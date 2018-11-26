Monday

City of Charleston Committee on Traffic and Transportation

When: 4 p.m.

Where:  First Floor Conference Room, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown

City of Charleston Committee on Public Works and Utilities

When: 5 p.m.

Where: First Floor Conference Room, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown

City of Charleston Planning Commission

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown

City of Charleston Recreation Commission

When: 5:15 p.m.

Where: Parks Department, 823 Meeting St., downtown

Charleston County Legislative Delegation CCSD Personnel Procedures Ad Hoc Committee

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, Third Floor, City Hall, 2500 City Hall Lane, North Charleston

Charleston County School District Board of Trustees and Constituent District Board of Trustees Swearing-In Ceremony

When: 3:30 p.m.

Where: Main Board Room, 75 Calhoun St., downtown

Charleston County School District Board of Trustees: Regular

When: 4:15 p.m.

Where: Main Board Room, 75 Calhoun St., downtown

James Island Public Service District Regular Commission

When: 6 p.m.

Where: JIPSD Conference Room, 1739 Signal Point Road, Charleston

North Charleston Sewer District

Sewer Committee, Bids and Purchases Committee, Finance and Budget Committee

When: 6 p.m. proceeding in the order listed

Where: Miner W. Crosby Commission Chambers, 7225 Stall Road, North Charleston

South Carolina Board of Cosmetology CE Review

When: 9 a.m.

Where: Conference Room 108, Kingstree Building, Synergy Business Park, 110 Centerview Drive, Columbia

Tuesday

City of Charleston Budget Workshop

When: 2 p.m.

Where: Council Chamber, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown

City of Charleston Committee on Real Estate

When: 4 p.m.

Where: First Floor Conference Room, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown

City of Charleston Ways and Means

When: 4:30 p.m.

Where: Council Chamber, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown

City of Charleston City Council

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Council Chamber, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown

Charleston County School District Constituent District 20: Regular

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Media Center, Burke High School, 244 President St., downtown

Charleston County School District Constituent District 1: Regular

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: St. James-Santee Elementary-Middle School, 8900 N. Highway 17, McClellanville

Goose Creek City Council Workshop

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Training Room, Fire Station 1, 201 Button Hall Ave., Goose Creek

Ravenel Council

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Ravenel Town Hall, 5962 Highway 165, Ravenel

Wednesday

City of Charleston's 350th Steering Committee

When: 8 a.m.

Where: Visitor's Center Classroom, Charles Towne Landing, 1500 Old Towne Road

City of Charleston Commission on Women

When: 10 a.m.

Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown

City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review: Large

When: 4:30 p.m.

Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown

Mount Pleasant Design Review Board

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Thursday

City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review: Small

When: 4:30 p.m.

Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown

St. John's Fire District Finance Committee

When: 9:30 a.m.

Where: St. John's Fire District Headquarters, 1148 Main Road, Johns Island

Friday

City of Charleston International African American Museum Board

When: 2 p.m.

Where: Young Clement Rivers, Fourth Floor, 25 Calhoun St., downtown