 1619 Rifle Range Road

Thursday

City of Charleston Committee on Public Safety 

When: 2 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Access Code: 92103951294

City of Charleston Community Development Committee: Special

When: 4:30 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Access ID: 759694505

City of Charleston Citizen's Police Advisory Council

When: 5:30 p.m.

Conference Call: 1-929-205-6099

Access Code: 816 1736 2786

Mount Pleasant Historical Commission

When: 8 a.m.

For meeting details, call: 843-884-1229

Sullivan's Island Board of Zoning Appeals

When: 5 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/36unbfY

Summerville Council

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, Third Floor, Municipal Annex, 200 S. Main St.

Friday

City of Charleston Central Business District Improvement Commission

When: 3:30 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Passcode: 83077840369

