Weekly Meetings

Monday
City of Charleston Design Review Board
When: 4:30 p.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/3lRkpFD
Conference Call #: 1-312-626-6799
Meeting ID: 867 2718 5518
City of Charleston Commission on Equity, Inclusion and Racial Conciliation: Criminal Justice Reform Subcommittee
When: 6 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Meeting ID: 841 6696 3310
City of Charleston Commission on Equity, Inclusion and Racial Conciliation: Internal Review Subcommittee
When: 6 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Meeting ID: 836 7439 2255
Charleston County Board of Zoning Appeals
When: 5 p.m.
For meeting details, visit: bit.ly/3mA6Uv4
Charleston Dorchester Mental Health Center Board Meeting
When: 6 p.m.
For meeting details, call: 843-852-4100
Goose Creek City Council Workshop
When: 6 p.m.
Where: City Hall, 519 N. Goose Creek Blvd.
Mount Pleasant Board of Zoning
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Mount Pleasant Construction Board of Adjustments
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Sullivan's Island Town Council: Special
When: 6 p.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/36EQvzU
Meeting ID: 897 6087 5311
Password: 29482
Sullivan's Island Town Council Workshop
When: 6 p.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/3otGQlV
Meeting ID: 897 6087 5311
Password: 29482
Summerville Tree Advisory Protection Committee
When: 9 a.m.
Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St.
Summerville Standing Committees
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, Third Floor, Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St.
Tuesday
City of Charleston Commission on Equity, Inclusion and Racial Conciliation
When: 5:30 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Meeting ID: 999 634 8358
Berkeley County Board of Education
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Berkeley Education Center, 107 E. Main St., Moncks Corner
Goose Creek City Council: Regular
When: 6 p.m.
Where: City Hall, 519 N. Goose Creek Blvd.
Isle of Palms Public Hearing
When: 5:45 p.m.
Youtube: bit.ly/36IxYTh
Isle of Palms City Council: Special
When: 6 p.m.
Youtube: bit.ly/36IxYTh
Mount Pleasant Town Council
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
S.C. Board of Barber Examiners OJT Overview
When: 9 a.m.
For meeting details, email: boardinfo@llr.sc.gov
Summerville Board of Zoning Appeals
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Municipal Annex, 200 S. Main St.
Wednesday
City of Charleston Commission on Equity, Inclusion and Racial Conciliation: Health Disparities and Environmental Justice Subcommittee
When: 1 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-312-626-6799
Meeting ID: 851 6164 2815
Passcode: 455437
City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review: Large
When: 4:30 p.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/3mIveLn
Conference Call #: 1-312-626-6799
Webinar ID: 861 4992 6536
City of Charleston Commission on Equity, Inclusion and Racial Conciliation: Youth and Education Subcommittee
When: 4:30 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Meeting ID: 867 2315 0859
City of Charleston Tourism Commission
When: 5 p.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/3mPufZW
Conference Call #: 1-312-626-6799
Meeting ID: 853 6216 4696
Isle of Palms Planning Commission
When: 3 p.m.
Youtube: bit.ly/36IxYTh
Mount Pleasant Culture, Arts & Pride Commission
When: Noon.
Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Mount Pleasant Design Review Board
When: 5 p.m.
For meeting details, visit: bit.ly/39EMyNs
Thursday
St. John's Fire District Finance Committee
When: 10 a.m.
For meeting details, email: hr@stjfd.org
City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review: Small
When: 4:30 p.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/3qxncqI
Conference Call #: 1-312-626-6799
Webinar ID: 867 2874 6225
Hollywood Planning Commission
When: 6:30 p.m.
For meeting details, visit: townofhollywood.org
Mount Pleasant Historical Commission
When: 8 a.m.
For meeting details, visit: bit.ly/3qpGpur
Sullivan's Island Board of Zoning Appeals
When: 6 p.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/3lHzdX5
Summerville Council
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, Third Floor, Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St.
Friday
City of Charleston Commission on Equity, Inclusion and Racial Conciliation: Economic Empowerment Subcommittee
When: 1 p.m.
Conference Call #: 929-205-6099
Meeting ID: 827 0268 0319