Monday
City of Charleston Real Estate Committee
When: 4 p.m.
Where: First Floor Conference Room, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown
City of Charleston Design Review Board
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown
Berkeley-Charleston-Dorchester Council of Governments Board of Directors
When: 11 a.m.
Where: Barrett Lawrimore Conference Room, 1362 McMillan Ave., Suite 100, North Charleston
Charleston County Parks and Recreation Regular Commission
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Commission Boardroom, Headquarters, 861 Riverland Drive, Charleston
Goose Creek Architectural Review Board
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, City Hall, Marguerite Brown Municipal Center, 519 N. Goose Creek Blvd.
St. John's Fire District Commission Strategic Planning Committee
When: 9 a.m.
Where: St. John's Fire District Headquarters, 1148 Main Road, Johns Island
Tuesday
City of Charleston Redevelopment Corporation
When: 8:30 a.m.
Where: Department of Housing and Urban Development Conference Room, Suite 3200, 75 Calhoun St., downtown
City of Charleston Traffic and Transportation Committee
When: 2 p.m.
Where: First Floor Conference Room, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown
City of Charleston Public Works and Utilities Committee
When: 3 p.m.
Where: First Floor Conference Room, 80 Broad St., downtown
City of Charleston Audit Committee
When: 4 p.m.
Where: Council Chamber, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown
City of Charleston Ways and Means
When: 4:30 p.m.
Where: Council Chamber, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown
City of Charleston City Council
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Council Chamber, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown
City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals: Zoning
When: 5:15 p.m.
Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown
Charleston County School Constituent District 4: Regular
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: District 4 Board Room, 4720 Jenkins Ave., North Charleston
Charleston County School Constituent District 9: Regular
When: 5:45 p.m.
Where: Haut Gap Middle School, 1861 Bohicket Road, Johns Island
Goose Creek Economic Development Action Committee
When: 9 a.m.
Where: Goose Creek Fire Development Headquarters, 201 Button Hall Road, Goose Creek
Ravenel Depot Committee
When: 5 p.m.
Where: The Depot, 5775 Highway 165, Ravenel
Sullivan's Island Town Council
When: 6 p.m.
Where: 2056 Middle St., Sullivan's Island
Summerville Planning Commission
When: 4 p.m.
Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S Main St., Summerville
Wednesday
City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review: Large
When: 4:30 p.m.
Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown
City of Charleston Tourism Commission
When: 4:30 p.m.
Where: Council Chamber, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown
Thursday
City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review: Small
When: 4:30 p.m.
Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown
Sullivan's Island Water and Sewer Committee
When: 8:45 p.m.
Where: 2056 Middle St., Sullivan's Island
Friday
City of Charleston Commission on Disability Issues
When: 4 p.m.
Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown
City of Charleston International African American Museum Board
When: 4 p.m.
Where: Fourth Floor, Young Clement Rivers, 25 Calhoun St., downtown
St. John's Fire District Commission Building Committee
When: 10 a.m.
Where: St. John's Fire District Headquarters, 66 Ocean Course Drive, Kiawah Island