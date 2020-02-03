Monday
City of Charleston Design Review Board
When: 4:30 p.m.
Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown
Charleston County Forfeited Land Commission
When: 10:30 a.m.
Where: Conference Room, Office of the Charleston County Auditor, O.T. Wallace County Office Building, 101 Meeting St., downtown
Isle of Palms Public Safety Committee
When: 9 a.m.
Where: Town Hall, 1207 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms
Mount Pleasant Economic Development Committee
When: 9:45 a.m.
Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane, Mount Pleasant
Mount Pleasant Police Judicial and Legal Committee
When: 10:30 a.m.
Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane, Mount Pleasant
Mount Pleasant Public Services Committee
When: 11:30 a.m.
Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane, Mount Pleasant
Mount Pleasant Planning and Development Committee
When: 12:30 p.m.
Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane, Mount Pleasant
Mount Pleasant Transportation Committee
When: 2 p.m.
Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane, Mount Pleasant
Mount Pleasant Bids and Purchases Committee
When: 3 p.m.
Where: Committee Meeting Room, Third Floor, Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane Mount Pleasant
S.C. Board of Barber Examiners OJT Overview
When: 10 a.m.
Where: Conference Room 105, Kingstree Building, Synergy Business Park, 110 Centerview Drive, Columbia
Tuesday
Charleston County Schools Constituent District 23: Regular
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Baptist Hill Middle High School, 5117 Baptist Hill Road, Hollywood
City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals: Zoning
When: 5:15 p.m.
Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown
Charleston County Schools Constituent District 4: Regular
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: District 4 Board Room, 4720 Jenkins Ave., North Charleston
Charleston County Schools Constituent District 3: Regular
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Camp Road Middle School 1484 Camp Road, Charleston
Sullivan's Island Town Council Workshop
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Town Hall, 2056 Middle St., Sullivan's Island
Wednesday
City of Charleston Health and Wellness Advisory Committee
When: 9 a.m.
Where: Human Resources Training Room, Third Floor, 75 Calhoun St., downtown
City of Charleston Commission on History
When: 4:30 p.m.
Where: Council Chamber, City Hall, 80 Broad St., downtown
City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals: Site Design
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George St., downtown
Thursday
City of Charleston Committee on Public Safety: Special
When: 8:30 a.m.
Where: Conference Room, First Floor, 50 Broad St., downtown
City of Charleston FloodStat
When: 9 a.m.
Where: First Floor, Public Meeting Room, 2 George St., downtown
City of Charleston Homeownership Initiative Commission
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Department of Housing and Community Development Conference Room, Ste. 3200, 75 Calhoun St., downtown
Charleston County Schools Constituent District 10: Regular
When: 6:15 p.m.
Where: St. Andrews Campus, 721 Wappoo Road, Charleston
Dorchester County Career & Technology Center Board of Trustees
When: 1 p.m.
Where: 507 School House Road, Dorchester
Isle of Palms Public Works Committee
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Town Hall, 1207 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms
St. John's Fire District Finance Committee
When: 10 a.m.
Where: SJFD Headquarters, 1148 Main Road, Johns Island
Friday
No meeting notices were received.