Friday
Show Opening
What: Visit Mary Martin Gallery during this month’s art walk for the opening reception of Laura Palermo’s contemporary wildlife art exhibit "Balance," in collaboration with Charleston’s Avian Conservation Center and Center for Birds of Prey.
When: 5-8 p.m. Dec. 7
Where: Mary Martin Gallery, 103 Broad St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-723-0303, marymartinart.com
Artist Reception
What: Opening reception for Case Jernigan’s exhibition on view at Corrigan Gallery through Dec. 31 entitled “Lightboxes.”
When: 5-8 p.m. Dec. 7
Where: Corrigan Gallery, 7 Broad St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-722-9868, lesecorrigan.com
Art Opening
What: New works by Bill Jameson will be on display through Dec. 21 at the Anglin Smith Gallery, kicking off with an artist reception.
When: 5-8 p.n. Dec. 7
Where: Anglin Smith, 9 Queen St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-853-0708, anglinsmith.com
‘Touch of Happiness’
What: The Charleston Artist Guild will present featured monthly artist Elena Evan and her paintings in latest exhibition “Touch of Happiness.” Works will be on display through Dec. 31.
When: 5-8 p.m. Dec. 7
Where: Charleston Artist Guild Gallery, 160 East Bay St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-722-2425, charlestonartistguild.com