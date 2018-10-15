Monday Oct. 15

City of Charleston Design Review Board

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown

Charleston County Parks and Recreation Commission: Regular

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Commission Boardroom, Headquarters, 861 Riverland Drive, Charleston

Goose Creek Architectural Review Board

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: City Hall Council Chambers, Marguerite Brown Municipal Center, 519 N. Goose Creek Blvd.

Tuesday Oct. 16

City of Charleston Redevelopment Corporation

When: 8:30 a.m.

Where: Department of Housing and Community Development Conference Room, Suite 3200, 75 Calhoun St., downtown

City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals: Zoning

When: 5:15 p.m.

Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown

City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review: Small

When: 4:30 p.m.

Where: Human Resources Training Room, Third Floor, 75 Calhoun St., downtown

Charleston County School District Constituent District 9: Regular

When: 5:45 p.m.

Where: Haut Gap Middle School, 1861 Bohicket Road, Johns Island

Isle of Palms Ways and Means Committee

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, 1207 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms

Mount Pleasant Comprehensive Plan Forum

When: 12 p.m.

Where: Emergency Operations Center, First Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Ravenel Special Council

When: 6 p.m.

Where: 5962 Highway 165, Ravenel

South Carolina Board of Environmental Certification 

When: 10 a.m.

Where: Room 105, Kingstree Building, Synergy Business Park, 110 Centerview Drive, Columbia

Sullivan's Island Town Council

When: 6 p.m.

Where: 2056 Middle St., Sullivan's Island

Wednesday Oct. 17

City of Charleston Commission on Women

When: 10 a.m.

Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown

City of Charleston Palmetto Artisan Ordinance/Enforcement Work Group

When: 2 p.m.

Where: Suite 3400, 75 Calhoun St., downtown

City of Charleston Planning Commission

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown

Charleston County School District Constituent District 2: Regular

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Laing Middle School, 2705 Bulrush Basket Lane, Mount Pleasant

Isle of Palms Commission of Public Works

When: 8 a.m.

Where: Commission Conference Room, 1300 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms

Isle of Palms Planning Commission

When: 4:30 p.m.

Where: Conference Room, 1207 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms

South Carolina Board of Cosmetology Panel Hearings

When: 10 a.m.

Where: Conference Room 108, Kingstree Building, Synergy Business Park, 110 Centerview Drive, Columbia

Sullivan's Island Design Review Board

When: 6 p.m.

Where: 2056 Middle St., Sullivan's Island

Thursday Oct. 18

City of Charleston Redevelopment Preservation Commission

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Department of Housing and Community Development Conference Room, Suite 3200, 75 Calhoun St., downtown

Cit of Charleston Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown

City of Charleston Commissioners of Colonial Common and Ashley River Embankment

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: First Floor Conference Room, Charleston Civic Design Center, 85 Calhoun St., downtown

City of Charleston Ad Hoc Budget Advisory Committee

When: 2 p.m.

Where: First Floor Conference Room, 116 Meeting St., downtown

Summerville CDRB

When: 4 p.m.

Where: Second Floor Training Room, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 Main St.

Summerville Town Council

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Town Council Chambers, Third Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 Main St.