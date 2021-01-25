You have permission to edit this article.
Weekly Meetings

Monday

City of Charleston Committee on Real Estate

When: 2 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Access Code: 835 678 884

City of Charleston Committee on Public Works and Utilities

When: 4:30 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Access Code: 592 382 519

City of Charleston Recreation Commission

When: 5 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/2Ntv1Po

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Meeting ID: 860 7021 2098

Passcode: 260410

CCPRC Cooper River County Park Trails Project: Public

When: 5 p.m.

For more info, visit: charlestoncountyparks.com

Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission: Regular

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Commission Boardroom, Headquarters, 861 Riverland Drive

Charleston Dorchester Mental Health Center Board

When: 6 p.m.

For more info, call 843-852-4100

James Island Public Service District Commission: Regular

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Town Hall, 1122 Dills Bluff Road

Mount Pleasant Board of Zoning Appeals

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Summerville Planning Commission

When: 4 p.m.

Where: Municipal Annex, Building 200 S. Main St.

Tuesday

Charleston Committee on Public Safety

When: 2 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Access Code: 92103951294

City of Charleston Ways and Means 

When: 4:30 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Access Code: 300611887

City of Charleston City Council

When: 5 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Access Code: 912096416

Berkeley County Board of Education

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Berkeley Education Center, 107 E. Main St., Moncks Corner

Goose Creek City Council

Special, Workshop

When: 6 p.m.

Where: GCFD Headquarters Station, 201 Button Hall Ave.

Mount Pleasant Town Council Retreat

When: 8:30 a.m.

Where: Harbor Ballroom, Hilton Garden Inn, 300 Wingo Way

Ravenel Town Council: Regular

When: 6 p.m.

GoToMeeting: bit.ly/3paqKOM

Conference Call #: 1-866 899 4679

Access Code: 917-111-269

Summerville Commissioners of Public Works

When: 6 p.m.

Where: SCPW Office, 215 N. Cedar St.

Wednesday

City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review: Large

When: 4:30 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/3c4g9Bi

Conference Call #: 1-312-626-6799

Webinar ID: 818 7263 7006

Mount Pleasant Design Review Board

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Thursday

City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review: Small

When: 4:30 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/3obsHZO

Conference Call #: 1-312-626-6799

Webinar ID: 847 3993 4864

City of Charleston Committee on Community Development

When: 4:30 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Access ID: 759694505

City of Charleston Minority and Women Business Enterprise Advisory Board

When: 5:30 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Meeting ID: 816 9931 0394

Charleston County Public Library Board Board of Trustees Finance Committee

When: 3:30 p.m.

Where: CCPL Support Services facility, 4355 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston

Charleston County Public Library Board of Trustees

When: 5:15 p.m.

Where: CCPL Support Services facility, 4355 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston

Mount Pleasant Youth Council

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Friday

City of Charleston Commission on Equity, Inclusion and Racial Conciliation: Economic Empowerment

When: 1 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Meeting ID: 81780167926

