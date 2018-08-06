Monday
City of Charleston Design Review Board
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown
Charleston County Board of Zoning Appeals
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, Lonnie Hamilton III Public Services Building, 4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston
Charleston County School District Constituent District 4: Regular
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: District 4 Boardroom, 4720 Jenkins Ave., North Charleston
Mount Pleasant Recreation Committee
When: 8:30 a.m.
Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Mount Pleasant Finance Committee
When: 9:15 a.m.
Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Mount Pleasant Police, Judicial and Legal Committee
When: 10:45 a.m.
Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Mount Pleasant Water Supply Committee
When: 11:15 a.m.
Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Mount Pleasant Special Council
When: 11:45 a.m.
Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Mount Pleasant Transportation Committee
When: 12:30 p.m.
Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Mount Pleasant Planning and Development Committee
When: 2:15 a.m.
Where: Council Chambers, First Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Sullivan's Island Town Council
Special Meeting, Workshop
When: 6 p.m. proceeding in the order listed
Where: 2056 Middle St., Sullivan's Island
Summerville Standing Committees
Standing Committees, Finance Committee
When: 5:30 p.m. proceeding in the order listed
Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St.; Town Council Chambers, Third Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St.
Tuesday
City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals: Zoning
When: 5:15 p.m.
Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown
Berkeley County Board of Education Workshop
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Boardroom, Berkeley County Board of Education Building, 229 E. Main St., Moncks Corner
Charleston Naval Complex Redevelopment Authority and Naval Base Authority
When: 12:30 p.m.
Where: RDA Board Room, 1096 Navy Way, North Charleston
Charleston County School District Constituent District 9: Regular
When: 5:45 p.m.
Where: Haut Gap Middle School, 1861 Bohicket Road, Johns Island
Charleston County School District Constituent District 23: Regular
When: 6 p.m.
Where: District 23 Boardroom, 7224 highway 162, Hollywood
Goose Creek Planning Commission
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, City Hall, Marguerite Brown Municipal Center, 519 N. Goose Creek Blvd.
Ravenel Special Council
When: 6 p.m.
Where: 5962 highway 165, Ravenel
Sullivan's Island Public Facilities Committee
When: 8:45 a.m.
Where: 2056 Middle St., Sullivan's Island
Summerville BAR Meeting
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St.
Wednesday
City of Charleston Architectural Review Board: Large
When: 4:30 p.m.
Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown
City of Charleston West Ashley Revitalization Commission
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Town and Country Inn and Suites, 2008 Savannah Highway
Charleston County Local Emergency Planning Committee
When: 9:30 a.m.
Where: Charleston County EOC, 8500 Palmetto Commerce Parkway, North Charleston
Charleston County School District Constituent District 20: Regular
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Media Center, Burke High School, 244 President St., Charleston
Mount Pleasant Bids and Purchases Committee
When: 9:30 a.m.
Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Mount Pleasant Public Services Committee
When: 10 a.m.
Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
South Carolina Education Lottery Commissioner Board
When: 10 a.m.
Where: First Floor Conference Room, 1333 Main St., Columbia
Sullivan's Island Planning Commission
When: 6 p.m.
Where: 2056 Middle St., Sullivan's Island
Summerville Chat with the Mayor
When: 10 a.m.
Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St.
Thursday
City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review: Small
When: 4:30 p.m.
Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown
City of Charleston Committee on Public Safety
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Council Chamber, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown
Summerville Town Council
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Town Council Chambers, Third Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St.
Friday
City of Charleston Human Resources Committee
When: 3 p.m.
Where: HR Training Room, Third Floor, 75 Calhoun St., downtown
Mount Pleasant Historical Commission
When: 8 a.m.
Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane