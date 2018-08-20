Monday

City of Charleston Real Estate Committee

When: 4 p.m.

Where: First Floor Conference Room, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown

City of Charleston Design Review Board

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown

Berkeley-Charleston-Dorchester Council of Governments Board of Directors

When: 11 a.m.

Where: Barrett Lawrimore Conference Room, 1362 McMillan Ave., Suite 100, North Charleston

Charleston County Parks and Recreation Regular Commission

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Commission Boardroom, Headquarters, 861 Riverland Drive, Charleston

Goose Creek Architectural Review Board

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, City Hall, Marguerite Brown Municipal Center, 519 N. Goose Creek Blvd.

St. John's Fire District Commission Strategic Planning Committee

When: 9 a.m.

Where: St. John's Fire District Headquarters, 1148 Main Road, Johns Island

Tuesday

City of Charleston Redevelopment Corporation

When: 8:30 a.m.

Where: Department of Housing and Urban Development Conference Room, Suite 3200, 75 Calhoun St., downtown

City of Charleston Traffic and Transportation Committee

When: 2 p.m.

Where: First Floor Conference Room, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown

City of Charleston Public Works and Utilities Committee

When: 3 p.m.

Where: First Floor Conference Room, 80 Broad St., downtown

City of Charleston Audit Committee

When: 4 p.m.

Where: Council Chamber, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown

City of Charleston Ways and Means

When: 4:30 p.m.

Where: Council Chamber, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown

City of Charleston City Council

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Council Chamber, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown

City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals: Zoning

When: 5:15 p.m.

Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown

Charleston County School Constituent District 4: Regular

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: District 4 Board Room, 4720 Jenkins Ave., North Charleston

Charleston County School Constituent District 9: Regular

When: 5:45 p.m.

Where: Haut Gap Middle School, 1861 Bohicket Road, Johns Island

Goose Creek Economic Development Action Committee

When: 9 a.m.

Where: Goose Creek Fire Development Headquarters, 201 Button Hall Road, Goose Creek

Ravenel Depot Committee

When: 5 p.m.

Where: The Depot, 5775 Highway 165, Ravenel

Sullivan's Island Town Council

When: 6 p.m.

Where: 2056 Middle St., Sullivan's Island

Summerville Planning Commission

When: 4 p.m.

Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S Main St., Summerville

Wednesday

City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review: Large

When: 4:30 p.m.

Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown

City of Charleston Tourism Commission

When: 4:30 p.m.

Where: Council Chamber, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown

Thursday

City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review: Small

When: 4:30 p.m.

Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown

Sullivan's Island Water and Sewer Committee

When: 8:45 p.m.

Where: 2056 Middle St., Sullivan's Island

Friday

City of Charleston Commission on Disability Issues

When: 4 p.m.

Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown

City of Charleston International African American Museum Board

When: 4 p.m.

Where: Fourth Floor, Young Clement Rivers, 25 Calhoun St., downtown

St. John's Fire District Commission Building Committee

When: 10 a.m.

Where: St. John's Fire District Headquarters, 66 Ocean Course Drive, Kiawah Island