Monday

City of Charleston Hotel Task Force

When: 12:30 p.m.

Where: Council Chamber, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown 

City of Charleston Committee on Real Estate

When: 3 p.m.

Where: First Floor Conference Room, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown

City of Charleston Board of Appeals Under the International Building Code

When: 4:30 p.m.

Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown

City of Charleston Committee on Public Safety

When: 5 p.m.

Where: First Floor Conference Room, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown

Charleston County School District Committee of the Whole

When: 1 p.m.

Where: Main Board Room, 75 Calhoun St., downtown

Mount Pleasant Old Village Historic Commission

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

North Charleston Sewer District

Public Hearing, North Charleston District

When: 6 p.m. proceeding in the order listed

Where: Miner W. Crosby Chambers, 7225 Stall Road, North Charleston

St. John's Fire District Commission: Monthly

When: 6 p.m.

Where: St. Johns Fire District Headquarters, 1148 Main Road, Johns Island

South Carolina Board of Cosmetology 

When: 3 p.m.

Where: Conference Room 108, Kingstree Building, Synergy Business Park, 110 Centerview Drive, Columbia

Tuesday

City of Charleston Committee on Traffic and Transportation

When: 2:30 p.m.

Where: First Floor Conference Room, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown

City of Charleston Committee on Public Works and Utilities

When: 3 p.m.

Where: First Floor Conference Room, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown

City of Charleston Ways and Means

When: 4:30 p.m.

Where: Council Chamber, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown

City of Charleston City Council

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Council Chamber, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown

Berkeley County Board of Education

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Boardroom, Berkeley County Board of Education Building, 229 E. Main St., Moncks Corner

Charleston County School District Constituent District 2: East Cooper High Schools Attendance Zoning Community Meeting

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Moultrie Middle School, 645 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant

Charleston County School District Constituent District 20: Regular

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Media Center, Burke High School, 244 President St., downtown

Charleston County School District Constituent District 3: Regular

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Camp Rad Middle School, 1484 Camp Road, Charleston

Dorchester County Career and Technology Center Board of Trustees

Public Budget Hearing, Regular Monthly Meeting

When: 4:30 p.m. proceeding in the order listed

Where: 507 School House Road, Dorchester

Folly Beach City Council: Work Session

When: 6 p.m.

Where: City Hall, 21 Center St., Folly Beach

Folly Beach City Council: Regular

When: 7 p.m.

Where: City Hall, 21 Center St., Folly Beach

Goose Creek City Council: Regular

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, City Hall, 519 N. Goose Creek Blvd., Goose Creek

Mount Pleasant Town Council

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, First Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

South Carolina Board of Cosmetology: Task Force

When: 9 a.m.

Where: Conference Room 105, Kingstree Building, Synergy Business Park, 110 Centerview Drive, Columbia

Sullivan's Island Public Safety Committee

When: 8:30 a.m.

Where: 2056 Middle St., Sullivan's Island

Wednesday

City of Charleston Commission on Women

When: 10 a.m. 

Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown

City of Charleston Planning Commission

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown

Charleston County School District Constituent District 2: Regular

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Laing Middle School, 2705 Bulrush Basket Lane, Mount Pleasant

Isle of Palms Commission of Public Works

When: 8 a.m.

Where: Commission Conference Room, 1300 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms

Sullivan's Island Design Review Board

When: 6 p.m.

Where: 2056 Middle St., Sullivan's Island

Thursday

City of Charleston's 350th Steering Committee

When: 8 a.m.

Where: Visitor's Center, Charles Towne Landing, 1500 Old Towne Road, Charleston

City of Charleston Arts Commission

When: 4 p.m.

Where: First Floor Conference Room, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown

City of Charleston History Commission

When: 4:30 p.m.

Where: Council Chamber, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown

City of Charleston Redevelopment and Preservation Commission

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Department of Housing and Community Development Conference Room, Suite 3200, 75 Calhoun St., downtown

Charleston County School District Constituent District 10: Regular

When: 6 p.m.

Where: St. Andrews Campus, 721 Wappoo Road, Charleston

Mount Pleasant Culture, Arts and Pride Commission

When: Noon

Where: Committee Meeting Room 3300, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

South Carolina Board of Cosmetology: Panel Hearings

When: 10 a.m.

Where: Conference Room 204, Kingstree Building, Synergy Business Park, 110 Centerview Drive, Columbia

Friday

No meeting notices were received

