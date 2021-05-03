Weekly Meetings

Monday
City of Charleston Design Review Board
When: 4:30 p.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/3354QTy
Conference Call #: 1-312-626-6799
Meeting ID: 867 2718 5518
Charleston County Board of Zoning Appeals
When: 5 p.m.
For more information, call: 843-202-7200
Isle of Palms Recreation Committee
When: 8 a.m.
Livestream: youtube.com/user/cityofisleofpalms
James Island Public Service District Fire & Emergency Preparedness Committee
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Fire Station 2, 853 Harborview Road
Mount Pleasant Bids and Purchases Committee
When: 8:30 a.m.
Where: Council Chambers, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Mount Pleasant Economic Development Committee
When: 9 a.m.
Where: Council Chambers, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Mount Pleasant Flood Resilience Committee
When: 9:45 a.m.
Where: Council Chambers, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Mount Pleasant Transportation Committee
When: 10:15 a.m.
Where: Council Chambers, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Mount Pleasant Police, Judicial, and Legal Committee
When: 10:45 a.m.
Where: Council Chambers, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Mount Pleasant Water Supply Committee
When: 11:30 a.m.
Where: Council Chambers, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Mount Pleasant Budget Committee
When: 12:30 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Mount Pleasant Planning and Development Committee
When: 2 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Sullivan's Island Town Council Workshop
When: 6 p.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/2Ri3y4Q
Meeting ID: 837 6205 4484
Password: 29482
Tuesday
City of Charleston Health and Wellness Advisory Committee: Task Force on Health in All Policies
When: 1 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Access Code: 848 4891 1883
City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals: Zoning
When: 5:15 p.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/3eZsJ4L
Conference Call #: 1-301-715-8592
Meeting ID: 836-3902-8046
Password: 591247
Goose Creek Planning Commission
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, City Hall, 519 N. Goose Creek Blvd.
Hanahan Planning Commission
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Debbie Lewis Municipal Chambers, 1255 Yeamans Hall Road
Isle of Palms Personnel Committee
When: 9 a.m.
Livesteam: youtube.com/user/cityofisleofpalms
Isle of Palms Real Property Committee
When: 1:30 p.m.
Livestream: youtube.com/user/cityofisleofpalms
Summerville Board of Architectural Review
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Training Room, 200 S. Main St.
Wednesday
City of Charleston Army Corps 3x3 Advisory Committee
When: 9 a.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Meeting ID: 882 5411 4718
Access Code: 138691
City of Charleston Health and Wellness Advisory Committee
When: 9 a.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Access Code: 850 5377 7943
City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals: SITE DESIGN
When: 5 p.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/3aPjtyv
Conference Call #: 1-301-715-8592
Meeting ID: 867 9676 5530
Isle of Palms Public Works Committee
When: 4:30 p.m.
Livestream: youtube.com/user/cityofisleofpalms
Lincolnville Town Council: Regular
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Town Hall, 141 West Broad St.
Mount Pleasant Waterworks
Commission: Special, Personnel Committee, Audit Committee, Finance Committee
When: 9 a.m., proceeding in the order listed
Where: Commissioners Conference Room, MPW Operations Center, 1619 Rifle Range Road
S.C. Board of Landscape Architectural Examiners
When: 10 a.m.
For more information, email: Contact.LSA@llr.sc.gov
Summerville Council: Special Budget Retreat
When: 9 a.m.
Wampee Conference Center, 2213 Pinopolis Road
Thursday
City of Charleston Undergrounding Utilities Advisory Committee
When: 10:30 a.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/3u8BiAd
Conference Call #: 1-312-626-6799
Webinar ID: 842 0983 1666
Passcode: 378801
City of Charleston Keep Charleston Beautiful
When: 5:30 p.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/3aQ8RQg
Conference Call #: 1-301-715-8592
Meeting ID: 824 1040 3881
Passcode: 262246
Isle of Palms Public Safety Committee
When: 3 p.m.
Livestream: youtube.com/user/cityofisleofpalms
Johns Island Council
When: 7 p.m.
Where: BEC Building, 611 Main Road
Sullivan's Island Municipal Election Commission
When: Noon
Where: Town Hall, 2056 Middle St.
Friday
No meeting notices were received