Monday
City of Charleston Board of Appeals Under the International Building Code
When: 4:30 p.m.
Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown
Charleston County School District Board of Trustees Budget Workshop
When: 1 p.m.
Where: Main Board Room, 75 Calhoun St., downtown
Charleston County School District Board of Trustees Committee of the Whole
When: Approximately 3:05 p.m.
Where: Main Board Room, 75 Calhoun St., downtown
Mount Pleasant Old Village Historic Commission
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
North Charleston Sewer District Commission
Sewer Committee: Special; Bids and Purchases Committee: Special; Rules and Policies Committee: Special; Finance and Budget Committee: Special
When: 6 p.m. proceeding in the order listed
Where: Miner W. Crosby Commission Chambers, 7225 Stall Road, North Charleston
Ravenel Planning and Zoning Commission
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Suite 100, 5962 Highway 165, Ravenel
St. John's Fire District Commission: Monthly
When: 6 p.m.
Where: St. John's Fire District Headquarters, 1148 Main Road., Johns Island
South Carolina Board of Cosmetology
When: 9 a.m.
Where: Conference Room 108, Kingstree Building, Synergy Business Park, 110 Centerview Drive, Columbia
Summerville Standing Committees
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Parks & Recreation and Public Works committees in the Second Floor Training Room, Finance Committee in Council Chambers; Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St.
Tuesday
Berkeley County Board of Education
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Multi-Purpose Room, Foxbank Elementary School, 169 Foxbank Plantation Drive, Moncks Corner
Charleston County School District Constituent District 3: Regular
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Room 935, James Island Charter High, 1000 Folly Road, Charleston
Dorchester County Career and Technology Center Board of Trustees
When: 5 p.m.
Where: 507 School House Road, Dorchester
Folly Beach City Council: Work Session
When: 6 p.m.
Where: City Hall, 21 Center St., Folly Beach
Folly Beach City Council: Regular
When: 7 p.m.
Where: City Hall, 21 Center St., Folly Beach
Goose Creek City Council: Regular
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, City Hall, 519 N. Goose Creek Blvd.
Mount Pleasant Town Council
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, First Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
South Carolina Board of Cosmetology: Task Force
When: 9:30 a.m.
Where: Conference Room 105, Kingstree Building, Synergy Businesss Park, 110 Centerview Drive, Columbia
Summerville Board of Zoning Appeals
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St.
Wednesday
City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review: Large
When: 4:30 p.m.
Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown
City of Charleston West Ashley Revitalization Commission
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: The Schoolhouse, 720 Magnolia Road, Charleston
Isle of Palms Planning Commission
When: 4:30 p.m.
Where: City Hall Conference Room, 1207 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms
Mount Pleasant Culture, Arts & Pride Commission
When: Noon
Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
Sullivan's Island Planning Commission
When: 6 p.m.
Where: 2056 Middle St., Sullivan's Island
Summerville Chat with the Mayor
When: 10 a.m.
Where: Training Room, Second Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St.
Thursday
City of Charleston Commission on Public Works and Utilities
When: 2 p.m.
Where: First Floor Conference Room, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown
City of Charleston Committee on Real Estate
When: 3:30 p.m.
Where: First Floor Conference Room, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown
City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review: Small
When: 4:30 p.m.
Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown
City of Charleston Ways and Means
When: 4:30 p.m.
Where: Council Chamber, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown
City of Charleston City Council
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Council Chamber, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown
Mount Pleasant Historic Commission
When: 8 a.m.
Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane
South Carolina Board of Cosmetology: Panel Hearings
When: 10 a.m.
Where: Conference Room 105, Kingstree Building, Synergy Businesss Park, 110 Centerview Drive, Columbia
Sullivan's Island Board of Zoning Appeals
When: 6 p.m.
Where: 2056 Middle St., Sullivan's Island
Summerville Council
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, Third Floor, Summerville Municipal Annex Building, 200 S. Main St.
Friday
No meeting notices were received