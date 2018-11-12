Monday
Charleston County School District Committee of the Whole
When: 12 p.m.
Where: Main Board Room, 75 Calhoun St., downtown
Charleston County School District Board of Trustees: Special Called
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Main Board Room, 75 Calhoun St., downtown
Goose Creek Planning Commission
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: City Hall Council Chambers, Marguerite Brown Municipal Center, 519 N. Goose Creek Blvd.
North Charleston Sewer District Commission
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Miner W. Crosby Chambers, 7225 Stall Road, North Charleston
Tuesday
City of Charleston Redevelopment Corporation
When: 8:30 a.m.
Where: Department of Housing and Community Development Conference Room, Suite 3200, 75 Calhoun St., downtown
City of Charleston License Committee
When: 2 p.m.
Where: First Floor Conference Room, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown
City of Charleston Committee on Public Safety
When: 2 p.m.
Where: Second Floor Conference Room, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown
City of Charleston Committee on Public Works and Utilities
When: 2:30 p.m.
Where: First Floor Conference Room, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown
City of Charleston Committee on Real Estate
When: 3:30 p.m.
Where: First Floor Conference Room, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown
City of Charleston Ways and Means Committee
When: 4:30 p.m.
Where: Council Chamber, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown
City of Charleston City Council
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Council Chamber, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown
Berkeley County Board of Education
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Boardroom, Berkeley County Board of Education Building, 229 E. Main St., Moncks Corner
Charleston County School District Constituent District 20: Regular
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Sanders-Clyde Elementary School, 805 Morrison Drive, Charleston
Charleston County School District Constituent District 23: Regular
When: 6 p.m.
Where: District 23 Boardroom, 7224 Highway 162, Hollywood
Dorchester County Career and Technology Center Board of Trustees
When: 5 p.m.
Where: 507 School House Road, Dorchester
Folly Beach City Council: Work Session
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Folly Beach City Hall, 21 Center St.
Folly Beach City Council: Regular
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Folly Beach City Hall, 21 Center St.
Goose Creek City Council
Executive Session, Regular
When: 6:45 p.m. proceeding in the order listed
Where: Council Chambers, City Hall, 519 N, Goose Creek Blvd.
Isle of Palms City Council: Special
When: 9 a.m.
Where: Council Chambers, 1207 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms
Isle of Palms Personnel Committee: Special
When: 9:30 p.m.
Where: City Hall Conference Room, 1207 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms
Isle of Palms Recreation Committee
When: 5 p.m.
Where: City Hall Conference Room, 1207 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms
Mount Pleasant Special Finance Committee
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, 100 Ann Edwards Lane, Mount Pleasant
Mount Pleasant Town Council
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, First Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
South Carolina Board of Cosmetology
When: 9 a.m.
Where: Conference Room 108, Kingstree Building, Synergy Business Park, 110 Centerview Drive, Columbia
South Carolina State Board of Registration for Professional Engineers and Surveyors
When: 9:30 a.m.
Where: Room 105, Kingstree Building, Synergy Business Park, 110 Centerview Drive, Columbia
Summerville Board of Zoning Appeals
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St.
Wednesday
City of Charleston Committee on Community Development
When: 4 p.m.
Where: Council Chamber, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown
City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review: Large
When: 4:30 p.m.
Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown
Charleston County School District Constituent District 2: Regular
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Laing Middle School, 2705 Bulrush Basket Lane, Mount Pleasant
Isle of Palms Public Works Commission
When: 8 a.m.
Where: Commission Conference Room, 1300 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms
Isle of Palms ATAX Committee
When: 11 a.m.
Where: Council Chambers, 1207 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms
Isle of Palms Planning Commission
When: 4:30 p.m.
Where: Conference Room, City Hall, 1207 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms
Mount Pleasant Culture, Arts and Pride Commission
When: 12 p.m.
Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, 100 Ann Edwards Lane, Mount Pleasant
Mount Pleasant Planning Commission
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, First Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Sullivan's Island Planning Commission
When: 6 p.m.
Where: 2056 Middle St., Sullivan's Island
Thursday
City of Charleston City Council Budget Workshop
When: 9 a.m.
Where: Council Chamber, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown
City of Charleston 350th Celebration Commission
When: 4:30 p.m.
Where: South Carolina Historical Society Headquarters, 100 Meeting St., downtown
City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review: Small
When: 4:30 p.m.
Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown
City of Charleston Redevelopment and Preservation Commission
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Department of Housing and Community Development Conference Room, Suite 3200, 75 Calhoun St., downtown
Charleston County Aviation Authority Board
When: 2 p.m.
Where: Charleston International Airport, 5500 International Blvd., North Charleston
Charleston County School District Constituent District 10: Regular
When: 5 p.m.
Where: St. Andrews Campus, 721 Wappoo Road, Charleston
Mount Pleasant Accommodations Tax Advisory Committee
When: 12 p.m.
Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Town Hall, 100 Ann Edwards Lane, Mount Pleasant
South Carolina Board of Registration for Foresters
When: 10 a.m.
Where: Room 204, 110 Centerview Drive, Columbia
Sullivan's Island Water and Sewer Committee
When: 8:45 a.m.
Where: 2056 Middle St., Sullivan's Island
Summerville Commercial Design Review Board
When: 4 p.m.
Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St.