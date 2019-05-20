Monday
City of Charleston Hotel Task Force
When: 3:30 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown
City of Charleston Design Review Board
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown
City of Charleston Recreation Committee
When: 5:15 p.m.
Where: Parks Department, 823 Meeting St., downtown
Charleston County Park and Recreation Regular Commission
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Commission Boardroom, Headquarters, 861 Riverland Drive, Charleston
Charleston Dorchester Mental Health Center Board
When: 8:45 a.m.
Where: Conference Room, Dorchester Clinic, 106 Springview Lane, Summerville
Goose Creek Architectural Review Board
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: City Hall Council Chambers, Marguerite Brown Municipal Center, 519 N. Goose Creek Blvd., Goose Creek
Hollywood Public Hearing
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, 5150 Highway 165, Hollywood
Hollywood Town Council
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, 5150 Highway 165, Hollywood
Mount Pleasant Waterworks Commission
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Public Meeting Room, 1619 Rifle Range Road, Mount Pleasant
St. John's Fire District Strategic Planning
When: 1 p.m.
Where: St. John's fire District Headquarters, 1148 Main Road, Johns Island
Tuesday
City of Charleston Redevelopment Corporation
When: 8:30 a.m.
Where: Department of Housing and Community Development Conference Room, Suite 3200, 75 Calhoun St., downtown
City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals - Zoning
When: 5:15 p.m.
Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown
Charleston County School District Constituent District 9 - Regular
When: 5:45 p.m.
Where: Haut Gap Middle School, 1861 Bohicket Road, Johns Island
Isle of Palms Ways and Means Committee Budget - Special
When: 4 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, City Hall, 1207 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms
Isle of Palms Ways and Means Committee
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, City Hall, 1207 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms
Mount Pleasant Shem Creek Area Management Planning Public Input
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Police Training room, First Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
South Carolina Board of Architectural Examiners Subcommittee Conference Call
When: 9:30 a.m.
Where: Room 202-03, Kingstree Building, Synergy Business Park, 110 Centerview Drive, Columbia
Sullivan's Island Town Council Public Hearing
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Sullivan's Island Town Hall, 2056 Middle St., Sullivan's Island
Summerville Planning Commission
When: 4 p.m.
Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S Main St., Summerville
Summerville Special Called Council - UDO Workshop 13
When: 2:30 p.m.
Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S Main St., Summerville
Wednesday
City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review - Large
When: 4:30 p.m.
Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown
Charleston County Board of Assessment Appeals
When: 2 p.m.
Where: Council Committee Room, Room 225, Lonnie Hamilton III Public Services Building, 4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston
Isle of Palms ATAX Committee
When: 11 a.m.
Where: Council Chambers, City Hall, 1207 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms
Mount Pleasant Shem Creek Study Advisory Committee
When: 9 a.m.
Where: Police Training room, First Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Thursday
City of Charleston's 350th Commission
When: 1:30 p.m.
Where: Founders Hall, Charles Towne Landing, 1500 Old Towne Road, Charleston
City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review - Small
When: 4:30 p.m.
Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown
City of Charleston Committee on Community Development
When: 4:30 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown
Isle of Palms City Council - Special
When: 2:30 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, City Hall, 1207 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms
Friday
City of Charleston Commission Disability Issues
When: 4:30 p.m.
Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown