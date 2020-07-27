Weekly Meetings

Monday

City of Charleston Committee on Real Estate

When: 3 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Access Code: 835 678 884

City of Charleston Committee on Public Works and Utilities 

When: 4 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Access Code: 592 385 519

Charleston Dorchester Mental Health Center Board of Directors

When: 6 p.m.

For more information, call: 843-852-4100

James Island Public Service District Commission: Regular

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Town Hall, 1122 Dills Bluff Road

Mount Pleasant Board of Zoning Appeals:

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, First Floor, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Commissioners of Public Works: Regular

Register for webinar in advance.

When: 5:30 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/3htCIyw

S.C. Board of Cosmetology Continuing Education Information Overview

When: 9:30 a.m.

For teleconference login information, email: boardinfo@llr.sc.gov

Tuesday

City of Charleston Committee on Traffic and Transportation

When: 2 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Access Code: 556 524 367

City of Charleston Ways and Means 

When: 4:30 p.m.

Conference Call: 1-929-205-6099

Access Code: 300 611 887

City of Charleston City Council

When: 5 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Access Code: 912 096 416

Berkeley County Board of Education 

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Berkeley Education Center, 107 E. Main St., Moncks Corner

Goose Creek City Council Workshop

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Training Room, Goose Creek Fire Department, 201 Button Hall Ave.

Isle of Palms City Council: Regular

When: 6 p.m.

Where: City Hall, 1207 Palm Blvd.

Ravenel Town Council: Regular

When: 6 p.m.

GoToMeeting: bit.ly/3hwkywe

Conference Call #: 1-866 899 4679

Access Code: 251-986-997

St. John's Fire District Building Committee

When: 10 a.m.

For login info, email: hr@stjfd.org

Sullivan's Island Town Council: Special

When: 8:30 a.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/3f5VJpv

Meeting ID: 870 7064 1994

Password: 29482

Summerville Commissioners of Public Works

When: 6 p.m.

Where: 215 N. Cedar St.

Wednesday

Mount Pleasant Design Review Board

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, First Floor, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Planning Commission: Special

When: 2 p.m.

For more video conference information, visit: tompsc.com

Thursday

City of Charleston Ad Hoc Budget Advisory Committee

When: 3 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Access Code: 878 5872 0052

Mount Pleasant Town Council: Special

When: 12:30 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, First Floor, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Friday

City of Charleston's 350th Commemoration Commission and Steering Committee

When: 10 a.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/32XXQJz

Conference Call #: 1-646-558-8656

Meeting ID: 899 4242 3161

Passcode: 386543

