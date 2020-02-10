Weekly Meetings

Monday

City of Charleston Committee on Traffic and Transportation

When: 3 p.m.

Where: Conference Room, First Floor, 80 Broad St., downtown

City of Charleston Committee on Public Works and Utilities

When: 4 p.m.

Where: Conference Room, First Floor, 80 Broad St., downtown

City of Charleston Board of Appeals of Zoning Under the International Building Code

When: 4:30 p.m.

Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown 

Charleston County School District Committee of the Whole

When: 1 p.m.

Where: Main Board Room, 75 Calhoun St., Charleston

Charleston County School Constituent District 20: Regular

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Media Room, Burke High School, 244 President St., Charleston

Isle of Palms Recreation Committee

When: 5 p.m.

Where: City Hall, 1207 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms

James Island Public Service District Commission Meeting: Special

When: 6 p.m.

Where: JIPSD Conference Room, 1739 Signal Point Road, Charleston

Mount Pleasant Historic Preservation Commission

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

North Charleston Sewer District Commission: North Charleston District

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Miner W. Crosby Chambers, 7225 Stall Road, North Charleston

St. John's Fire District Monthly Commission

When: 6 p.m.

Where: SJFD Headquarters, 1148 Main Road, Johns Island

Summerville Tree Advisory Protection Committee 

When: 9 a.m.

Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St., Summerville

Summerville Standing Committees

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, Third Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St., Summerville

Tuesday

City of Charleston Committee on Special Facilities

When: 2 p.m.

Where: Conference Room, First Floor, 80 Broad St., downtown

City of Charleston Committee on Recreation 

When: 3 p.m.

Where: Conference Room, First Floor, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown 

City of Charleston Committee on Real Estate

When: 4 p.m.

Where: Conference Room, First Floor, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown

City of Charleston Ways and Means

When: 4:30 p.m.

Where: Council Chamber, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown

City of Charleston City Council 

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Council Chamber, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown

Berkeley County Board of Education

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Boardroom, 107 E. Main St., Moncks Corner

Charleston County Transportation Committee Public Meeting

When: 11 a.m.

Where: EOC B339, Third Floor, Lonnie Hamilton III Public Services Building, 4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston

Dorchester County Career and Technology Center Board of Trustees

When: 5 p.m.

Where: 507 School House Road, Dorchester

 Folly Beach City Council Work Session

When: 6 p.m.

Where: City Hall, 21 Center St., Folly Beach

Folly Beach City Council: Regular

When: 7 p.m.

Where: City Hall, 21 Center St., Folly Beach

Goose Creek City Council

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, 519 N. Goose Creek Blvd.

Mount Pleasant Town Council

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, First Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Summerville Board of Zoning Appeals

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St., Summerville

Wednesday

City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review: Large

When: 4:30 p.m.

Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown

Isle of Palms Planning Commission

When: 4:30 p.m.

Where: City Hall, 1207 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms

Isle of Palms Personnel Committee

When: 9 a.m.

Where: City Hall, 1207 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms

Isle of Palms Accommodation Tax Advisory Committee

When: Noon

Where: City Hall, 1207 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms

Isle of Palms Ways and Means Committee: Special

When: 3 p.m.

Where: Recreation Center, 24 28th Ave., Isle of Palms

Mount Pleasant Culture, Arts & Pride Commission

When: Noon

Where: Committee Meeting Room, First Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Sullivan's Island Planning Commission

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Town Hall, 2056 Middle St., Sullivan's Island

Thursday

City of Charleston Committee on Public Safety: Special

When: 10 a.m.

Where: Conference Room, First Floor, 50 Broad St., downtown

City of Charleston Resiliency and Sustainability 

When: 11 a.m.

Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown

City of Charleston Committee on Public Safety

When: 1 p.m.

Where: Conference Room, First Floor, 50 Broad St., downtown

City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review: Small

When: 4:30 p.m.

Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown

Hollywood Planning Commission

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, 5150 Highway 165, Hollywood

Johns Island Council

When: 7 p.m.

Where: 1135 Main Road, Johns Island

Mount Pleasant Historical Commission

When: 8 a.m.

Where: First Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane 

Isle of Palms Real Property Committee 

When: 5 p.m.

Where: City Hall, 1207 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms

Sullivan's Island Land Use and Natural Resources Committee 

When: 8:30 a.m.

Where: Town Hall, 2056 Middle St., Sullivan's Island

Summerville Council

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, Third Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St., Summerville

Friday

No meeting notices were received. 

