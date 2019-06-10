Monday
City of Charleston Board of Appeals Under the International Building Code
When: 4:30 p.m.
Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown
Berkeley County Committee Meetings
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Assembly Room, Berkeley County Administration Building, 1003 Highway 52, Moncks Corner
Charleston County School District Board Development Workshop and Committee of the Whole
When: 9 a.m.
Where: Main Board Room, 75 Calhoun St., downtown
Mount Pleasant Old Village Historic Commission
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
North Charleston Sewer District
Special Sewer Committee, Special Bids and Purchases Committee, Special Finance and Budget Committee, North Charleston District Commission
When: 6 p.m. proceeding in the order listed
Where: Miner W. Crosby Commission Chambers, 7225 Stall Road, North Charleston
St. John's Fire District Commission: Monthly
When: 6 p.m.
Where: St. John's Fire District Headquarters, 1148 Main Road, Johns Island
South Carolina Board of Barber Examiners
When: 9 a.m.
Where: Conference Room 108, Kingstree Building, Synergy Business Park, 110 Centerview Drive, Columbia
Summerville Standing Committees
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Training Room, Second Floor, and Council Chambers, Third Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St.
Tuesday
Berkeley County Board of Education
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Boardroom, Berkeley County Board of Education Building, 229 E. Main St., Moncks Corner
Charleston County School District Constituent District 3: Regular
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Camp Road Middle School, 1484 Camp Road, Charleston
Folly Beach City Council: Regular
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Folly Beach City Hall, 21 Center St.
Mount Pleasant Town Council
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, First Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Summerville Board of Zoning Appeals
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St.
Summerville Public Workshop for Proposed Design Guidelines
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St.
Wednesday
City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review: Large
When: 4:30 p.m.
Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown
Charleston County Board of Assessment Appeals
When: 2 p.m.
Where: Council Committee Room, Room 225, Lonnie Hamilton III Public Services Building, 4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston
Charleston County School District Constituent District 2: Regular
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Laing Middle School, 2705 Bulrush Basket Lane, Mount Pleasant
Mount Pleasant Shem Creek Study Advisory Committee
When: 9 a.m.
Where: Council Chambers, First Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Mount Pleasant Special Planning Commission
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, First Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Mount Pleasant Culture, Arts and Pride Commission
When: Noon
Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Sullivan's Island Planning Commission
When: 6 p.m.
Where: 2056 Middle St., Sullivan's Island
Summerville Chat with the Mayor
When: 10 a.m.
Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St.
Summerville Special Called Council: UDO Workshop #15
When: 2:30 p.m.
Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St.
Thursday
City of Charleston Committee on Public Safety
When: 2 p.m.
Where: Council Chamber, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown
City of Charleston Tourism Commission Subcommittee: Routes Parking and Touring Rules
When: 4 p.m.
Where: Suite 3400, Third Floor, 75 Calhoun St., downtown
City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review: Small
When: 4:30 p.m.
Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown
Charleston County School District Constituent District 10: Regular
When: 4 p.m.
Where: St. Andrews Campus, 721 Wappoo Road, Charleston
Mount Pleasant Historical Commission
When: 8 a.m.
Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Sullivan's Island Board of Zoning Appeals
When: 6 p.m.
Where: 2056 Middle St., Sullivan's Island
Summerville Council
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, Third Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St.
Friday
No meeting notices were received