Monday
City of Charleston Hotel Task Force
When: 12:30 p.m.
Where: Council Chamber, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown
City of Charleston Committee on Real Estate
When: 3 p.m.
Where: First Floor Conference Room, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown
City of Charleston Board of Appeals Under the International Building Code
When: 4:30 p.m.
Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown
City of Charleston Committee on Public Safety
When: 5 p.m.
Where: First Floor Conference Room, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown
Charleston County School District Committee of the Whole
When: 1 p.m.
Where: Main Board Room, 75 Calhoun St., downtown
Mount Pleasant Old Village Historic Commission
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
North Charleston Sewer District
Public Hearing, North Charleston District
When: 6 p.m. proceeding in the order listed
Where: Miner W. Crosby Chambers, 7225 Stall Road, North Charleston
St. John's Fire District Commission: Monthly
When: 6 p.m.
Where: St. Johns Fire District Headquarters, 1148 Main Road, Johns Island
South Carolina Board of Cosmetology
When: 3 p.m.
Where: Conference Room 108, Kingstree Building, Synergy Business Park, 110 Centerview Drive, Columbia
Tuesday
City of Charleston Committee on Traffic and Transportation
When: 2:30 p.m.
Where: First Floor Conference Room, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown
City of Charleston Committee on Public Works and Utilities
When: 3 p.m.
Where: First Floor Conference Room, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown
City of Charleston Ways and Means
When: 4:30 p.m.
Where: Council Chamber, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown
City of Charleston City Council
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Council Chamber, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown
Berkeley County Board of Education
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Boardroom, Berkeley County Board of Education Building, 229 E. Main St., Moncks Corner
Charleston County School District Constituent District 2: East Cooper High Schools Attendance Zoning Community Meeting
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Moultrie Middle School, 645 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant
Charleston County School District Constituent District 20: Regular
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Media Center, Burke High School, 244 President St., downtown
Charleston County School District Constituent District 3: Regular
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Camp Rad Middle School, 1484 Camp Road, Charleston
Dorchester County Career and Technology Center Board of Trustees
Public Budget Hearing, Regular Monthly Meeting
When: 4:30 p.m. proceeding in the order listed
Where: 507 School House Road, Dorchester
Folly Beach City Council: Work Session
When: 6 p.m.
Where: City Hall, 21 Center St., Folly Beach
Folly Beach City Council: Regular
When: 7 p.m.
Where: City Hall, 21 Center St., Folly Beach
Goose Creek City Council: Regular
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, City Hall, 519 N. Goose Creek Blvd., Goose Creek
Mount Pleasant Town Council
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, First Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
South Carolina Board of Cosmetology: Task Force
When: 9 a.m.
Where: Conference Room 105, Kingstree Building, Synergy Business Park, 110 Centerview Drive, Columbia
Sullivan's Island Public Safety Committee
When: 8:30 a.m.
Where: 2056 Middle St., Sullivan's Island
Wednesday
City of Charleston Commission on Women
When: 10 a.m.
Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown
City of Charleston Planning Commission
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown
Charleston County School District Constituent District 2: Regular
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Laing Middle School, 2705 Bulrush Basket Lane, Mount Pleasant
Isle of Palms Commission of Public Works
When: 8 a.m.
Where: Commission Conference Room, 1300 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms
Sullivan's Island Design Review Board
When: 6 p.m.
Where: 2056 Middle St., Sullivan's Island
Thursday
City of Charleston's 350th Steering Committee
When: 8 a.m.
Where: Visitor's Center, Charles Towne Landing, 1500 Old Towne Road, Charleston
City of Charleston Arts Commission
When: 4 p.m.
Where: First Floor Conference Room, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown
City of Charleston History Commission
When: 4:30 p.m.
Where: Council Chamber, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown
City of Charleston Redevelopment and Preservation Commission
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Department of Housing and Community Development Conference Room, Suite 3200, 75 Calhoun St., downtown
Charleston County School District Constituent District 10: Regular
When: 6 p.m.
Where: St. Andrews Campus, 721 Wappoo Road, Charleston
Mount Pleasant Culture, Arts and Pride Commission
When: Noon
Where: Committee Meeting Room 3300, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
South Carolina Board of Cosmetology: Panel Hearings
When: 10 a.m.
Where: Conference Room 204, Kingstree Building, Synergy Business Park, 110 Centerview Drive, Columbia
Friday
No meeting notices were received