Weekly Meetings

Monday
City of Charleston Committee on Real Estate
When: 2:30 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Access Code: 835 678 884
City of Charleston Citizen’s Policy Advisory Council: Communications Subcommittee
When: 3 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Meeting ID: 896 6144 4960
City of Charleston Committee on Public Works and Utilities
When: 4 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Access Code: 592 385 519
City of Charleston Building Code Board of Appeals
When: 4:30 p.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/3b6smnJ
Conference Call #: 1-301-715-8592
Meeting ID: 852 9599 6498
Passcode: 197075
Berkeley County Board of Education Executive Session
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Berkeley Education Center, 107 E. Main St., Moncks Corner
Isle of Palms Planning Commission
When: 4:30 p.m.
Livestream: youtube.com/user/cityofisleofpalms
Mount Pleasant Historic District Preservation Commission
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
North Charleston Sewer District: North Charleston District Commission
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Miner W. Crosby Chambers, 7225 Stall Road
North Charleston Sewer District Public Hearing
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Miner W. Crosby Chambers, 7225 Stall Road
St. John's Fire District Commission
When: 6 p.m.
For more information, email: hr@stjfd.org
Summerville Tree Protection Board
When: 9 a.m.
Where: 200 S. Main St.
Summerville Standing Committees
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: 200 S. Main St.
Tuesday
City of Charleston Committee on Traffic and Transportation
When: 2 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Access Code: 556 524 367
City of Charleston Ways and Means
When: 4:30 p.m.
Conference Call: 1-929-205-6099
Access Code: 300611887
City of Charleston City Council
When: 5 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Access Code: 912096416
City of Charleston Citizen's Policy Advisory Council: Traffic Stop Subcommittee
When: 6 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Meeting ID: 849 4166 9554
Berkeley County Board of Education
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Berkeley Education Center, 107 E. Main St., Moncks Corner
Charleston County Transportation Committee
When: 11 a.m.
Where: Council Chambers, Second Floor, Lonnie Hamilton III Public Services Building, 4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston
Dorchester County Career & Technology Center Board of Trustees Budget Hearing
When: 2:30 p.m.
Where; 507 School House Road, Dorchester
Mount Pleasant Town Council
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
S.C. Board of Cosmetology
When: 9 a.m.
For more information, email: boardinfo@llr.sc.gov
S.C. State Board of Registration for Professional Engineers and Surveyors
When: 9 a.m.
For more information, email: Contact.EngLS@llr.sc.gov
Summerville Board of Zoning Appeals
When: 5 p.m.
Where: 200 S. Main St.
Summerville Commissioners of Public Works Budget Workshop
When: 11 a.m.
Where: Main Office, 215 N. Cedar St.
Wednesday
City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review: Large
When: 4:30 p.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/3euNsOQ
Conference Call #: 1-312-626-6799
Webinar ID #: 861 4992 6536
City of Charleston West Ashley Revitalization Commission
When: 5:30 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Webinar ID #: 847 2519 7415
Passcode: 079486
Berkeley County Board of Education Executive Session
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Berkeley Education Center, 107 E. Main St., Moncks Corner
Thursday
City of Charleston James Island Creek Water Quality Task Force
When: 4 p.m.
Livestream: bit.ly/3bthWij
City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review: Small
When: 4:30 p.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/3tvxY1d
Conference Call #: 1-312-626-6799
Webinar ID: 847 3993 4864
Dorchester Seniors Board of Directors
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Faith Sellers Senior Center, 312 North Laurel St., Summerville
Mount Pleasant Historical Commission
When: 8 a.m.
Where: Committee Meeting Room, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Mount Pleasant Settlement Community Task Force
When: 4 p.m.
Where: Committee Meeting Room, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Summerville Council
When: 6 p.m.
Where: 200 S. Main St.
Friday
No meeting notices were received.