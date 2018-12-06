Elena Evan

The Charleston Artist Guild will hold an artist reception this Friday, Dec. 7 for Elena Evan's exhibition "Touch of Happiness."

Friday

Show Opening

What: Visit Mary Martin Gallery during this month’s art walk for the opening reception of Laura Palermo’s contemporary wildlife art exhibit "Balance," in collaboration with Charleston’s Avian Conservation Center and Center for Birds of Prey.

When: 5-8 p.m. Dec. 7

Where: Mary Martin Gallery, 103 Broad St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-723-0303, marymartinart.com

Artist Reception

What: Opening reception for Case Jernigan’s exhibition on view at Corrigan Gallery through Dec. 31 entitled “Lightboxes.”

When: 5-8 p.m. Dec. 7

Where: Corrigan Gallery, 7 Broad St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-722-9868, lesecorrigan.com

Art Opening

What: New works by Bill Jameson will be on display through Dec. 21 at the Anglin Smith Gallery, kicking off with an artist reception.

When: 5-8 p.n. Dec. 7

Where: Anglin Smith, 9 Queen St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-853-0708, anglinsmith.com

‘Touch of Happiness’

What: The Charleston Artist Guild will present featured monthly artist Elena Evan and her paintings in latest exhibition “Touch of Happiness.” Works will be on display through Dec. 31.

When: 5-8 p.m. Dec. 7

Where: Charleston Artist Guild Gallery, 160 East Bay St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-722-2425, charlestonartistguild.com