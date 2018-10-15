Monday Oct. 15
City of Charleston Design Review Board
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown
Charleston County Parks and Recreation Commission: Regular
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Commission Boardroom, Headquarters, 861 Riverland Drive, Charleston
Goose Creek Architectural Review Board
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: City Hall Council Chambers, Marguerite Brown Municipal Center, 519 N. Goose Creek Blvd.
Tuesday Oct. 16
City of Charleston Redevelopment Corporation
When: 8:30 a.m.
Where: Department of Housing and Community Development Conference Room, Suite 3200, 75 Calhoun St., downtown
City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals: Zoning
When: 5:15 p.m.
Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown
City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review: Small
When: 4:30 p.m.
Where: Human Resources Training Room, Third Floor, 75 Calhoun St., downtown
Charleston County School District Constituent District 9: Regular
When: 5:45 p.m.
Where: Haut Gap Middle School, 1861 Bohicket Road, Johns Island
Isle of Palms Ways and Means Committee
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, 1207 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms
Mount Pleasant Comprehensive Plan Forum
When: 12 p.m.
Where: Emergency Operations Center, First Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Ravenel Special Council
When: 6 p.m.
Where: 5962 Highway 165, Ravenel
South Carolina Board of Environmental Certification
When: 10 a.m.
Where: Room 105, Kingstree Building, Synergy Business Park, 110 Centerview Drive, Columbia
Sullivan's Island Town Council
When: 6 p.m.
Where: 2056 Middle St., Sullivan's Island
Wednesday Oct. 17
City of Charleston Commission on Women
When: 10 a.m.
Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown
City of Charleston Palmetto Artisan Ordinance/Enforcement Work Group
When: 2 p.m.
Where: Suite 3400, 75 Calhoun St., downtown
City of Charleston Planning Commission
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown
Charleston County School District Constituent District 2: Regular
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Laing Middle School, 2705 Bulrush Basket Lane, Mount Pleasant
Isle of Palms Commission of Public Works
When: 8 a.m.
Where: Commission Conference Room, 1300 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms
Isle of Palms Planning Commission
When: 4:30 p.m.
Where: Conference Room, 1207 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms
South Carolina Board of Cosmetology Panel Hearings
When: 10 a.m.
Where: Conference Room 108, Kingstree Building, Synergy Business Park, 110 Centerview Drive, Columbia
Sullivan's Island Design Review Board
When: 6 p.m.
Where: 2056 Middle St., Sullivan's Island
Thursday Oct. 18
City of Charleston Redevelopment Preservation Commission
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Department of Housing and Community Development Conference Room, Suite 3200, 75 Calhoun St., downtown
Cit of Charleston Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown
City of Charleston Commissioners of Colonial Common and Ashley River Embankment
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: First Floor Conference Room, Charleston Civic Design Center, 85 Calhoun St., downtown
City of Charleston Ad Hoc Budget Advisory Committee
When: 2 p.m.
Where: First Floor Conference Room, 116 Meeting St., downtown
Summerville CDRB
When: 4 p.m.
Where: Second Floor Training Room, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 Main St.
Summerville Town Council
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Town Council Chambers, Third Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 Main St.