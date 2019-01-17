Today
Intro to Monotypes
What: An introductory three-week workshop led by artist Katherine DuTremble to teach how to create monoprints.
When: 6-8 p.m. Jan. 17, 24, 31
Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 1054 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: $160-$200
More Info: 843-722-0697, reduxstudios.org
Friday
Artist Symposium
What: Accompanying the opening exhibition of Ogden M. Pleissner works entitled “Lying in Wait: Sporting Art,” the Gibbes will hold a symposium with a group of experts, including executive director of Shelburne Museum Thomas Denenberg, Pleissner collectors Sam Webb and Josh Clark and more. A book signing with College of Charleston professor and author Daniel Vivan and reception at The Sportsman’s Gallery will follow.
When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Jan. 18
Where: The Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $20-$55
More Info: 843-722-2706, gibbesmuseum.org
Anna Heyward Taylor
What: Opening exhibition for “Anna Heyward Taylor: Intrepid Explorer,” an exploration of a principal artist of the Charleston Renaissance. The exhibit will run through May 12.
When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Jan. 18
Where: The Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10-$15
More Info: 842-268-3721, gibbesmuseum.org
Duet Show
What: A reception for Rachael Nerney and Julia Deckman’s brightly colored paintings and graphics capturing Charleston’s culinary scene in a show entitled “Two Top.”
When: 6-8 p.m. Jan. 18
Where: Miller Gallery, 149-1/2 East Bay St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-764-9281, millergallerychs.com
Saturday
Calligraphy Workshop
What: Learn the art of calligraphy through a Valentine’s Day-themed workshop taught by a professional calligrapher. All materials will be provided and no prior experience is necessary.
When: 10 a.m.-noon Jan. 19
Where: Hobby Lobby, 2165 Tea Planters Lane, Mount Pleasant
Price: $35
More Info: 843-429-3318, calligraphyandart.com
Night Bazaar
What: Every third Saturday join local artisans and crafters for food and libations while shopping a rotating collection of art, vintage, candles, jewelry, mixed media and more. Food and drinks will be available from Edmund’s Oast Brewing Company and the Workshop.
When: 5-10 p.m. Jan. 19
Where: Edmund’s Oast Brewing Co., Workshop, 1505 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-718-3224, facebook.com/chsnightbazaar
Sunday
Birds of Prey Photo Day
What: A special opportunity for amateur and professional photographers alike to take close-up photos of 15 different species of birds of prey in their natural habitat and take a self-guided tour of the center.
When: 8:30-11:30 a.m. Jan. 20
Where: Center for Birds of Prey, 4719 North Highway 17, Awendaw
Price: $52-$65
More Info: 843-606-3400, thecenterforbirdsofprey.org