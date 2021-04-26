You have permission to edit this article.
Weekly Meetings

Monday

City of Charleston Commission on Public Safety

When: 1:30 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Access Code: 92103951294

City of Charleston Committee on Real Estate

When: 3:30 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Access Code: 835 678 884

City of Charleston Committee on Public Works and Utilities

When: 5:30 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Access Code: 592 385 519

City of Charleston City Plan: Community Feedback Virtual Sessions - Johns Island

When: 6-7:30 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/3xvpcUa

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Meeting ID #: 817 0945 9279

Charleston County Public Library Board of Trustees 

When: 5:15 p.m.

Where: 4355 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston

Charleston Dorchester Mental Health Center Board of Directors

When: 6 p.m.

For more details, call: 843-852-4100

Hollywood Public Hearing

When: 6 p.m.

Zoom Access Code: 678-515-2283

Hollywood Town Council 

When: 6:30 p.m.

Zoom Access Code: 678-515-2283

James Island Public Service District Commission: Regular

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Town Hall, 1122 Dills Bluff Road

Mount Pleasant Board of Zoning Appeals Council Chambers

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Tuesday

City of Charleston Committee on Recreation

When: 3:30 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Access Code: 87933354923

City of Charleston Ways and Means 

When: 4:30 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Access Code: 300611887

City of Charleston City Council

When: 5 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Access Code: 912096416

Berkeley County Board of Education 

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Berkeley Education Center, 107 E. Main St., Moncks Corner

Isle of Palms City Council: Regular

When: 6 p.m.

Livestream: youtube.com/user/cityofisleofpalms

St. John's Fire District Commission Building Committee

When: 10 a.m.

For more details, email: hr@stjfd.org

Summerville Commissioners of Public Works 

When: 5 p.m.

Where: 215 N. Cedar St.

Wednesday

City of Charleston City Plan: Community Feedback Pop-Ups - Peninsula

When: 3:30-6:30 p.m.

Where: Arthur Christopher Community Center, 265 Fishburne St.

City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review: Large

When: 4:30 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/3dLRWjt

Conference Call #: 1-312-626-6799

Webinar ID: 818 7263 7006

City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals: SITE DESIGN, Special

When: 5 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/32FSbq0

Conference Call #: 1-301-715-8592

Meeting ID: 867 9676 5530

Mount Pleasant Design Review Board

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

S.C. Education Lottery Commission Marketing and Retailer Relations Committee

When: 1 p.m.

Where: Conference Room 428, Fourth Floor, 1333 Main St., Columbia

Thursday

City of Charleston City Plan: Community Feedback Virtual Sessions - Peninsula

When: 6-7:30 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/3nigUKz

Conference Call #: 1-312-626-6799

Meeting ID: 854 0066 1056

Friday

City of Charleston City Plan: Open House Fridays

When: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Where: Hallway across from the Permit Center, 2 George St.

City of Charleston Commission on Equity, Inclusion and Racial Conciliation: Economic Empowerment Subcommittee

When: 1 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Meeting ID: 845 9253 8180

