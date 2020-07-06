Weekly Meetings

Monday
Charleston County Board of Zoning Appeals
When: 4 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, Lonnie Hamilton III Public Services Building, 4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston
Isle of Palms Public Safety Committee
When: 9 a.m.
Livestream: youtube.com/user/cityofisleofpalms
Mount Pleasant Recreation Committee
When: 8:15 a.m.
Where: Council Chambers, First Floor, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Mount Pleasant Bids and Purchases
When: 9:30 a.m.
Where: Council Chambers, First Floor, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Mount Pleasant Finance Committee
When: 9:45 a.m.
Where: Council Chambers, First Floor, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Mount Pleasant Fire Committee
When: 10:30 a.m.
Where: Council Chambers, First Floor, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Mount Pleasant Economic Development Committee
When: 11 a.m.
Where: Council Chambers, First Floor, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Mount Pleasant Planning and Development Committee
When: 11:30 a.m.
Where: Council Chambers, First Floor, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
SCDLLR Environmental Certification Board Reciprocity Guidelines Review Committee
When: 2:30 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-800-753-1965
Password: 8964433
More Info: Contact.Environmental@llr.sc.gov or 803-896-4430
Sullivan's Island Town Council Workshop
When: 6 p.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/3e4kJwR
Meeting ID: 839 6533 5011
Password: 29482
Summerville Tree Advisory Protection Committee
When: 9 a.m.
Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St.
Tuesday
Isle of Palms Board of Zoning Appeals
When: 4:30 p.m.
Livestream: youtube.com/user/cityofisleofpalms
Mount Pleasant Police, Judicial and Legal Committee
When: 12:30 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, First Floor, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Mount Pleasant Historic District Preservation Commission: Special
When: 5 p.m.
Livestream: bit.ly/2C0xBXi
Summerville Board of Architectural Review
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St.
Wednesday
City of Charleston West Ashley Revitalization Commission
When: 5:30 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Webinar ID: 847 2519 7415
Password: 079486
Isle of Palms Planning Commission
When: 3:30 p.m.
Livestream: youtube.com/user/cityofisleofpalms
Sullivan's Island Town Council: Special
When: 8:30 a.m.
Livestream: bit.ly/2BDDrhx
Meeting ID: 824 0941 3592
Password: 29482
Thursday
City of Charleston FloodStat
When: 9 a.m.
Zoom: bit.ly/3grMYHl
Conference Call #: 1-301-715-8592
Webinar ID: 837 7513 3743
Passcode: 379347
City of Charleston City Council Budget Workshop
When: 3 p.m.
Conference Call #: 1-929-205-6099
Access Code: 918 0150 8293
Hollywood Board of Zoning Appeals
When: 6 p.m. via Zoom
More Info: 843-889-3222 or townofhollywood.org
Hollywood Planning Commission
When: 6:30 p.m. via Zoom
More Info: 843-889-3222 or townofhollywood.org
Isle of Palms Personnel Committee
When: 9 a.m.
Livestream: youtube.com/user/cityofisleofpalms
Isle of Palms City Council: Special
When: 4 p.m.
Livestream: youtube.com/user/cityofisleofpalms
Mount Pleasant Historical Commission
When: 8 a.m.
Livestream: bit.ly/31GKmkB
Summerville Standing Committee
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, Third Floor, Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St.
Summerville Council
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, Third Floor, Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St.
Friday
No notices were received.