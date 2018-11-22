Saturday
‘A Dark Place of Dreams’
What: Opening of “A Dark Place of Dreams,” an exhibition celebrating American sculptor Louise Nevelson’s impact on the next generation of acclaimed women sculptors represented by Chakaia Booker, Lauren Fensterstock and Kate Gilmore.
When: Business hours through Jan. 6
Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $6-$15
More Info: 843-722-2706, gibbesmuseum.org
Artisan Market
What: Fam’s Brewing Co. will team up with handcrafted candle maker C & J Co. to host a local artisan market for attendees to find holiday’s gifts for everyone on their shopping list. Participating vendors include Dry Run Goods, Stacia’s Creations, Haus of Hygiene, Reflections African Jewelry and more.
When: 1-4 p.m. Nov. 24
Where: Fam’s Brewing Co., 1291 Folly Road, Charleston
More Info: 843-225-4646, famspizza.com
Sunday
Tree Decorating
What: St. Andrew’s Park Circle will welcomes kids and families to help decorate the Christmas tree. Families are asked to bring a picnic lunch.
When: 1-2:30 p.m. Nov. 25
Where: Park Circle, 4800 Park Circle, North Charleston
More Info: 843-284-4369, standrewsparkcircle.com
Tuesday
Halsey Talk
What: As part of the Halsey Talks series, art history professor Mary Shelley Trent will speak on photography as a way of preserving memories in conjunction with the current Southbound exhibition.
When: 6:30 p.m. Nov. 27
Where: Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art, 161 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-953-4422, halsey.cofc.edu
Wednesday
In-Studio Demo
What: Gibbes’ visiting artist Carey Morton will be in studio for guests to see his artistic process and a chance to take home a piece of his work. Morton is Gibbes’ visiting artist through Dec. 14.
When: 3-4:30 p.m. Nov. 28
Where: The Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10-$15 admission
More Info: 843-722-2706, gibbesmuseum.org