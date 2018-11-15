Intro

Intro will host a pop-up art exhibit for nine days only, ending Nov. 18 at 535 King St. File/Provided

Today

Intro Exhibit

What: Pop-up art exhibit group Intro will host an installation of works by Craig Lynberg, Paul Cristina, Alex Waggoner, Carrie Beth Waghorn and more for its nine-day pop-up art show spotlighting rising visual artists from the region.

When: Business hours through Nov. 18

Where: 535 King St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-568-7738, theartmag.com

'All the Blues'

What: Reception for The Vendue’s newest exhibit “All The Blues,” from 24 artists expressing art through one color. The reception will feature cocktails and canapes.

When: 6-8 p.m. Nov. 15

Where: The Vendue Hotel, 19 Vendue Range, downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-577-7970, thevendue.com

Saturday

Needle Punch

What: In partnership with the North Charleston’s Cultural Arts Department, Pam Shanley of the Palmetto Fiber Arts Guild will teach an introduction to needle punching. No experience need and materials will be provided.

When: 10 a.m.-noon Nov. 17

Where: Olde Village Community Building, 4820 Jenkins Ave., North Charleston

Price: $15

More Info: 843-750-5851, northcharleston.org

Redux Auction

What: Redux’s annual silent and live auction benefit party featuring local artwork up for sale in an effort to continue funding the art center’s exhibitions, education programs and outreach projects.

When: 8 p.m. Nov. 17

Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 136 St. Philip St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-722-0697, reduxstudios.org/annual-auction

Sunday

Juried Exhibit

What: Last day to see the annual Juried Signature Exhibition featuring works from artists all over South Carolina and in a wide array of mediums. All sales will benefit nonprofit Guild Community Outreach.

When: 8:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Nov. 18

Where: Charleston Visitor Center, 375 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-722-7454, charlestonartistguild.com

Centerpiece Class

What: Lesley Angellis with Alice’s Table will teach a floral arranging class for attendees to make their own Thanksgiving centerpiece.

When: 2-4:30 p.m. Nov. 18

Where: RiverTowne Country Club, 1700 Rivertowne Country Club Drive, Mount Pleasant

Price: $65

More Info: 843-849-2400, bit.ly/2qF1d3A

Figure Drawing

What: Work from a nude model in a variety of artistic mediums with instructors Megan Collier-Bansil and Mia Loia to help facilitate if needed. The workshop welcomes all skill levels. Artists will be provided with easels, chairs and drawing boards.

When: 5-7 p.m. Sundays

Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 136 Saint Philip St., downtown Charleston

Price: $10-$15

More Info: 843-722, 0697, reduxstudios.org/learn

Tuesday

City Gallery Exhibit

What: Stop by the North Charleston City Gallery to see Lara Ivanovic’s oil paintings from her travels around the United States and Jennifer Kelly Hoskin’s mixed-media as a form of internal exploration. The exhibit will run through Nov. 30.

When: Noon-5 p.m. Nov. 20

Where: North Charleston City Gallery, 5001 Coliseum Drive

Price: Free

More Info: 843-740-5854, northcharleston.org