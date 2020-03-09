Weekly Meetings

Monday

City of Charleston Committee on Public Works and Utilities

When: 4 p.m.

Where: Conference Room, First Floor, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown

City of Charleston Board of Appeals Under the International Building Code

When: 4:30 p.m.

Where: Public Meeting Room, 2 George St., downtown

City of Charleston Committee on Real Estate

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Conference Room, First Floor, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown

Charleston County School District Committee of the Whole

When: 2 p.m.

Where: Main Board Room, 75 Calhoun St., downtown

Mount Pleasant Historical District Preservation Commission

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

North Charleston Sewer District Commission

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Miner W. Crosby Chambers, 7225 Stall Road, North Charleston

St. John's Fire District Monthly Commission 

When: 6 p.m.

Where: SJFD Headquarters, 1148 Main Road, Johns Island

S.C. Board of Cosmetology Board

When: 9 a.m.

Where: Conference Room 108, Synergy Business Park, Kingstree Building, 110 Centerview Drive, Columbia

Summerville Tree Advisory Protection Committee

When: 9 a.m.

Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S Main St., Summerville

Summerville Standing Committees

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, Third Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St., Summerville

Tuesday

City of Charleston Committee on Special Facilities

When: 3 p.m.

Where: Conference Room, First Floor, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown 

City of Charleston Committee on Traffic and Transportation

When: 3:30 p.m.

Where: Conference Room, First Floor, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown

City of Charleston Ways and Means

When: 4:30 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown

City of Charleston City Council 

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Council Chamber, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown

Berkeley County Board of Education

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Westview Elementary/Middle School, 101 Westview Blvd., Goose Creek

Charleston County School Constituent District 20: Regular

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Media Room, Burke High School, 244 President St., Charleston

Charleston County School Constituent District 3: Regular

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Camp Road Middle School, 1484 Camp Road, Charleston

Dorchester County Career & Technology Center Board of Trustees

When: 5 p.m.

Where: 507 School House Road, Dorchester

Folly Beach City Council Work Session

When: 6 p.m.

Where: City Hall, 21 Center St., Folly Beach

Folly Beach City Council: Regular

When: 7 p.m.

Where: City Hall, 21 Center St., Folly Beach

Goose Creek City Council: Regular

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, City Hall, 519 N. Goose Creek Blvd.

Mount Pleasant Town Council 

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, First Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Sullivan's Island Town Council: Special

When: 6-8:30 p.m.

Where: Holy Cross Episcopal Church, 2520 Middle St., Sullivan's Island

Summerville Board of Zoning Appeals 

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St., Summerville

Wednesday

City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review: Large

When: 4:30 p.m.

Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown

City of Charleston West Ashley Revitalization Commission

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: The Schoolhouse, 720 Magnolia Road, Charleston

Mount Pleasant Culture, Arts & Pride Commission

When: Noon

Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Special Planning Commission

When: 9 a.m.

Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

S.C. Education Lottery Commission

When: 10 a.m.

Where: Conference Room, First Floor, 1333 Main St., Columbia

Sullivan's Island Planning Commission 

When: 6 p.m. 

Where: Town Hall, 2056 Middle St., Sullivan's Island

Sullivan's Island Bicycle and Pedestrian Committee

When: 9 a.m.

Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St., Summerville

Thursday

City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review: Small

When: 4:30 p.m.

Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown

City of Charleston Committee on Community Development: Special

When: 4:30 p.m.

Where: Council Chamber, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown

Mount Pleasant Historical Commission

When: 8 a.m.

Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Recreation Committee

When: 8:30 a.m.

Where: Town Hall, 2056 Meeting St., Sullivan's Island

Sullivan's Island Council Meeting 

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, Third Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St., Summerville

Friday

Sullivan's Island Public Facilities Committee

When: 8:30 a.m.

Where: Town Hall, 2056 Middle St., Sullivan's Island

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News