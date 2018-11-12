Monday

Charleston County School District Committee of the Whole

When: 12 p.m.

Where: Main Board Room, 75 Calhoun St., downtown

Charleston County School District Board of Trustees: Special Called

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Main Board Room, 75 Calhoun St., downtown

Goose Creek Planning Commission

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: City Hall Council Chambers, Marguerite Brown Municipal Center, 519 N. Goose Creek Blvd.

North Charleston Sewer District Commission

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Miner W. Crosby Chambers, 7225 Stall Road, North Charleston

Tuesday

City of Charleston Redevelopment Corporation

When: 8:30 a.m.

Where: Department of Housing and Community Development Conference Room, Suite 3200, 75 Calhoun St., downtown

City of Charleston License Committee

When: 2 p.m.

Where: First Floor Conference Room, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown

City of Charleston Committee on Public Safety

When: 2 p.m.

Where: Second Floor Conference Room, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown

City of Charleston Committee on Public Works and Utilities

When: 2:30 p.m.

Where: First Floor Conference Room, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown

City of Charleston Committee on Real Estate

When: 3:30 p.m.

Where: First Floor Conference Room, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown

City of Charleston Ways and Means Committee

When: 4:30 p.m.

Where: Council Chamber, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown

City of Charleston City Council

When: 5 p.m.

Where:  Council Chamber, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown

Berkeley County Board of Education 

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Boardroom, Berkeley County Board of Education Building, 229 E. Main St., Moncks Corner

Charleston County School District Constituent District 20: Regular

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Sanders-Clyde Elementary School, 805 Morrison Drive, Charleston

Charleston County School District Constituent District 23: Regular

When: 6 p.m.

Where: District 23 Boardroom, 7224 Highway 162, Hollywood

Dorchester County Career and Technology Center Board of Trustees

When: 5 p.m.

Where: 507 School House Road, Dorchester

Folly Beach City Council:  Work Session

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Folly Beach City Hall, 21 Center St.

Folly Beach City Council: Regular

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Folly Beach City Hall, 21 Center St.

Goose Creek City Council

Executive Session, Regular

When: 6:45 p.m. proceeding in the order listed

Where: Council Chambers, City Hall, 519 N, Goose Creek Blvd.

Isle of Palms City Council: Special

When: 9 a.m.

Where: Council Chambers, 1207 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms

Isle of Palms Personnel Committee: Special

When: 9:30 p.m.

Where: City Hall Conference Room, 1207 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms

Isle of Palms Recreation Committee

When: 5 p.m.

Where: City Hall Conference Room, 1207 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms

Mount Pleasant Special Finance Committee

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, 100 Ann Edwards Lane, Mount Pleasant

Mount Pleasant Town Council

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, First Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

South Carolina Board of Cosmetology

When: 9 a.m.

Where: Conference Room 108, Kingstree Building, Synergy Business Park, 110 Centerview Drive, Columbia

South Carolina State Board of Registration for Professional Engineers and Surveyors

When: 9:30 a.m.

Where: Room 105, Kingstree Building, Synergy Business Park, 110 Centerview Drive, Columbia

Summerville Board of Zoning Appeals

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St.

Wednesday

City of Charleston Committee on Community Development

When: 4 p.m.

Where: Council Chamber, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown

City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review: Large

When: 4:30 p.m.

Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown

Charleston County School District Constituent District 2: Regular

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Laing Middle School, 2705 Bulrush Basket Lane, Mount Pleasant

Isle of Palms Public Works Commission

When: 8 a.m.

Where: Commission Conference Room, 1300 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms

Isle of Palms ATAX Committee

When: 11 a.m.

Where: Council Chambers, 1207 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms

Isle of Palms Planning Commission

When: 4:30 p.m.

Where: Conference Room, City Hall, 1207 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms

Mount Pleasant Culture, Arts and Pride Commission

When: 12 p.m.

Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, 100 Ann Edwards Lane, Mount Pleasant

Mount Pleasant Planning Commission

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, First Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Sullivan's Island Planning Commission

When: 6 p.m.

Where: 2056 Middle St., Sullivan's Island

Thursday

City of Charleston City Council Budget Workshop

When: 9 a.m.

Where: Council Chamber, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown

City of Charleston 350th Celebration Commission

When: 4:30 p.m.

Where: South Carolina Historical Society Headquarters, 100 Meeting St., downtown

City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review: Small

When: 4:30 p.m.

Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown

City of Charleston Redevelopment and Preservation Commission

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Department of Housing and Community Development Conference Room, Suite 3200, 75 Calhoun St., downtown

Charleston County Aviation Authority Board

When: 2 p.m.

Where: Charleston International Airport, 5500 International Blvd., North Charleston

Charleston County School District Constituent District 10: Regular

When: 5 p.m.

Where: St. Andrews Campus, 721 Wappoo Road, Charleston

Mount Pleasant Accommodations Tax Advisory Committee

When: 12 p.m.

Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Town Hall, 100 Ann Edwards Lane, Mount Pleasant

South Carolina Board of Registration for Foresters

When: 10 a.m.

Where: Room 204, 110 Centerview Drive, Columbia

Sullivan's Island Water and Sewer Committee

When: 8:45 a.m.

Where: 2056 Middle St., Sullivan's Island

Summerville Commercial Design Review Board

When: 4 p.m.

Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St.