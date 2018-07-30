Monday

City of Charleston and Charleston County Public Workshop: Proposed Maybank Highway and Main Road Zoning District

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island

Mount Pleasant Education Committee

When: 9:30 a.m.

Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane, Mount Pleasant

St. John's Fire District Commission Building Committee

When: 3:30 p.m.

Where: St, John's Fire District Headquarters, 1148 Main Road, Johns Island

Tuesday

City of Charleston and Charleston County Public Workshop: Proposed Maybank Highway and Main Road Zoning District

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Berkeley Electric Cooperative, 3351 Maybank Highway

Ravenel Council Meeting

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Ravenel Town Hall, 5962 Highway 165, Ravenel

South Carolina Board of Environmental Certification

When: 10 a.m.

Where: Room 105, Kingstree Building, Synergy Business Park, 110 Centerview Drive, Columbia

Wednesday

City of Charleston Citywide Local Development Corporation

When: 8:30 a.m.

Where: Conference Room, 2 Race St., downtown

City of Charleston History Commission

When: 4:30 p.m.

Where: Council Chamber, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown

City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals: Site Design

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown

Isle of Palms Public Works Committee

When: 9 a.m.

Where: Conference Room, City Hall, 1207 Palm Blvd.

Thursday

City of Charleston Health and Wellness Advisory Committee

When: 9 a.m.

Where: Human Resources Training Conference Room, Third Floor, 75 Calhoun St., downtown

City of Charleston Keep Charleston Beautiful 

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Conference Room A, Department of Parks, 823 Meeting St., downtown

Isle of Palms Personnel Committee

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Conference Room, City Hall, 1207 Palm Blvd.