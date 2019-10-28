Monday

City of Charleston Ad Hoc Budget Advisory Committee

When: 2 p.m.

Where: Conference Room, First Floor, 116 Meeting St., downtown

City of Charleston State Accommodations Tax Advisory Committee

When: 2 p.m.

Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown

Berkeley County Council 

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Assembly Room, Berkeley County Administration Building, 1003 Highway 52, Moncks Corner

Charleston County School District Board of Trustees Workshop

When: 1:30 p.m.

Where: Main Board Room, 75 Calhoun St., downtown

Charleston County School District Board of Trustees: Regular

When: 4 p.m.

Where: Main Board Room, 75 Calhoun St., downtown

Hollywood Town Council 

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, 5150 Highway 165, Hollywood

James Island Public Service District Commission: Regular 

When: 7 p.m.

Where: JIPSD Conference Room, 1739 Signal Point Road, Charleston

Mount Pleasant Board of Zoning Appeals

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, First Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

North Charleston Sewer District

Sewer Committee, Bids and Purchases Committee: North Charleston District, Finance and Budget Committee: North Charleston District

When: 6 p.m., proceeding in the order listed

Where: Commission Chambers, 7225 Stall Road, North Charleston

Summerville Beautification Committee 

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Cuthbert Community Center, Azalea Park, 105 W. 5th South St., Summerville

Tuesday

Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission: Old Towne County Park Plan

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Orange Grove Charter School, 1225 Orange Branch Road, West Ashley

Wednesday

Mount Pleasant Design Review Board

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, First Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Summerville Council: Special Called UDO Workshop #30

When: 2:30 p.m.

Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St.

Thursday

City of Charleston Underground Utilities Committee

When: 3 p.m.

Where: Council Chamber, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown

Friday

No meeting notices were received. 