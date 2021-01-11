You have permission to edit this article.
Weekly Meetings

Monday

City of Charleston Committee on Public Safety

When: 2:30 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Access Code: 92103951294

City of Charleston Planning Commission: Special

When: 3 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/3i41iYA

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Meeting ID: 852 5705 0542

City of Charleston Committee on Real Estate

When: 3:30 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Meeting ID: 835 678 884

Mount Pleasant Historic District Preservation Commission

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

North Charleston Sewer District: North Charleston District Commission

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Miner W. Crosby Chambers, 7225 Stall Road

St. John's Fire District Monthly Commission 

When: 6 p.m.

For more details, email hr@stjfd.org

S.C. Board of Cosmetology 

When: 9 a.m.

For more details, email boardinfo@llr.sc.gov

Summerville Tree Advisory Protection Committee

When: 9 a.m.

Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St.

Summerville Standing Committee

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, Third Floor, Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St.

Tuesday

City of Charleston Committee on Traffic and Transportation

When: 2 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Access Code: 556 524 367

City of Charleston Commission on Equity, Inclusion and Racial Conciliation: Youth and Education Subcommittee

When: 4:30 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Meeting ID: 881 6054 7330

City of Charleston Ways and Means

When: 4:30 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Access Code: 300611887

City of Charleston City Council

When: 5 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Access Code: 912096416

City of Charleston Citizens Police Advisory Council: Communications Subcommittee

When: 6 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Meeting ID: 833 4107 0856

Berkeley County Board of Education 

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Berkeley Education Center, 107 E. Main St., Moncks Corner

Dorchester County Career & Technology Center Board of Trustees

When: 5 p.m.

Where: 507 School House Road, Dorchester

Goose Creek City Council: Regular

When: 6 p.m.

Where: City Council Chambers, 519 N. Goose Creek Blvd.

Mount Pleasant Town Council

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Summerville Board of Zoning Appeals

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St.

Wednesday

City of Charleston St. Julian Devine Community Center Smokestack Task Force

When: 4 p.m.

Youtube: bit.ly/3q0m91C

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Access Code #: 832 258 05511

City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review: Large

When: 4:30

Zoom: bit.ly/3bnwFvB

Conference Call #: 1-312-626-6799

Webinar ID: 861 4992 6536

City of Charleston West Ashley Revitalization Commission

When: 5:30 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Webinar ID: 847 2519 7415

Passcode: 079486

City of Charleston Commission on Equity, Inclusion and Racial Conciliation: Housing and Mobility Subcommittee

When: 6 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Meeting ID: 834 3365 4625

Passcode: 364327

City of Charleston Commission on Equity, Inclusion and Racial Conciliation: Internal Review Subcommittee

When: 6 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Meeting ID: 820 3678 8130

Mount Pleasant Culture, Arts & Pride Commission

When: Noon

Where: Committee Meeting Room, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Thursday

City of Charleston Church Creek Stormwater Authority

When: 4 p.m.

Conference Call #: 312-626-6799

Access Code: 87423927089

City of Charleston Citizens Police Advisory Council: Policy and Procedures Subcommittee

When: 4 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Meeting ID: 875 1517 8034

City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review: Small

When: 4:30 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/38u83zM

Conference Call #: 1-312-626-6799

Webinar ID: 847 3993 4864

City of Charleston Commission on Equity, Inclusion and Racial Conciliation 

When: 5:30 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Meeting ID: 999 634 8358

Summerville Council 

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, Third Floor, Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St.

Hollywood Planning Commission

When: 6:30 p.m.

For more information, visit townofhollywood.org

Mount Pleasant Historical Commission

When: 8 a.m.

Where: Committee Meeting Room, Municipal Annex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Friday

City of Charleston Commission on Equity, Inclusion and Racial Conciliation: Economic Empowerment Subcommittee

When: 1 p.m. 

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Meeting ID: 817 8016 7926

City of Charleston Central Business District Improvement Commission

When: 3:30 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Meeting ID: 830 7784 0369

