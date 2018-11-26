Monday
City of Charleston Committee on Traffic and Transportation
When: 4 p.m.
Where: First Floor Conference Room, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown
City of Charleston Committee on Public Works and Utilities
When: 5 p.m.
Where: First Floor Conference Room, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown
City of Charleston Planning Commission
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown
City of Charleston Recreation Commission
When: 5:15 p.m.
Where: Parks Department, 823 Meeting St., downtown
Charleston County Legislative Delegation CCSD Personnel Procedures Ad Hoc Committee
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, Third Floor, City Hall, 2500 City Hall Lane, North Charleston
Charleston County School District Board of Trustees and Constituent District Board of Trustees Swearing-In Ceremony
When: 3:30 p.m.
Where: Main Board Room, 75 Calhoun St., downtown
Charleston County School District Board of Trustees: Regular
When: 4:15 p.m.
Where: Main Board Room, 75 Calhoun St., downtown
James Island Public Service District Regular Commission
When: 6 p.m.
Where: JIPSD Conference Room, 1739 Signal Point Road, Charleston
North Charleston Sewer District
Sewer Committee, Bids and Purchases Committee, Finance and Budget Committee
When: 6 p.m. proceeding in the order listed
Where: Miner W. Crosby Commission Chambers, 7225 Stall Road, North Charleston
South Carolina Board of Cosmetology CE Review
When: 9 a.m.
Where: Conference Room 108, Kingstree Building, Synergy Business Park, 110 Centerview Drive, Columbia
Tuesday
City of Charleston Budget Workshop
When: 2 p.m.
Where: Council Chamber, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown
City of Charleston Committee on Real Estate
When: 4 p.m.
Where: First Floor Conference Room, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown
City of Charleston Ways and Means
When: 4:30 p.m.
Where: Council Chamber, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown
City of Charleston City Council
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Council Chamber, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown
Charleston County School District Constituent District 20: Regular
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Media Center, Burke High School, 244 President St., downtown
Charleston County School District Constituent District 1: Regular
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: St. James-Santee Elementary-Middle School, 8900 N. Highway 17, McClellanville
Goose Creek City Council Workshop
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Training Room, Fire Station 1, 201 Button Hall Ave., Goose Creek
Ravenel Council
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Ravenel Town Hall, 5962 Highway 165, Ravenel
Wednesday
City of Charleston's 350th Steering Committee
When: 8 a.m.
Where: Visitor's Center Classroom, Charles Towne Landing, 1500 Old Towne Road
City of Charleston Commission on Women
When: 10 a.m.
Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown
City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review: Large
When: 4:30 p.m.
Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown
Mount Pleasant Design Review Board
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Thursday
City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review: Small
When: 4:30 p.m.
Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown
St. John's Fire District Finance Committee
When: 9:30 a.m.
Where: St. John's Fire District Headquarters, 1148 Main Road, Johns Island
Friday
City of Charleston International African American Museum Board
When: 2 p.m.
Where: Young Clement Rivers, Fourth Floor, 25 Calhoun St., downtown