Freshfields Village

Freshfields Village will host its annual art and wine walk Friday, Feb. 15. from 4-7 p.m. 

 File/Provided

Today

Sweetgrass Baskets

What: Every Thursday, sweetgrass basket artist Angela Stoneworth will answer questions and cover topics related to the art form, including the function, origins and more. Each talk will feature a sweetgrass basket sale and raffle drawing.

When: 10-11:30 a.m. Feb. 14

Where: Neema Gallery, 3 Broad St., Ste. 100, downtown Charleston

Price: $15-$20

More Info: 843-353-8079, neemagallery.com

Friday

Art of the Hunt

What: Explore the wearable art of Chuck Parsons, Katherine Galbraith, Erika Lynn, Brackish, Molly Jane Designs, Biscuit Leather and more at a trunk show reception.

When: 4-7 p.m. Feb. 15

Where: Grand Bohemian Gallery, 55 Wentworth St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-724-4130, bit.ly/2DjJvZt

Art & Wine Walk

What: Freshfields Village’s annual art and wine walk with live art demonstrations, works on view by local and visiting artists, live jazz music and wine tastings from participating stores.

When: 4-7 p.m. Feb. 15

Where: Freshfields Village, 165 Village Green Lane, Kiawah Island

Price: Free

More Info: 843-972-0712, freshfieldsvillage.com

Artist Reception

What: Dog & Horse Fine Art will host a celebration for new exhibition of oil miniatures, jewelry and sculptures by Susan Burnett, Beth de Loiselle and Paul Eaton. The exhibition will be on view through March 16.

When: 6-8:30 p.m. Feb. 15

Where: Dog & Horse Fine Art & portraiture, 102 Church St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-577-5500, dogandhorsefineart.com

Saturday

Charleston Night Bazaar

What: Every third Saturday, join local artisans and crafters for food and drinks while shopping a rotating collection of art, vintage, candles, jewelry, mixed media and more. 

When: 5 p.m. Feb. 16

Where: Edmund’s Oast Brewing Company, 1505 King St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-718-3224, facebook.com/chsnightbazaar

Wednesday

Intro to Metals

What: An introductory metalsmithing workshop covering techniques and step-by-step jewelry making with instructors Madison Kingery and Kristin Mein.

When: 5:30-9:30 p.m. Feb. 20

Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 1056 King St., downtown Charleston

Price: $100-$125

More Info: 843-722-0697, reduxstudios.org

Exhibition Tour

What: Redux Contemporary Art Center’s executive director Cara Leepson will give a personal tour of new exhibition “Hello My Name Is.”

When: 6:30 p.m. Feb. 20

Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 1056 King St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-722-0697, reduxstudios.org