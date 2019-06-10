Monday

City of Charleston Board of Appeals Under the International Building Code

When: 4:30 p.m.

Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown

Berkeley County Committee Meetings

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Assembly Room, Berkeley County Administration Building, 1003 Highway 52, Moncks Corner

Charleston County School District Board Development Workshop and Committee of the Whole

When: 9 a.m.

Where: Main Board Room, 75 Calhoun St., downtown

Mount Pleasant Old Village Historic Commission

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

North Charleston Sewer District

Special Sewer Committee, Special Bids and Purchases Committee, Special Finance and Budget Committee, North Charleston District Commission

When: 6 p.m. proceeding in the order listed

Where: Miner W. Crosby Commission Chambers, 7225 Stall Road, North Charleston

St. John's Fire District Commission: Monthly

When: 6 p.m.

Where: St. John's Fire District Headquarters, 1148 Main Road, Johns Island

South Carolina Board of Barber Examiners

When: 9 a.m.

Where: Conference Room 108, Kingstree Building, Synergy Business Park, 110 Centerview Drive, Columbia

Summerville Standing Committees

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Training Room, Second Floor, and Council Chambers, Third Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St. 

Tuesday

Berkeley County Board of Education

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Boardroom, Berkeley County Board of Education Building, 229 E. Main St., Moncks Corner

Charleston County School District Constituent District 3: Regular

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Camp Road Middle School, 1484 Camp Road, Charleston

Folly Beach City Council: Regular

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Folly Beach City Hall, 21 Center St.

Mount Pleasant Town Council

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, First Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Summerville Board of Zoning Appeals

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St. 

Summerville Public Workshop for Proposed Design Guidelines

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St. 

Wednesday

City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review: Large

When: 4:30 p.m.

Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown

Charleston County Board of Assessment Appeals

When: 2 p.m.

Where: Council Committee Room, Room 225, Lonnie Hamilton III Public Services Building, 4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston

Charleston County School District Constituent District 2: Regular

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Laing Middle School, 2705 Bulrush Basket Lane, Mount Pleasant

Mount Pleasant Shem Creek Study Advisory Committee

When: 9 a.m.

Where: Council Chambers, First Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Special Planning Commission 

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, First Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Mount Pleasant Culture, Arts and Pride Commission

When: Noon

Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Sullivan's Island Planning Commission

When: 6 p.m.

Where: 2056 Middle St., Sullivan's Island

Summerville Chat with the Mayor

When: 10 a.m.

Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St. 

Summerville Special Called Council: UDO Workshop #15

When: 2:30 p.m.

Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St. 

Thursday

City of Charleston Committee on Public Safety

When: 2 p.m.

Where: Council Chamber, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown

City of Charleston Tourism Commission Subcommittee: Routes Parking and Touring Rules

When: 4 p.m.

Where: Suite 3400, Third Floor, 75 Calhoun St., downtown

City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review: Small

When: 4:30 p.m.

Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown

Charleston County School District Constituent District 10: Regular

When: 4 p.m.

Where: St. Andrews Campus, 721 Wappoo Road, Charleston

Mount Pleasant Historical Commission

When: 8 a.m.

Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane

Sullivan's Island Board of Zoning Appeals

When: 6 p.m.

Where: 2056 Middle St., Sullivan's Island

Summerville Council

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, Third Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St. 

Friday

No meeting notices were received 

