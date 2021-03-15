Weekly Meetings

Monday
City of Charleston Design Review Board
When: 4:30 p.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/3bEVDXh
Conference Call #: 1-312-626-6799
Meeting ID: 850 6744 2414
Goose Creek Architectural Review Board
When: 6:30 p.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/3eAs0Z0
Mount Pleasant Waterworks
Personnel Committee, Regular Commission
When: 4:30 p.m., proceeding in the order listed
Where: MPW Operations Center, 1619 Rifle Range Road
Summerville Planning Commission
When: 4 p.m.
Where: City Hall, 200 S. Main St.
Tuesday
City of Charleston Redevelopment Corporation
When: 8:30 a.m.
Conference Call #: 1-646-876-9923
Meeting ID: 847 5582 1002
Passcode: 349131
City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals: Zoning
When: 5:15 p.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/3qHm9DH
Conference Call #: 1-301-715-8592
Meeting ID: 846-3265-6340
Passcode: 011921
City of Charleston Commission on Equity, Inclusion and Racial Conciliation
When: 5:30 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Meeting ID: 999 634 8358
Charleston County Aviation Authority Board
When: 10-11 a.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/2OMgT4j
Meeting ID: 928 2358 2315
Lake Moultrie Water Agency
When: 4 p.m.
Where: Santee Cooper Regional Water Treatment Facility, 817 Water Plant Road, Moncks Corner
S.C. State Board of Registration for Professional Engineers and Surveyors
When: 9:30 a.m.
For meeting access, email: Contact.EngLS@llr.sc.gov
S.C. Soil Classifiers Advisory Council
When: 10 a.m.
For meeting access info, email: Contact.EngLS@llr.sc.gov
Sullivan's Island Town Council
When: 6 p.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/3bFaG3g
Meeting ID: 883 2916 6943
Password: 29482
Wednesday
City of Charleston Commission on Women
When: 2 p.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/2Ov8Qce
Conference Call #: 1-301-715-8592
Meeting ID: 813 9967 7409
Passcode: 239575
City of Charleston Planning Commission: Special
When: 4:30 p.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/2OJcW0h
Conference Call #: 1-301-715-8592
Meeting ID: 853 0771 7064
City of Charleston Planning Commission
When: 5 p.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/3laXyWy
Conference Call #: 1-301-715-8592
Meeting ID #: 853 0771 7064
Isle of Palms Water and Sewer Commission
Property Operations Committee, Regular
When: 8 a.m., proceeding in the order listed.
Conference Call #: 1-646-741-5292
Meeting ID: 112 874 8439 #
Sullivan's Island Design Review Board
When: 4 p.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/38xlizi
Thursday
City of Charleston Planning Commission: Special
When: 3 p.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/38weQbC
Conference Call #: 1-301-715-8592
City of Charleston James Island Creek Water Quality Task Force
When: 4 p.m.
Livestream: bit.ly/3t6QywO
City of Charleston Redevelopment and Preservation Commission
When: 5 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Meeting ID: 847 6196 7214
Passcode: 463803
Goose Creek Planning Commission: Special
When: 10 a.m.
Where: Fire Dept. Headquarters, 201 Button Hall Ave.
Mount Pleasant Youth Council
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Town Council Chambers, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Summerville Design Review Board
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: City Hall, 200 S. Main St.
Friday
City of Charleston Commission on Equity, Inclusion and Racial Conciliation: Economic Empowerment Subcommittee
When: 1 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Meeting ID: 845 9253 8180
City of Charleston Central Business District Improvement Commission
When: 3:30 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Meeting ID: 830 7784 0369