Weekly Meetings

Monday

City of Charleston Design Review Board

When: 4:30 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/3bEVDXh

Conference Call #: 1-312-626-6799

Meeting ID: 850 6744 2414

Goose Creek Architectural Review Board

When: 6:30 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/3eAs0Z0

Mount Pleasant Waterworks

Personnel Committee, Regular Commission

When: 4:30 p.m., proceeding in the order listed

Where: MPW Operations Center, 1619 Rifle Range Road

Summerville Planning Commission

When: 4 p.m.

Where: City Hall, 200 S. Main St.

Tuesday

City of Charleston Redevelopment Corporation

When: 8:30 a.m.

Conference Call #: 1-646-876-9923

Meeting ID: 847 5582 1002

Passcode: 349131

City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals: Zoning

When: 5:15 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/3qHm9DH

Conference Call #: 1-301-715-8592

Meeting ID: 846-3265-6340

Passcode: 011921

City of Charleston Commission on Equity, Inclusion and Racial Conciliation

When: 5:30 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Meeting ID: 999 634 8358

Charleston County Aviation Authority Board

When: 10-11 a.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/2OMgT4j

Meeting ID: 928 2358 2315

Lake Moultrie Water Agency 

When: 4 p.m.

Where: Santee Cooper Regional Water Treatment Facility, 817 Water Plant Road, Moncks Corner

S.C. State Board of Registration for Professional Engineers and Surveyors 

When: 9:30 a.m.

For meeting access, email: Contact.EngLS@llr.sc.gov

S.C. Soil Classifiers Advisory Council

When: 10 a.m.

For meeting access info, email: Contact.EngLS@llr.sc.gov

Sullivan's Island Town Council

When: 6 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/3bFaG3g

Meeting ID: 883 2916 6943

Password: 29482

Wednesday

City of Charleston Commission on Women

When: 2 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/2Ov8Qce

Conference Call #: 1-301-715-8592

Meeting ID: 813 9967 7409

Passcode: 239575

City of Charleston Planning Commission: Special

When: 4:30 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/2OJcW0h

Conference Call #: 1-301-715-8592

Meeting ID: 853 0771 7064

City of Charleston Planning Commission

When: 5 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/3laXyWy

Conference Call #: 1-301-715-8592

Meeting ID #: 853 0771 7064

Isle of Palms Water and Sewer Commission

Property Operations Committee, Regular

When: 8 a.m., proceeding in the order listed.

Conference Call #: 1-646-741-5292

Meeting ID: 112 874 8439 #

Sullivan's Island Design Review Board

When: 4 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/38xlizi

Thursday

City of Charleston Planning Commission: Special

When: 3 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/38weQbC

Conference Call #: 1-301-715-8592

City of Charleston James Island Creek Water Quality Task Force

When: 4 p.m.

Livestream: bit.ly/3t6QywO

City of Charleston Redevelopment and Preservation Commission

When: 5 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Meeting ID: 847 6196 7214

Passcode: 463803

Goose Creek Planning Commission: Special

When: 10 a.m.

Where: Fire Dept. Headquarters, 201 Button Hall Ave.

Mount Pleasant Youth Council

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Town Council Chambers, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Summerville Design Review Board

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: City Hall, 200 S. Main St.

Friday

City of Charleston Commission on Equity, Inclusion and Racial Conciliation: Economic Empowerment Subcommittee

When: 1 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Meeting ID: 845 9253 8180

City of Charleston Central Business District Improvement Commission

When: 3:30 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Meeting ID: 830 7784 0369

