Monday
City of Charleston and Charleston County Public Workshop: Proposed Maybank Highway and Main Road Zoning District
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island
Mount Pleasant Education Committee
When: 9:30 a.m.
Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane, Mount Pleasant
St. John's Fire District Commission Building Committee
When: 3:30 p.m.
Where: St, John's Fire District Headquarters, 1148 Main Road, Johns Island
Tuesday
City of Charleston and Charleston County Public Workshop: Proposed Maybank Highway and Main Road Zoning District
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Berkeley Electric Cooperative, 3351 Maybank Highway
Ravenel Council Meeting
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Ravenel Town Hall, 5962 Highway 165, Ravenel
South Carolina Board of Environmental Certification
When: 10 a.m.
Where: Room 105, Kingstree Building, Synergy Business Park, 110 Centerview Drive, Columbia
Wednesday
City of Charleston Citywide Local Development Corporation
When: 8:30 a.m.
Where: Conference Room, 2 Race St., downtown
City of Charleston History Commission
When: 4:30 p.m.
Where: Council Chamber, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown
City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals: Site Design
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown
Isle of Palms Public Works Committee
When: 9 a.m.
Where: Conference Room, City Hall, 1207 Palm Blvd.
Thursday
City of Charleston Health and Wellness Advisory Committee
When: 9 a.m.
Where: Human Resources Training Conference Room, Third Floor, 75 Calhoun St., downtown
City of Charleston Keep Charleston Beautiful
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Conference Room A, Department of Parks, 823 Meeting St., downtown
Isle of Palms Personnel Committee
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Conference Room, City Hall, 1207 Palm Blvd.