Monday

City of Charleston Community Development Committee

When: 3 p.m.

Where: Council Chamber, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown

City of Charleston Design Review Board

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown

City of Charleston Real Estate Committee

When: 5 p.m.

Where: First Floor Conference Room, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown

Goose Creek Architectural Review Board

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, City Hall, Marguerite Brown Municipal Center, 519 N. Goose Creek Blvd.

Tuesday

City of Charleston Redevelopment Corporaton

When: 8:30 a.m.

Where: Department of Housing and Community Development Conference Room, 80 Broad St., downtown

City of Charleston Human Resources Committee

When: 4 p.m.

Where: First Floor Conference Room, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown

City of Charleston Ways and Means Committee

When: 4:30 p.m.

Where: Council Chamber, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown

City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals: Zoning

When: 5:15 p.m.

Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown

City of Charleston Citizen Police Advisory Council

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Training Room, City of Charleston Police Department, 180 Lockwood Blvd.

Goose Creek City Council Workshop

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Training Room, Fire Station, 201 Button Hall Ave.

Wednesday

City of Charleston Commission on Women

When: 10 a.m.

Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown

City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review: Large

When: 4:30 p.m.

Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown

Isle of Palms Public Works Commission

When: 8 a.m.

Where: Commission Conference Room, 1300 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms

Thursday

City of Charleston Planning Commission 

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown

City of Charleston Redevelopment and Preservation Commission

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Department of Housing and Community Development Conference Room, Suite 3200, 75 Calhoun St., downtown

Radcliffeborough Neighborhood Association 

When: 6 p.m.

Where: St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 16 Thomas St., downtown