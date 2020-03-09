Weekly Meetings

Monday
City of Charleston Committee on Public Works and Utilities
When: 4 p.m.
Where: Conference Room, First Floor, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown
City of Charleston Board of Appeals Under the International Building Code
When: 4:30 p.m.
Where: Public Meeting Room, 2 George St., downtown
City of Charleston Committee on Real Estate
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Conference Room, First Floor, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown
Charleston County School District Committee of the Whole
When: 2 p.m.
Where: Main Board Room, 75 Calhoun St., downtown
Mount Pleasant Historical District Preservation Commission
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
North Charleston Sewer District Commission
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Miner W. Crosby Chambers, 7225 Stall Road, North Charleston
St. John's Fire District Monthly Commission
When: 6 p.m.
Where: SJFD Headquarters, 1148 Main Road, Johns Island
S.C. Board of Cosmetology Board
When: 9 a.m.
Where: Conference Room 108, Synergy Business Park, Kingstree Building, 110 Centerview Drive, Columbia
Summerville Tree Advisory Protection Committee
When: 9 a.m.
Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S Main St., Summerville
Summerville Standing Committees
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, Third Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St., Summerville
Tuesday
City of Charleston Committee on Special Facilities
When: 3 p.m.
Where: Conference Room, First Floor, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown
City of Charleston Committee on Traffic and Transportation
When: 3:30 p.m.
Where: Conference Room, First Floor, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown
City of Charleston Ways and Means
When: 4:30 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown
City of Charleston City Council
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Council Chamber, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown
Berkeley County Board of Education
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Westview Elementary/Middle School, 101 Westview Blvd., Goose Creek
Charleston County School Constituent District 20: Regular
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Media Room, Burke High School, 244 President St., Charleston
Charleston County School Constituent District 3: Regular
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Camp Road Middle School, 1484 Camp Road, Charleston
Dorchester County Career & Technology Center Board of Trustees
When: 5 p.m.
Where: 507 School House Road, Dorchester
Folly Beach City Council Work Session
When: 6 p.m.
Where: City Hall, 21 Center St., Folly Beach
Folly Beach City Council: Regular
When: 7 p.m.
Where: City Hall, 21 Center St., Folly Beach
Goose Creek City Council: Regular
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, City Hall, 519 N. Goose Creek Blvd.
Mount Pleasant Town Council
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, First Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Sullivan's Island Town Council: Special
When: 6-8:30 p.m.
Where: Holy Cross Episcopal Church, 2520 Middle St., Sullivan's Island
Summerville Board of Zoning Appeals
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St., Summerville
Wednesday
City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review: Large
When: 4:30 p.m.
Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown
City of Charleston West Ashley Revitalization Commission
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: The Schoolhouse, 720 Magnolia Road, Charleston
Mount Pleasant Culture, Arts & Pride Commission
When: Noon
Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Mount Pleasant Special Planning Commission
When: 9 a.m.
Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
S.C. Education Lottery Commission
When: 10 a.m.
Where: Conference Room, First Floor, 1333 Main St., Columbia
Sullivan's Island Planning Commission
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Town Hall, 2056 Middle St., Sullivan's Island
Sullivan's Island Bicycle and Pedestrian Committee
When: 9 a.m.
Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St., Summerville
Thursday
City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review: Small
When: 4:30 p.m.
Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown
City of Charleston Committee on Community Development: Special
When: 4:30 p.m.
Where: Council Chamber, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown
Mount Pleasant Historical Commission
When: 8 a.m.
Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Mount Pleasant Recreation Committee
When: 8:30 a.m.
Where: Town Hall, 2056 Meeting St., Sullivan's Island
Sullivan's Island Council Meeting
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, Third Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St., Summerville
Friday
Sullivan's Island Public Facilities Committee
When: 8:30 a.m.
Where: Town Hall, 2056 Middle St., Sullivan's Island