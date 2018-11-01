Today
‘Watershed’
What: Lecture by “Southbound: Photographs of and about the New South” artist Jeff Rich, a South Carolina-based photographer and educator who explores water-related issues via long-term documentary projects about specific regions of the United States.
When: 6 p.m. Nov. 1
Where: Room 309, Simons Center for the Arts, 54 St. Philip St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-953-4422, halsey.cofc.edu
New Exhibit
What: The North Charleston City Gallery will play host to the works of oil painter Lara Ivanoic and mixed-media artist Jennifer Kelly Hoskins through November, kicking off with a public reception.
When: 5-7 p.m. Nov. 1
Where: North Charleston City Gallery, 5001 Coliseum Drive
Price: Free
More Info: 843-740-5854, northcharleston.org
Friday
Artist Reception
What: Reception for Jennifer Smith Roger’s new Lowcountry watercolor paintings. The exhibit will run through Nov. 16.
When: 5-8 p.m. Nov. 2
Where: Anglin Smith Fine Art, 9 Queen St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-853-0708, anglinsmith.com
‘This Is Us’
What: Reception for featured artists Faye Sullivan and Susanne Frenzel’s paintings. The collection will be on show through Nov. 30.
When: 5-8 p.m. Nov. 2
Where: Charleston Artist Guild Gallery, 160 East Bay St., Ste. 102, downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-722-2454, charlestonartistguild.com
Sunday
Morton B. Paine
What: Last day to catch “A Photographic Artist: Morton B. Paine's Shots of Charleston,” an exhibit of his photographs of Charleston from 1900-1940 and recording the history of the buildings, beaches and people.
When: Business hours
Where: The Charleston Museum, 360 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-722-2996, scartshub.com/arts_daily
Wednesday
Un-Wined Watercolor
What: Monthly watercoloring class led by Mia Loia. Attendees are asked to bring their happy hour drink of choice.
When: 6-8 p.m. Nov. 7
Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 1056 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: $20-$25
More Info: 843-722-0697, reduxstudios.org