Today

Camera Works Cafe

What: Redux and the Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art have teamed up for the Camera Works Cafe lecture series. Today's speakers will be Mark Sloan, director and chief curator with the Halsey Institute and Mark Long, political geographer, professor of political science, curator at large and academic liaison with the Halsey Institute.

When: 6-8 p.m. Jan. 10

Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 1056 King St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-722-0697, facebook.com/cameraworkscafe

Friday

Microfashion

What: The Charleston Museum will present #YesterdayInMicrofashion, a celebration of 150 years of Charleston’s child fashion. The conversation will include a look at over 50 garments, a Q&A and more.

When: 10:30 a.m. Jan. 11

Where: The Charleston Museum, 360 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $12 admission

More Info: 843-722-2996, charlestonmuseum.org

‘Southbound’ Symposium

What: The minds behind Halsey’s “Southbound” exhibit will host a two-day symposium about memory, the new South, photography and more.

When: 7 p.m. Jan. 11; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Jan. 12

Where: Varying throughout College of Charleston campus

Price: Free

More Info: 843-953-5659, halsey.cofc.edu

Saturday

Portrait Workshop

What: Kyle Stuckey of Principle Art Gallery will lead a two-day workshop for artists to learn more about color mixing, color theory, drawing, brushwork and composition. All levels welcome.

When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Jan. 12-13

Where: Principle Gallery, 125 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $250

More Info: 843-727-4500, bit.ly/2CRbxwl

Sunday

Watercolor Workshop

What: A watercolor painting workshop to paint the moon phases and experiment with salt to create texture. All materials will be provided and BYOB accepted.

When: 2-4 p.m. Jan. 13

Where: The French Eclectic, 4244 Scott St., Ste. F, North Charleston

Price: $35

More Info: 843-804-7098, sistermoonstudio.com

Monday

Architect Talk

What: Architect and artist Frank Harmon will present his new book “Native Places: Drawing as a Way to See” and share his expertise in architecture.

When: 6:30-8 p.m. Jan. 14

Where: Edisto Beach Civic Center, 24 Station Court

Price: Free

More Info: 803-230-4717, nativeplacesthebook.com

Wednesday

Sit a Spell

What: Third of four installments in the Sit a Spell Conversation Series aimed to encourage thoughtful conversation on a variety of topics and issues faced by today's New South in collaboration with the current Halsey and City Gallery joint exhibition. This installment will feature executive director of the Alliance for Full Acceptance Chase Glenn and DeLessin “Roo” George-Warren, a queer artist, research and activist from the Catawba Indian Nation.

When: Noon-2 p.m. Jan. 16

Where: City Gallery at Waterfront Park, 34 Prioleau St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-953-4422, halsey.cofc.edu