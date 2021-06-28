You have permission to edit this article.
Weekly Meetings

Monday

Hollywood Public Hearing

When: 6 p.m.

Zoom Access Code: 678-515-2283

Hollywood Town Council

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: 678-515-2283

James Island Public Service District Commission: Regular

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Town Hall, 1122 Dills Bluff Road

Mount Pleasant Board of Zoning Appeals

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Waterworks Annual Commission Meeting

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Public Meeting Room, MPW Operations Center, 1619 Rifle Range Road

Sullivan's Island Land Use and Natural Resources Committee

When: 8:45 a.m.

Where: Town Hall, 2056 Middle St.

Tuesday

City of Charleston Ad Hoc Budget Advisory Committee

When: 3 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Access Code: 878 5872 0052

St. John's Fire District Building Committee

When: 10 a.m.

Where: Headquarters, 1148 Main Road, Johns Island

Wednesday

City of Charleston Army Corps 3x3 Advisory Committee

When: 9:30 a.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Meeting ID #: 810 8577 4252

Access Code: 017245

City of Charleston Joint City Council and Planning Commission Workshop: Comprehensive Plan

When: 2 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Access Code: 912096416

City of Charleston Ways and Means: Special

When: 4 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Access Code: 300611887

City of Charleston City Council: Special

When: 4:30 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Access Code: 912096416

Mount Pleasant Design Review Board

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Thursday

City of Charleston Citizens Police Advisory Council Communications Subcommittee

When: 4 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Meeting ID: 899 2274 5871

Isle of Palms Public Safety Committee

When: 3 p.m.

Livestream: youtube.com/user/cityofisleofpalms

Johns Island Council

When: 7 p.m.

Where: BEC Building, 611 Main St.

Friday

No meeting notices were received.

