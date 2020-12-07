You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weekly Meetings

Monday

City of Charleston Design Review Board

When: 4:30 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/3lRkpFD

Conference Call #: 1-312-626-6799

Meeting ID: 867 2718 5518

City of Charleston Commission on Equity, Inclusion and Racial Conciliation: Criminal Justice Reform Subcommittee

When: 6 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Meeting ID: 841 6696 3310

City of Charleston Commission on Equity, Inclusion and Racial Conciliation: Internal Review Subcommittee

When: 6 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Meeting ID: 836 7439 2255

Charleston County Board of Zoning Appeals

When: 5 p.m.

For meeting details, visit: bit.ly/3mA6Uv4

Charleston Dorchester Mental Health Center Board Meeting 

When: 6 p.m.

For meeting details, call: 843-852-4100

Goose Creek City Council Workshop

When: 6 p.m.

Where: City Hall, 519 N. Goose Creek Blvd.

Mount Pleasant Board of Zoning 

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Construction Board of Adjustments 

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Sullivan's Island Town Council: Special

When: 6 p.m. 

Zoom: bit.ly/36EQvzU

Meeting ID: 897 6087 5311

Password: 29482

Sullivan's Island Town Council Workshop

When: 6 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/3otGQlV

Meeting ID: 897 6087 5311

Password: 29482

Summerville Tree Advisory Protection Committee

When: 9 a.m.

Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St.

Summerville Standing Committees

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, Third Floor, Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St.

Tuesday

City of Charleston Commission on Equity, Inclusion and Racial Conciliation

When: 5:30 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Meeting ID: 999 634 8358

Berkeley County Board of Education 

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Berkeley Education Center, 107 E. Main St., Moncks Corner

Goose Creek City Council: Regular

When: 6 p.m.

Where: City Hall, 519 N. Goose Creek Blvd.

Isle of Palms Public Hearing

When: 5:45 p.m.

Youtube: bit.ly/36IxYTh

Isle of Palms City Council: Special

When: 6 p.m.

Youtube: bit.ly/36IxYTh

Mount Pleasant Town Council

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

S.C. Board of Barber Examiners OJT Overview

When: 9 a.m.

For meeting details, email: boardinfo@llr.sc.gov

Summerville Board of Zoning Appeals

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Municipal Annex, 200 S. Main St.

Wednesday

City of Charleston Commission on Equity, Inclusion and Racial Conciliation: Health Disparities and Environmental Justice Subcommittee

When: 1 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-312-626-6799

Meeting ID: 851 6164 2815

Passcode: 455437

City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review: Large

When: 4:30 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/3mIveLn

Conference Call #: 1-312-626-6799

Webinar ID: 861 4992 6536

City of Charleston Commission on Equity, Inclusion and Racial Conciliation: Youth and Education Subcommittee

When: 4:30 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Meeting ID: 867 2315 0859

City of Charleston Tourism Commission

When: 5 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/3mPufZW

Conference Call #: 1-312-626-6799

Meeting ID: 853 6216 4696

Isle of Palms Planning Commission

When: 3 p.m.

Youtube: bit.ly/36IxYTh

Mount Pleasant Culture, Arts & Pride Commission

When: Noon.

Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Design Review Board

When: 5 p.m.

For meeting details, visit: bit.ly/39EMyNs

Thursday

St. John's Fire District Finance Committee 

When: 10 a.m.

For meeting details, email: hr@stjfd.org

City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review: Small

When: 4:30 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/3qxncqI

Conference Call #: 1-312-626-6799

Webinar ID: 867 2874 6225

Hollywood Planning Commission

When: 6:30 p.m.

For meeting details, visit: townofhollywood.org

Mount Pleasant Historical Commission 

When: 8 a.m.

For meeting details, visit: bit.ly/3qpGpur

Sullivan's Island Board of Zoning Appeals

When: 6 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/3lHzdX5

Summerville Council

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, Third Floor, Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St.

Friday

City of Charleston Commission on Equity, Inclusion and Racial Conciliation: Economic Empowerment Subcommittee

When: 1 p.m.

Conference Call #: 929-205-6099

Meeting ID: 827 0268 0319

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News