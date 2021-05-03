You have permission to edit this article.
Weekly Meetings

Monday

City of Charleston Design Review Board

When: 4:30 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/3354QTy

Conference Call #: 1-312-626-6799

Meeting ID: 867 2718 5518

Charleston County Board of Zoning Appeals

When: 5 p.m.

For more information, call: 843-202-7200

Isle of Palms Recreation Committee

When: 8 a.m.

Livestream: youtube.com/user/cityofisleofpalms

James Island Public Service District Fire & Emergency Preparedness Committee

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Fire Station 2, 853 Harborview Road

Mount Pleasant Bids and Purchases Committee

When: 8:30 a.m.

Where: Council Chambers, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Economic Development Committee

When: 9 a.m.

Where: Council Chambers, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Flood Resilience Committee

When: 9:45 a.m.

Where: Council Chambers, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Transportation Committee

When: 10:15 a.m.

Where: Council Chambers, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Police, Judicial, and Legal Committee

When: 10:45 a.m.

Where: Council Chambers, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Water Supply Committee

When: 11:30 a.m.

Where: Council Chambers, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Budget Committee

When: 12:30 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Planning and Development Committee

When: 2 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Sullivan's Island Town Council Workshop

When: 6 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/2Ri3y4Q

Meeting ID: 837 6205 4484

Password: 29482

Tuesday

City of Charleston Health and Wellness Advisory Committee: Task Force on Health in All Policies

When: 1 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Access Code: 848 4891 1883

City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals: Zoning

When: 5:15 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/3eZsJ4L

Conference Call #: 1-301-715-8592

Meeting ID: 836-3902-8046

Password: 591247

Goose Creek Planning Commission

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, City Hall, 519 N. Goose Creek Blvd.

Hanahan Planning Commission

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Debbie Lewis Municipal Chambers, 1255 Yeamans Hall Road

Isle of Palms Personnel Committee

When: 9 a.m.

Livesteam: youtube.com/user/cityofisleofpalms

Isle of Palms Real Property Committee

When: 1:30 p.m.

Livestream: youtube.com/user/cityofisleofpalms

Summerville Board of Architectural Review

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Training Room, 200 S. Main St.

Wednesday

City of Charleston Army Corps 3x3 Advisory Committee

When: 9 a.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Meeting ID: 882 5411 4718

Access Code: 138691

City of Charleston Health and Wellness Advisory Committee

When: 9 a.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Access Code: 850 5377 7943

City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals: SITE DESIGN

When: 5 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/3aPjtyv

Conference Call #: 1-301-715-8592

Meeting ID: 867 9676 5530

Isle of Palms Public Works Committee

When: 4:30 p.m.

Livestream: youtube.com/user/cityofisleofpalms

Lincolnville Town Council: Regular

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Town Hall, 141 West Broad St.

Mount Pleasant Waterworks

Commission: Special, Personnel Committee, Audit Committee, Finance Committee

When: 9 a.m., proceeding in the order listed

Where: Commissioners Conference Room, MPW Operations Center, 1619 Rifle Range Road

S.C. Board of Landscape Architectural Examiners 

When: 10 a.m.

For more information, email: Contact.LSA@llr.sc.gov 

Summerville Council: Special Budget Retreat

When: 9 a.m.

Wampee Conference Center, 2213 Pinopolis Road

Thursday

City of Charleston Undergrounding Utilities Advisory Committee

When: 10:30 a.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/3u8BiAd

Conference Call #: 1-312-626-6799

Webinar ID: 842 0983 1666

Passcode: 378801

City of Charleston Keep Charleston Beautiful

When: 5:30 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/3aQ8RQg

Conference Call #: 1-301-715-8592

Meeting ID: 824 1040 3881

Passcode: 262246

Isle of Palms Public Safety Committee

When: 3 p.m.

Livestream: youtube.com/user/cityofisleofpalms

Johns Island Council

When: 7 p.m.

Where: BEC Building, 611 Main Road

Sullivan's Island Municipal Election Commission

When: Noon

Where: Town Hall, 2056 Middle St.

Friday

No meeting notices were received

