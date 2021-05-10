You have permission to edit this article.
Weekly Meetings

Monday

City of Charleston Committee on Real Estate

When: 2:30 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Access Code: 835 678 884

City of Charleston Citizen’s Policy Advisory Council: Communications Subcommittee

When: 3 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Meeting ID: 896 6144 4960

City of Charleston Committee on Public Works and Utilities

When: 4 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Access Code: 592 385 519

City of Charleston Building Code Board of Appeals

When: 4:30 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/3b6smnJ

Conference Call #: 1-301-715-8592

Meeting ID: 852 9599 6498

Passcode: 197075

Berkeley County Board of Education Executive Session

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Berkeley Education Center, 107 E. Main St., Moncks Corner

Isle of Palms Planning Commission

When: 4:30 p.m.

Livestream: youtube.com/user/cityofisleofpalms

Mount Pleasant Historic District Preservation Commission

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

North Charleston Sewer District: North Charleston District Commission 

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Miner W. Crosby Chambers, 7225 Stall Road

North Charleston Sewer District Public Hearing

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Miner W. Crosby Chambers, 7225 Stall Road

St. John's Fire District Commission

When: 6 p.m.

For more information, email: hr@stjfd.org

Summerville Tree Protection Board

When: 9 a.m.

Where: 200 S. Main St.

Summerville Standing Committees

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: 200 S. Main St.

Tuesday

City of Charleston Committee on Traffic and Transportation

When: 2 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Access Code: 556 524 367

City of Charleston Ways and Means

When: 4:30 p.m.

Conference Call: 1-929-205-6099

Access Code: 300611887

City of Charleston City Council

When: 5 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Access Code: 912096416

City of Charleston Citizen's Policy Advisory Council: Traffic Stop Subcommittee

When: 6 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Meeting ID: 849 4166 9554

Berkeley County Board of Education 

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Berkeley Education Center, 107 E. Main St., Moncks Corner

Charleston County Transportation Committee

When: 11 a.m.

Where: Council Chambers, Second Floor, Lonnie Hamilton III Public Services Building, 4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston

Dorchester County Career & Technology Center Board of Trustees Budget Hearing

When: 2:30 p.m.

Where; 507 School House Road, Dorchester

Mount Pleasant Town Council

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

S.C. Board of Cosmetology 

When: 9 a.m.

For more information, email: boardinfo@llr.sc.gov

S.C. State Board of Registration for Professional Engineers and Surveyors 

When: 9 a.m.

For more information, email: Contact.EngLS@llr.sc.gov

Summerville Board of Zoning Appeals

When: 5 p.m.

Where: 200 S. Main St.

Summerville Commissioners of Public Works Budget Workshop

When: 11 a.m.

Where: Main Office, 215 N. Cedar St.

Wednesday

City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review: Large

When: 4:30 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/3euNsOQ

Conference Call #: 1-312-626-6799

Webinar ID #: 861 4992 6536

City of Charleston West Ashley Revitalization Commission

When: 5:30 p.m. 

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Webinar ID #: 847 2519 7415

Passcode: 079486

Berkeley County Board of Education Executive Session

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Berkeley Education Center, 107 E. Main St., Moncks Corner 

Thursday

City of Charleston James Island Creek Water Quality Task Force

When: 4 p.m.

Livestream: bit.ly/3bthWij

City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review: Small

When: 4:30 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/3tvxY1d

Conference Call #: 1-312-626-6799

Webinar ID: 847 3993 4864

Dorchester Seniors Board of Directors

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Faith Sellers Senior Center, 312 North Laurel St., Summerville

Mount Pleasant Historical Commission 

When: 8 a.m.

Where: Committee Meeting Room, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Settlement Community Task Force

When: 4 p.m.

Where: Committee Meeting Room, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Summerville Council 

When: 6 p.m.

Where: 200 S. Main St.

Friday

No meeting notices were received. 

