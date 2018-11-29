Saturday
Craft Fair
What: Sixth annual Lowcountry Senior Center’s holiday craft fair with all handmade crafts made by over 35 vendors.
When: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 1
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island
Price: Free
More Info: 843-990-5555, lowcountryseniorcenter.com
'Crafty Bastards'
What: The second annual Crafty Bastards exhibition and sale of handmade goods from independent artists in the area, presented by Charleston City Paper.
When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Where: The Joe P. Riley Jr. Ballpark, 360 Fishburne St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-412-9060, charleston.craftybastards.com
Birds of Prey Photo Day
What: A unique opportunity to take close-up photos of live birds-of-prey in a natural setting and take a self-guided tour of the Center. Each program will give photographers three hours to photograph birds.
When: Business hours, Dec. 1
Where: Center for Birds of Prey, 4719 North Highway 17, Awendaw
Price: $55
More Info: 843-971-7474, thecenterforbirdsofprey.org
Sunday
DIY Bath Bomb
What: A chance for bath product enthusiasts to make their own bath bomb with Lush cosmetics staff.
When: 6-8 p.m. Dec .2
Where: Lush Cosmetics, 316 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-720-4274, facebook.com/lushcharleston
Wednesday
Sit a Spell
What: Second of four installments in the Sit a Spell Conversation Series aimed to encourage thoughtful conversation on a variety of topics and issues faced by today's New South.
When: Noon-2 p.m. Dec. 5
Where: City Gallery at Waterfront Park, 34 Prioleau St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-953-4422, halsey.cofc.edu
Unwined with Watercolor
What: Monthly workshop with watercolor artist and illustrator Mia Loia as she guides a class through watercolor tutorials that allow for creative expansion. All levels are welcome. Attendees must be 21 years or older and are encouraged to bring a favorite beverage.
When: 6 p.m. Dec. 5
Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 1056 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: $20-$25
More Info: 843-722-0697, reduxstudios.org/learn
Antique Stroll
What: Explore Charleston’s finest antique dealers and learn about the history of their treasures with local curators and experts. A wine and cheese reception will follow the tour.
When: 6-8 p.m. Dec. 5
Where: The Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10-$30
More Info: 843-722-2706, gibbesmuseum.org