Weekly Meetings

Monday
City of Charleston Committee on Public Safety
When: 2:30 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Access Code: 92103951294
City of Charleston Planning Commission: Special
When: 3 p.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/3i41iYA
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
City of Charleston Committee on Real Estate
When: 3:30 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Mount Pleasant Historic District Preservation Commission
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
North Charleston Sewer District: North Charleston District Commission
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Miner W. Crosby Chambers, 7225 Stall Road
St. John's Fire District Monthly Commission
When: 6 p.m.
For more details, email hr@stjfd.org
S.C. Board of Cosmetology
When: 9 a.m.
For more details, email boardinfo@llr.sc.gov
Summerville Tree Advisory Protection Committee
When: 9 a.m.
Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St.
Summerville Standing Committee
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, Third Floor, Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St.
Tuesday
City of Charleston Committee on Traffic and Transportation
When: 2 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Access Code: 556 524 367
City of Charleston Commission on Equity, Inclusion and Racial Conciliation: Youth and Education Subcommittee
When: 4:30 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Meeting ID: 881 6054 7330
City of Charleston Ways and Means
When: 4:30 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Access Code: 300611887
City of Charleston City Council
When: 5 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Access Code: 912096416
City of Charleston Citizens Police Advisory Council: Communications Subcommittee
When: 6 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Meeting ID: 833 4107 0856
Berkeley County Board of Education
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Berkeley Education Center, 107 E. Main St., Moncks Corner
Dorchester County Career & Technology Center Board of Trustees
When: 5 p.m.
Where: 507 School House Road, Dorchester
Goose Creek City Council: Regular
When: 6 p.m.
Where: City Council Chambers, 519 N. Goose Creek Blvd.
Mount Pleasant Town Council
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Summerville Board of Zoning Appeals
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St.
Wednesday
City of Charleston St. Julian Devine Community Center Smokestack Task Force
When: 4 p.m.
Youtube: bit.ly/3q0m91C
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Access Code #: 832 258 05511
City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review: Large
When: 4:30
Zoom: bit.ly/3bnwFvB
Conference Call #: 1-312-626-6799
Webinar ID: 861 4992 6536
City of Charleston West Ashley Revitalization Commission
When: 5:30 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Webinar ID: 847 2519 7415
Passcode: 079486
City of Charleston Commission on Equity, Inclusion and Racial Conciliation: Housing and Mobility Subcommittee
When: 6 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Meeting ID: 834 3365 4625
Passcode: 364327
City of Charleston Commission on Equity, Inclusion and Racial Conciliation: Internal Review Subcommittee
When: 6 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Meeting ID: 820 3678 8130
Mount Pleasant Culture, Arts & Pride Commission
When: Noon
Where: Committee Meeting Room, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Thursday
City of Charleston Church Creek Stormwater Authority
When: 4 p.m.
Conference Call #: 312-626-6799
Access Code: 87423927089
City of Charleston Citizens Police Advisory Council: Policy and Procedures Subcommittee
When: 4 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Meeting ID: 875 1517 8034
City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review: Small
When: 4:30 p.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/38u83zM
Conference Call #: 1-312-626-6799
Webinar ID: 847 3993 4864
City of Charleston Commission on Equity, Inclusion and Racial Conciliation
When: 5:30 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Meeting ID: 999 634 8358
Summerville Council
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, Third Floor, Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St.
Hollywood Planning Commission
When: 6:30 p.m.
For more information, visit townofhollywood.org
Mount Pleasant Historical Commission
When: 8 a.m.
Where: Committee Meeting Room, Municipal Annex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Friday
City of Charleston Commission on Equity, Inclusion and Racial Conciliation: Economic Empowerment Subcommittee
When: 1 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Meeting ID: 817 8016 7926
City of Charleston Central Business District Improvement Commission
When: 3:30 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Meeting ID: 830 7784 0369