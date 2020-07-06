Weekly Meetings

Monday

Charleston County Board of Zoning Appeals

When: 4 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, Lonnie Hamilton III Public Services Building, 4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston

Isle of Palms Public Safety Committee

When: 9 a.m.

Livestream: youtube.com/user/cityofisleofpalms

Mount Pleasant Recreation Committee

When: 8:15 a.m.

Where: Council Chambers, First Floor, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Bids and Purchases 

When: 9:30 a.m.

Where: Council Chambers, First Floor, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Finance Committee

When: 9:45 a.m.

Where: Council Chambers, First Floor, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Fire Committee

When: 10:30 a.m.

Where: Council Chambers, First Floor, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Economic Development Committee

When: 11 a.m.

Where: Council Chambers, First Floor, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Planning and Development Committee

When: 11:30 a.m.

Where: Council Chambers, First Floor, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

SCDLLR Environmental Certification Board Reciprocity Guidelines Review Committee

When: 2:30 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-800-753-1965

Password: 8964433

More Info: Contact.Environmental@llr.sc.gov or 803-896-4430

Sullivan's Island Town Council Workshop

When: 6 p.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/3e4kJwR

Meeting ID: 839 6533 5011

Password: 29482

Summerville Tree Advisory Protection Committee

When: 9 a.m.

Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St.

Tuesday

Isle of Palms Board of Zoning Appeals

When: 4:30 p.m.

Livestream: youtube.com/user/cityofisleofpalms

Mount Pleasant Police, Judicial and Legal Committee

When: 12:30 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, First Floor, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Historic District Preservation Commission: Special 

When: 5 p.m.

Livestream: bit.ly/2C0xBXi

Summerville Board of Architectural Review

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St.

Wednesday

City of Charleston West Ashley Revitalization Commission

When: 5:30 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Webinar ID: 847 2519 7415

Password: 079486

Isle of Palms Planning Commission

When: 3:30 p.m.

Livestream: youtube.com/user/cityofisleofpalms

Sullivan's Island Town Council: Special

When: 8:30 a.m.

Livestream: bit.ly/2BDDrhx

Meeting ID: 824 0941 3592

Password: 29482

Thursday

City of Charleston FloodStat

When: 9 a.m.

Zoom: bit.ly/3grMYHl

Conference Call #: 1-301-715-8592

Webinar ID: 837 7513 3743

Passcode: 379347

City of Charleston City Council Budget Workshop

When: 3 p.m.

Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099

Access Code: 918 0150 8293

Hollywood Board of Zoning Appeals

When: 6 p.m. via Zoom

More Info: 843-889-3222 or townofhollywood.org

Hollywood Planning Commission

When: 6:30 p.m. via Zoom

More Info: 843-889-3222 or townofhollywood.org

Isle of Palms Personnel Committee

When: 9 a.m.

Livestream: youtube.com/user/cityofisleofpalms

Isle of Palms City Council: Special

When: 4 p.m.

Livestream: youtube.com/user/cityofisleofpalms

Mount Pleasant Historical Commission

When: 8 a.m.

Livestream: bit.ly/31GKmkB

Summerville Standing Committee

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, Third Floor, Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St.

Summerville Council 

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, Third Floor, Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St.

Friday

No notices were received.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Free Times Breaking News