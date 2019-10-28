Monday
City of Charleston Ad Hoc Budget Advisory Committee
When: 2 p.m.
Where: Conference Room, First Floor, 116 Meeting St., downtown
City of Charleston State Accommodations Tax Advisory Committee
When: 2 p.m.
Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown
Berkeley County Council
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Assembly Room, Berkeley County Administration Building, 1003 Highway 52, Moncks Corner
Charleston County School District Board of Trustees Workshop
When: 1:30 p.m.
Where: Main Board Room, 75 Calhoun St., downtown
Charleston County School District Board of Trustees: Regular
When: 4 p.m.
Where: Main Board Room, 75 Calhoun St., downtown
Hollywood Town Council
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, 5150 Highway 165, Hollywood
James Island Public Service District Commission: Regular
When: 7 p.m.
Where: JIPSD Conference Room, 1739 Signal Point Road, Charleston
Mount Pleasant Board of Zoning Appeals
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, First Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
North Charleston Sewer District
Sewer Committee, Bids and Purchases Committee: North Charleston District, Finance and Budget Committee: North Charleston District
When: 6 p.m., proceeding in the order listed
Where: Commission Chambers, 7225 Stall Road, North Charleston
Summerville Beautification Committee
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Cuthbert Community Center, Azalea Park, 105 W. 5th South St., Summerville
Tuesday
Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission: Old Towne County Park Plan
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Orange Grove Charter School, 1225 Orange Branch Road, West Ashley
Wednesday
Mount Pleasant Design Review Board
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, First Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Summerville Council: Special Called UDO Workshop #30
When: 2:30 p.m.
Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St.
Thursday
City of Charleston Underground Utilities Committee
When: 3 p.m.
Where: Council Chamber, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown
Friday
No meeting notices were received.