Weekly Meetings

Monday
City of Charleston Committee on Traffic and Transportation
When: 3 p.m.
Where: Conference Room, First Floor, 80 Broad St., downtown
City of Charleston Committee on Public Works and Utilities
When: 4 p.m.
Where: Conference Room, First Floor, 80 Broad St., downtown
City of Charleston Board of Appeals of Zoning Under the International Building Code
When: 4:30 p.m.
Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown
Charleston County School District Committee of the Whole
When: 1 p.m.
Where: Main Board Room, 75 Calhoun St., Charleston
Charleston County School Constituent District 20: Regular
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Media Room, Burke High School, 244 President St., Charleston
Isle of Palms Recreation Committee
When: 5 p.m.
Where: City Hall, 1207 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms
James Island Public Service District Commission Meeting: Special
When: 6 p.m.
Where: JIPSD Conference Room, 1739 Signal Point Road, Charleston
Mount Pleasant Historic Preservation Commission
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
North Charleston Sewer District Commission: North Charleston District
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Miner W. Crosby Chambers, 7225 Stall Road, North Charleston
St. John's Fire District Monthly Commission
When: 6 p.m.
Where: SJFD Headquarters, 1148 Main Road, Johns Island
Summerville Tree Advisory Protection Committee
When: 9 a.m.
Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St., Summerville
Summerville Standing Committees
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, Third Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St., Summerville
Tuesday
City of Charleston Committee on Special Facilities
When: 2 p.m.
Where: Conference Room, First Floor, 80 Broad St., downtown
City of Charleston Committee on Recreation
When: 3 p.m.
Where: Conference Room, First Floor, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown
City of Charleston Committee on Real Estate
When: 4 p.m.
Where: Conference Room, First Floor, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown
City of Charleston Ways and Means
When: 4:30 p.m.
Where: Council Chamber, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown
City of Charleston City Council
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Council Chamber, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown
Berkeley County Board of Education
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Boardroom, 107 E. Main St., Moncks Corner
Charleston County Transportation Committee Public Meeting
When: 11 a.m.
Where: EOC B339, Third Floor, Lonnie Hamilton III Public Services Building, 4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston
Dorchester County Career and Technology Center Board of Trustees
When: 5 p.m.
Where: 507 School House Road, Dorchester
Folly Beach City Council Work Session
When: 6 p.m.
Where: City Hall, 21 Center St., Folly Beach
Folly Beach City Council: Regular
When: 7 p.m.
Where: City Hall, 21 Center St., Folly Beach
Goose Creek City Council
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, 519 N. Goose Creek Blvd.
Mount Pleasant Town Council
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, First Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Summerville Board of Zoning Appeals
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St., Summerville
Wednesday
City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review: Large
When: 4:30 p.m.
Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown
Isle of Palms Planning Commission
When: 4:30 p.m.
Where: City Hall, 1207 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms
Isle of Palms Personnel Committee
When: 9 a.m.
Where: City Hall, 1207 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms
Isle of Palms Accommodation Tax Advisory Committee
When: Noon
Where: City Hall, 1207 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms
Isle of Palms Ways and Means Committee: Special
When: 3 p.m.
Where: Recreation Center, 24 28th Ave., Isle of Palms
Mount Pleasant Culture, Arts & Pride Commission
When: Noon
Where: Committee Meeting Room, First Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Sullivan's Island Planning Commission
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Town Hall, 2056 Middle St., Sullivan's Island
Thursday
City of Charleston Committee on Public Safety: Special
When: 10 a.m.
Where: Conference Room, First Floor, 50 Broad St., downtown
City of Charleston Resiliency and Sustainability
When: 11 a.m.
Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown
City of Charleston Committee on Public Safety
When: 1 p.m.
Where: Conference Room, First Floor, 50 Broad St., downtown
City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review: Small
When: 4:30 p.m.
Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown
Hollywood Planning Commission
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, 5150 Highway 165, Hollywood
Johns Island Council
When: 7 p.m.
Where: 1135 Main Road, Johns Island
Mount Pleasant Historical Commission
When: 8 a.m.
Where: First Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Isle of Palms Real Property Committee
When: 5 p.m.
Where: City Hall, 1207 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms
Sullivan's Island Land Use and Natural Resources Committee
When: 8:30 a.m.
Where: Town Hall, 2056 Middle St., Sullivan's Island
Summerville Council
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, Third Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St., Summerville
Friday
No meeting notices were received.