Today
Camera Works Cafe
What: Redux and the Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art have teamed up for the Camera Works Cafe lecture series. Today's speakers will be Mark Sloan, director and chief curator with the Halsey Institute and Mark Long, political geographer, professor of political science, curator at large and academic liaison with the Halsey Institute.
When: 6-8 p.m. Jan. 10
Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 1056 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-722-0697, facebook.com/cameraworkscafe
Friday
Microfashion
What: The Charleston Museum will present #YesterdayInMicrofashion, a celebration of 150 years of Charleston’s child fashion. The conversation will include a look at over 50 garments, a Q&A and more.
When: 10:30 a.m. Jan. 11
Where: The Charleston Museum, 360 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $12 admission
More Info: 843-722-2996, charlestonmuseum.org
‘Southbound’ Symposium
What: The minds behind Halsey’s “Southbound” exhibit will host a two-day symposium about memory, the new South, photography and more.
When: 7 p.m. Jan. 11; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Jan. 12
Where: Varying throughout College of Charleston campus
Price: Free
More Info: 843-953-5659, halsey.cofc.edu
Saturday
Portrait Workshop
What: Kyle Stuckey of Principle Art Gallery will lead a two-day workshop for artists to learn more about color mixing, color theory, drawing, brushwork and composition. All levels welcome.
When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Jan. 12-13
Where: Principle Gallery, 125 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $250
More Info: 843-727-4500, bit.ly/2CRbxwl
Sunday
Watercolor Workshop
What: A watercolor painting workshop to paint the moon phases and experiment with salt to create texture. All materials will be provided and BYOB accepted.
When: 2-4 p.m. Jan. 13
Where: The French Eclectic, 4244 Scott St., Ste. F, North Charleston
Price: $35
More Info: 843-804-7098, sistermoonstudio.com
Monday
Architect Talk
What: Architect and artist Frank Harmon will present his new book “Native Places: Drawing as a Way to See” and share his expertise in architecture.
When: 6:30-8 p.m. Jan. 14
Where: Edisto Beach Civic Center, 24 Station Court
Price: Free
More Info: 803-230-4717, nativeplacesthebook.com
Wednesday
Sit a Spell
What: Third of four installments in the Sit a Spell Conversation Series aimed to encourage thoughtful conversation on a variety of topics and issues faced by today's New South in collaboration with the current Halsey and City Gallery joint exhibition. This installment will feature executive director of the Alliance for Full Acceptance Chase Glenn and DeLessin “Roo” George-Warren, a queer artist, research and activist from the Catawba Indian Nation.
When: Noon-2 p.m. Jan. 16
Where: City Gallery at Waterfront Park, 34 Prioleau St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-953-4422, halsey.cofc.edu