Weekly Meetings

Monday
City of Charleston Commission on Public Safety
When: 1:30 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Access Code: 92103951294
City of Charleston Committee on Real Estate
When: 3:30 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Access Code: 835 678 884
City of Charleston Committee on Public Works and Utilities
When: 5:30 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Access Code: 592 385 519
City of Charleston City Plan: Community Feedback Virtual Sessions - Johns Island
When: 6-7:30 p.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/3xvpcUa
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Meeting ID #: 817 0945 9279
Charleston County Public Library Board of Trustees
When: 5:15 p.m.
Where: 4355 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston
Charleston Dorchester Mental Health Center Board of Directors
When: 6 p.m.
For more details, call: 843-852-4100
Hollywood Public Hearing
When: 6 p.m.
Zoom Access Code: 678-515-2283
Hollywood Town Council
When: 6:30 p.m.
Zoom Access Code: 678-515-2283
James Island Public Service District Commission: Regular
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Town Hall, 1122 Dills Bluff Road
Mount Pleasant Board of Zoning Appeals Council Chambers
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Tuesday
City of Charleston Committee on Recreation
When: 3:30 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Access Code: 87933354923
City of Charleston Ways and Means
When: 4:30 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Access Code: 300611887
City of Charleston City Council
When: 5 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Access Code: 912096416
Berkeley County Board of Education
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Berkeley Education Center, 107 E. Main St., Moncks Corner
Isle of Palms City Council: Regular
When: 6 p.m.
Livestream: youtube.com/user/cityofisleofpalms
St. John's Fire District Commission Building Committee
When: 10 a.m.
For more details, email: hr@stjfd.org
Summerville Commissioners of Public Works
When: 5 p.m.
Where: 215 N. Cedar St.
Wednesday
City of Charleston City Plan: Community Feedback Pop-Ups - Peninsula
When: 3:30-6:30 p.m.
Where: Arthur Christopher Community Center, 265 Fishburne St.
City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review: Large
When: 4:30 p.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/3dLRWjt
Conference Call #: 1-312-626-6799
Webinar ID: 818 7263 7006
City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals: SITE DESIGN, Special
When: 5 p.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/32FSbq0
Conference Call #: 1-301-715-8592
Meeting ID: 867 9676 5530
Mount Pleasant Design Review Board
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
S.C. Education Lottery Commission Marketing and Retailer Relations Committee
When: 1 p.m.
Where: Conference Room 428, Fourth Floor, 1333 Main St., Columbia
Thursday
City of Charleston City Plan: Community Feedback Virtual Sessions - Peninsula
When: 6-7:30 p.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/3nigUKz
Conference Call #: 1-312-626-6799
Meeting ID: 854 0066 1056
Friday
City of Charleston City Plan: Open House Fridays
When: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Where: Hallway across from the Permit Center, 2 George St.
City of Charleston Commission on Equity, Inclusion and Racial Conciliation: Economic Empowerment Subcommittee
When: 1 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Meeting ID: 845 9253 8180