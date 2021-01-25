Weekly Meetings

Monday
City of Charleston Committee on Real Estate
When: 2 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Access Code: 835 678 884
City of Charleston Committee on Public Works and Utilities
When: 4:30 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Access Code: 592 382 519
City of Charleston Recreation Commission
When: 5 p.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/2Ntv1Po
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Meeting ID: 860 7021 2098
Passcode: 260410
CCPRC Cooper River County Park Trails Project: Public
When: 5 p.m.
For more info, visit: charlestoncountyparks.com
Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission: Regular
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Commission Boardroom, Headquarters, 861 Riverland Drive
Charleston Dorchester Mental Health Center Board
When: 6 p.m.
For more info, call 843-852-4100
James Island Public Service District Commission: Regular
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Town Hall, 1122 Dills Bluff Road
Mount Pleasant Board of Zoning Appeals
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Summerville Planning Commission
When: 4 p.m.
Where: Municipal Annex, Building 200 S. Main St.
Tuesday
Charleston Committee on Public Safety
When: 2 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Access Code: 92103951294
City of Charleston Ways and Means
When: 4:30 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Access Code: 300611887
City of Charleston City Council
When: 5 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Access Code: 912096416
Berkeley County Board of Education
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Berkeley Education Center, 107 E. Main St., Moncks Corner
Goose Creek City Council
Special, Workshop
When: 6 p.m.
Where: GCFD Headquarters Station, 201 Button Hall Ave.
Mount Pleasant Town Council Retreat
When: 8:30 a.m.
Where: Harbor Ballroom, Hilton Garden Inn, 300 Wingo Way
Ravenel Town Council: Regular
When: 6 p.m.
GoToMeeting: bit.ly/3paqKOM
Conference Call #: 1-866 899 4679
Access Code: 917-111-269
Summerville Commissioners of Public Works
When: 6 p.m.
Where: SCPW Office, 215 N. Cedar St.
Wednesday
City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review: Large
When: 4:30 p.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/3c4g9Bi
Conference Call #: 1-312-626-6799
Webinar ID: 818 7263 7006
Mount Pleasant Design Review Board
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Thursday
City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review: Small
When: 4:30 p.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/3obsHZO
Conference Call #: 1-312-626-6799
Webinar ID: 847 3993 4864
City of Charleston Committee on Community Development
When: 4:30 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Access ID: 759694505
City of Charleston Minority and Women Business Enterprise Advisory Board
When: 5:30 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Meeting ID: 816 9931 0394
Charleston County Public Library Board Board of Trustees Finance Committee
When: 3:30 p.m.
Where: CCPL Support Services facility, 4355 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston
Charleston County Public Library Board of Trustees
When: 5:15 p.m.
Where: CCPL Support Services facility, 4355 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston
Mount Pleasant Youth Council
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Friday
City of Charleston Commission on Equity, Inclusion and Racial Conciliation: Economic Empowerment
When: 1 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Meeting ID: 81780167926