Today
Intro Exhibit
What: Pop-up art exhibit group Intro will host an installation of works by Craig Lynberg, Paul Cristina, Alex Waggoner, Carrie Beth Waghorn and more for its nine-day pop-up art show spotlighting rising visual artists from the region.
When: Business hours through Nov. 18
Where: 535 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-568-7738, theartmag.com
'All the Blues'
What: Reception for The Vendue’s newest exhibit “All The Blues,” from 24 artists expressing art through one color. The reception will feature cocktails and canapes.
When: 6-8 p.m. Nov. 15
Where: The Vendue Hotel, 19 Vendue Range, downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-577-7970, thevendue.com
Saturday
Needle Punch
What: In partnership with the North Charleston’s Cultural Arts Department, Pam Shanley of the Palmetto Fiber Arts Guild will teach an introduction to needle punching. No experience need and materials will be provided.
When: 10 a.m.-noon Nov. 17
Where: Olde Village Community Building, 4820 Jenkins Ave., North Charleston
Price: $15
More Info: 843-750-5851, northcharleston.org
Redux Auction
What: Redux’s annual silent and live auction benefit party featuring local artwork up for sale in an effort to continue funding the art center’s exhibitions, education programs and outreach projects.
When: 8 p.m. Nov. 17
Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 136 St. Philip St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-722-0697, reduxstudios.org/annual-auction
Sunday
Juried Exhibit
What: Last day to see the annual Juried Signature Exhibition featuring works from artists all over South Carolina and in a wide array of mediums. All sales will benefit nonprofit Guild Community Outreach.
When: 8:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Nov. 18
Where: Charleston Visitor Center, 375 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-722-7454, charlestonartistguild.com
Centerpiece Class
What: Lesley Angellis with Alice’s Table will teach a floral arranging class for attendees to make their own Thanksgiving centerpiece.
When: 2-4:30 p.m. Nov. 18
Where: RiverTowne Country Club, 1700 Rivertowne Country Club Drive, Mount Pleasant
Price: $65
More Info: 843-849-2400, bit.ly/2qF1d3A
Figure Drawing
What: Work from a nude model in a variety of artistic mediums with instructors Megan Collier-Bansil and Mia Loia to help facilitate if needed. The workshop welcomes all skill levels. Artists will be provided with easels, chairs and drawing boards.
When: 5-7 p.m. Sundays
Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 136 Saint Philip St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10-$15
More Info: 843-722, 0697, reduxstudios.org/learn
Tuesday
City Gallery Exhibit
What: Stop by the North Charleston City Gallery to see Lara Ivanovic’s oil paintings from her travels around the United States and Jennifer Kelly Hoskin’s mixed-media as a form of internal exploration. The exhibit will run through Nov. 30.
When: Noon-5 p.m. Nov. 20
Where: North Charleston City Gallery, 5001 Coliseum Drive
Price: Free
More Info: 843-740-5854, northcharleston.org