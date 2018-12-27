Today
City Exhibit
What: The North Charleston City Gallery will host artist-in-residence Quintin Chaplin for his new collection of acrylics and watercolors in his exhibit entitled “The Culture” and photographer Richard Amble for his exhibit entitled “Coastal Views” focusing on the relationship between land and water on the S.C. coast. The exhibits will run through Jan. 31.
When: 11 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Dec. 27
Where: North Charleston City Gallery, 5001 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-740-5854, northcharleston.org
Bubbles & Blends
What: A room spray or candle making class using any blend of Palmetto Scent Studio’s 120 scents followed by a complimentary glass of sparkling wine at FortyEight wine bar.
When: 6-8 p.m. Dec. 27
Where: Palmetto Scent Studio, 211 Farm Lake View Road, Kiawah Island
Price: $18
More Info: 843-768-2245, palmettoscentstudio.com
Friday
Paint Exhibit
What: John’s Island Regional Library will host painter Lynn Mizell for an exhibit of her watercolor paintings of the Charleston Lowcountry through Jan. 31.
When: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Dec. 28
Where: John’s Island Regional Library, 3531 Maybank Highway
Price: Free
More Info: 843-805-6930, ccpl.org
Sunday
Graveface Closing
What: Graveface will host a closing reception featuring artwork and memorabilia from John Wayne Gacy, a taxidermy sale and more.
When: 7-10 p.m. Dec. 30
Where: Graveface Records & Curiosities, 724 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 912-335-8018, graveface.com
Monday
Closing Exhibit
What: Last day to catch Case Jernigan’s exhibition on view at Corrigan Gallery through Dec. 31 entitled “Lightboxes.”
When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 31
Where: Corrigan Gallery, 7 Broad St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-722-9868, lesecorrigan.com
‘Touch of Happiness’
What: The last day featured monthly artist Elena Evan and her paintings in latest exhibition “Touch of Happiness,” will be on show.
When: 11-6 p.m. Dec. 31
Where: Charleston Artist Guild Gallery, 160 East Bay St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-722-2425, charlestonartistguild.com
Tuesday
Just Chill
What: "Chill" with the resident artists at Lowcountry Artists throughout the day in their effort to slow down and relax after the hustle and bustle of the holidays.
When: 11 a.m. Jan. 1
Where: Lowcountry Artists, 148 East Bay St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-577-9295, lowcountryartists.com