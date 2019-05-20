Monday

City of Charleston Hotel Task Force

When: 3:30 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown

City of Charleston Design Review Board

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown

City of Charleston Recreation Committee

When: 5:15 p.m.

Where: Parks Department, 823 Meeting St., downtown

Charleston County Park and Recreation Regular Commission

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Commission Boardroom, Headquarters, 861 Riverland Drive, Charleston

Charleston Dorchester Mental Health Center Board

When: 8:45 a.m.

Where: Conference Room, Dorchester Clinic, 106 Springview Lane, Summerville

Goose Creek Architectural Review Board

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: City Hall Council Chambers, Marguerite Brown Municipal Center, 519 N. Goose Creek Blvd., Goose Creek

Hollywood Public Hearing

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, 5150 Highway 165, Hollywood

Hollywood Town Council

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, 5150 Highway 165, Hollywood

Mount Pleasant Waterworks Commission

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Public Meeting Room, 1619 Rifle Range Road, Mount Pleasant

St. John's Fire District Strategic Planning

When: 1 p.m.

Where: St. John's fire District Headquarters, 1148 Main Road, Johns Island

Tuesday

City of Charleston Redevelopment Corporation 

When: 8:30 a.m.

Where: Department of Housing and Community Development Conference Room, Suite 3200, 75 Calhoun St., downtown

City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals - Zoning

When: 5:15 p.m.

Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown

Charleston County School District Constituent District 9 - Regular

When: 5:45 p.m.

Where: Haut Gap Middle School, 1861 Bohicket Road, Johns Island

Isle of Palms Ways and Means Committee Budget - Special

When: 4 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, City Hall, 1207 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms

Isle of Palms Ways and Means Committee

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, City Hall, 1207 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms

Mount Pleasant Shem Creek Area Management Planning Public Input

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Police Training room, First Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

South Carolina Board of Architectural Examiners Subcommittee Conference Call

When: 9:30 a.m.

Where: Room 202-03, Kingstree Building, Synergy Business Park, 110 Centerview Drive, Columbia

Sullivan's Island Town Council Public Hearing

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Sullivan's Island Town Hall, 2056 Middle St., Sullivan's Island

Summerville Planning Commission

When: 4 p.m.

Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S Main St., Summerville

Summerville Special Called Council - UDO Workshop 13

When: 2:30 p.m.

Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S Main St., Summerville

Wednesday

City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review - Large

When: 4:30 p.m.

Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown

Charleston County Board of Assessment Appeals

When: 2 p.m.

Where: Council Committee Room, Room 225, Lonnie Hamilton III Public Services Building, 4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston

Isle of Palms ATAX Committee

When: 11 a.m.

Where: Council Chambers, City Hall, 1207 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms

Mount Pleasant Shem Creek Study Advisory Committee

When: 9 a.m.

Where: Police Training room, First Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Thursday

City of Charleston's 350th Commission

When: 1:30 p.m.

Where: Founders Hall, Charles Towne Landing, 1500 Old Towne Road, Charleston

City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review - Small

When: 4:30 p.m.

Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown

City of Charleston Committee on Community Development

When: 4:30 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown

Isle of Palms City Council - Special

When: 2:30 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, City Hall, 1207 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms

Friday

City of Charleston Commission Disability Issues

When: 4:30 p.m.

Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown

