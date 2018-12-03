Monday
City of Charleston Committee on Real Estate
When: 4 p.m.
Where: First Floor Conference Room, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown
City of Charleston Committee on Public Works and Utilities
When: 5 p.m.
Where: First Floor Conference Room, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown
City of Charleston Design Review Board
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown
Charleston County Board of Zoning Appeals
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, Lonnie Hamilton III Public Services Building, 4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston
Charleston County School District Constituent District 4: Regular
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: District 4 Board Room, 4720 Jenkins Ave., North Charleston
Charleston Dorchester Mental Health Center Board of Directors
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Conference Room, Dorchester Clinic, 106 Springview Lane, Summerville
Dorchester County Planning, Development and Building Committee of Council Public Hearing
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: St. George County Council Chambers, 201 Johnston St.
Mount Pleasant Bids and Purchases Committee
When: 8:45 a.m.
Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Anne Edwards Lane
Mount Pleasant Education Committee
When: 9 a.m.
Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Anne Edwards Lane
Mount Pleasant Recreation Committee
When: 9:30 p.m.
Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Anne Edwards Lane
Mount Pleasant Finance Committee
When: 10 a.m.
Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Anne Edwards Lane
Mount Pleasant Economic Development
When: 11 a.m.
Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Anne Edwards Lane
Mount Pleasant Police, Judicial and Legal
When: 12:15 p.m.
Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Anne Edwards Lane
Mount Pleasant Planning and Development
When: 12:45 p.m.
Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Anne Edwards Lane
Mount Pleasant Transportation
When: 1:45 p.m.
Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Anne Edwards Lane
Mount Pleasant Fire Committee
When: 2:45 p.m.
Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Anne Edwards Lane
Summerville Special Called Council: UDO
When: 2 p.m.
Where: Cuthbert Center, 105 W. Fifth South St.
Tuesday
City of Charleston Ways and Means
When: 4 p.m.
Where: Council Chamber, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown
City of Charleston City Council
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Council Chamber, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown
City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals: Zoning
When: 5:15 p.m.
Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown
Charleston County School District Constituent District 9: Regular
When: 5:45 p.m.
Where: Haut Gap Middle School, 1861 Bohicket Road, Johns Island
Charleston County School District Constituent District 23: Regular
When: 6 p.m.
Where: District 23 Boardroom, 7224 Highway 162, Hollywood
Folly Beach City Council
Work Session, Regular Meeting
When: 6 p.m. proceeding in the order listed
Where: Folly Beach City Hall, 21 Center St.
Goose Creek Planning Commission
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: City Hall Council Chambers, Marguerite Brown Municipal Center, 519 N. Goose Creek Blvd.
Isle of Palms Special City Council
When: 6 p.m.
Where: 1207 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms
Mount Pleasant Comprehensive Plan Forum
When: 9 a.m.
Where: Emergency Operations Center, 100 Ann Edwards Lane, Mount Pleasant
Summerville Historic District/Board of Architectural Review
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St.
Wednesday
City of Charleston Tourism Commission Subcommittee: Tour Guide
When: 4 p.m.
Where: Department of Livability and Tourism Conference Room, Third Floor, Suite 3403, 75 Calhoun St., downtown
City of Charleston Commission on History
When: 4:30 p.m.
Where: Council Chamber, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown
City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals: Site Design
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown
South Carolina Education Lottery Commission Board of Commissioners
When: 10 a.m.
Where: Conference Room, First Floor, 1333 Main St., Columbia
Thursday
City of Charleston Planning Commission/City Council Joint Workshop
When: 3 p.m.
Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown
City of Charleston Homeownership Initiative Commission
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Department of Housing and Urban Development Conference Room, Suite 3200, 75 Calhoun St., downtown
City of Charleston Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Charleston Civic Design Center, 85 Calhoun St., downtown
City of Charleston Keep Charleston Beautiful
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Conference Room A, Department of Parks, 823 Meeting St., downtown
Charleston County School District Constituent District 10: Regular
When: 5 p.m.
Where: St. Andrews Campus , 721 Wappoo Road, Charleston
Isle of Palms Personnel Committee
When: 9 a.m.
Where: 1207 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms
Johns Island Council
When: 7 p.m.
Where: 3351 Maybank Highway, Johns Island