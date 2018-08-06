Monday

City of Charleston Design Review Board

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown

Charleston County Board of Zoning Appeals

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, Lonnie Hamilton III Public Services Building, 4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston

Charleston County School District Constituent District 4: Regular

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: District 4 Boardroom, 4720 Jenkins Ave., North Charleston

Mount Pleasant Recreation Committee

When: 8:30 a.m.

Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Finance Committee

When: 9:15 a.m.

Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Police, Judicial and Legal Committee

When: 10:45 a.m.

Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Water Supply Committee

When: 11:15 a.m.

Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Special Council

When: 11:45 a.m.

Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Transportation Committee

When: 12:30 p.m.

Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Planning and Development Committee

When: 2:15 a.m.

Where: Council Chambers, First Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Sullivan's Island Town Council

Special Meeting, Workshop

When: 6 p.m. proceeding in the order listed

Where: 2056 Middle St., Sullivan's Island

Summerville Standing Committees

Standing Committees, Finance Committee

When: 5:30 p.m. proceeding in the order listed

Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St.; Town Council Chambers, Third Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St.

Tuesday

City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals: Zoning

When: 5:15 p.m.

Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown

Berkeley County Board of Education Workshop

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Boardroom, Berkeley County Board of Education Building, 229 E. Main St., Moncks Corner

Charleston Naval Complex Redevelopment Authority and Naval Base Authority

When: 12:30 p.m.

Where: RDA Board Room, 1096 Navy Way, North Charleston

Charleston County School District Constituent District 9: Regular

When: 5:45 p.m.

Where: Haut Gap Middle School, 1861 Bohicket Road, Johns Island

Charleston County School District Constituent District 23: Regular

When: 6 p.m.

Where: District 23 Boardroom, 7224 highway 162, Hollywood

Goose Creek Planning Commission

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, City Hall, Marguerite Brown Municipal Center, 519 N. Goose Creek Blvd.

Ravenel Special Council

When: 6 p.m.

Where: 5962 highway 165, Ravenel

Sullivan's Island Public Facilities Committee

When: 8:45 a.m.

Where: 2056 Middle St., Sullivan's Island

Summerville BAR Meeting

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St.

Wednesday

City of Charleston Architectural Review Board: Large

When: 4:30 p.m.

Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown

City of Charleston West Ashley Revitalization Commission

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Town and Country Inn and Suites, 2008 Savannah Highway

Charleston County Local Emergency Planning Committee

When: 9:30 a.m.

Where: Charleston County EOC, 8500 Palmetto Commerce Parkway, North Charleston

Charleston County School District Constituent District 20: Regular

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Media Center, Burke High School, 244 President St., Charleston

Mount Pleasant Bids and Purchases Committee

When: 9:30 a.m.

Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Public Services Committee

When: 10 a.m.

Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

South Carolina Education Lottery Commissioner Board

When: 10 a.m.

Where: First Floor Conference Room, 1333 Main St., Columbia

Sullivan's Island Planning Commission

When: 6 p.m.

Where: 2056 Middle St., Sullivan's Island

Summerville Chat with the Mayor

When: 10 a.m.

Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St.

Thursday

City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review: Small

When: 4:30 p.m.

Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown

City of Charleston Committee on Public Safety

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Council Chamber, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown

Summerville Town Council

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Town Council Chambers, Third Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St.

Friday

City of Charleston Human Resources Committee

When: 3 p.m.

Where: HR Training Room, Third Floor, 75 Calhoun St., downtown

Mount Pleasant Historical Commission

When: 8 a.m.

Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane