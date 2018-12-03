Monday

City of Charleston Committee on Real Estate

When: 4 p.m.

Where: First Floor Conference Room, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown

City of Charleston Committee on Public Works and Utilities

When: 5 p.m.

Where: First Floor Conference Room, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown

City of Charleston Design Review Board

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown

Charleston County Board of Zoning Appeals

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, Lonnie Hamilton III Public Services Building, 4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston

Charleston County School District Constituent District 4: Regular

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: District 4 Board Room, 4720 Jenkins Ave., North Charleston

Charleston Dorchester Mental Health Center Board of Directors

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Conference Room, Dorchester Clinic, 106 Springview Lane, Summerville

Dorchester County Planning, Development and Building Committee of Council Public Hearing

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: St. George County Council Chambers, 201 Johnston St.

Mount Pleasant Bids and Purchases Committee

When: 8:45 a.m.

Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Anne Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Education Committee

When: 9 a.m.

Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Anne Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Recreation Committee

When: 9:30 p.m.

Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Anne Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Finance Committee

When: 10 a.m.

Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Anne Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Economic Development 

When: 11 a.m.

Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Anne Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Police, Judicial and Legal

When: 12:15 p.m.

Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Anne Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Planning and Development

When: 12:45 p.m.

Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Anne Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Transportation

When: 1:45 p.m.

Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Anne Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Fire Committee

When: 2:45 p.m.

Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Anne Edwards Lane

Summerville Special Called Council: UDO

When: 2 p.m.

Where: Cuthbert Center, 105 W. Fifth South St.

Tuesday

City of Charleston Ways and Means

When: 4 p.m.

Where: Council Chamber, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown

City of Charleston City Council

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Council Chamber, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown

City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals: Zoning

When: 5:15 p.m.

Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown

Charleston County School District Constituent District 9: Regular

When: 5:45 p.m.

Where: Haut Gap Middle School, 1861 Bohicket Road, Johns Island

Charleston County School District Constituent District 23: Regular

When: 6 p.m.

Where: District 23 Boardroom, 7224 Highway 162, Hollywood

Folly Beach City Council

Work Session, Regular Meeting

When: 6 p.m. proceeding in the order listed

Where: Folly Beach City Hall, 21 Center St.

Goose Creek Planning Commission

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: City Hall Council Chambers, Marguerite Brown Municipal Center, 519 N. Goose Creek Blvd.

Isle of Palms Special City Council

When: 6 p.m.

Where: 1207 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms

Mount Pleasant Comprehensive Plan Forum

When: 9 a.m.

Where: Emergency Operations Center, 100 Ann Edwards Lane, Mount Pleasant

Summerville Historic District/Board of Architectural Review

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St.

Wednesday

City of Charleston Tourism Commission Subcommittee: Tour Guide

When: 4 p.m.

Where: Department of Livability and Tourism Conference Room, Third Floor, Suite 3403, 75 Calhoun St., downtown

City of Charleston Commission on History 

When: 4:30 p.m.

Where: Council Chamber, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown

City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals: Site Design

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown

South Carolina Education Lottery Commission Board of Commissioners

When: 10 a.m.

Where: Conference Room, First Floor, 1333 Main St., Columbia

Thursday

City of Charleston Planning Commission/City Council Joint Workshop

When: 3 p.m.

Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown

City of Charleston Homeownership Initiative Commission 

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Department of Housing and Urban Development Conference Room, Suite 3200, 75 Calhoun St., downtown

City of Charleston Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Charleston Civic Design Center, 85 Calhoun St., downtown

City of Charleston Keep Charleston Beautiful

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Conference Room A, Department of Parks, 823 Meeting St., downtown

Charleston County School District Constituent District 10: Regular

When: 5 p.m.

Where: St. Andrews Campus , 721 Wappoo Road, Charleston

Isle of Palms Personnel Committee

When: 9 a.m.

Where: 1207 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms

Johns Island Council

When: 7 p.m.

Where: 3351 Maybank Highway, Johns Island