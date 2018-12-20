Today
‘Dark Place of Dreams’
What: An exhibition celebrating American sculptor Louise Nevelson’s impact on the next generation of acclaimed women sculptors, represented by Chakaia Booker, Lauren Fensterstock and Kate Gilmore.
When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Tuesday and Thursday-Saturday; 1-5 p.m. Sundays; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Wednesdays through Jan. 6
Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $6-$15
More Info: 843-722-2706, gibbesmuseum.org
Art Show
What: December art show and open house with local Charleston artist Jeanie Drucker.
When: 6-9 p.m. Dec. 20
Where: 517 Self Care & Healing Center, 517 Savannah Highway, Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: bit.ly/2EkgK0I
Friday
Art Swap
What: Artist & Craftsman will host its annual holiday art swap. Guests are asked to turn a 5-by-5 canvas or birch panel into an original piece of art, drop it off and switch it for someone else’s throughout the weekend.
When: 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Dec. 21, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Dec. 22-23
Where: Artist & Craftsman Supply Uptown, 981 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-937-5199, artistcraftsman.com
Sip & Shop
What: Neema Gallery will host master jeweler Charles Pinckney for his metalworked jewelry. Pinckney will share his journey into jewelry design and the inspiration behind his work.
When: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Dec. 21
Where: Neema Fine Art Gallery, 3 Broad St., Ste. 100, downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-353-8079, neemagallery.com