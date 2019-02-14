Today
Sweetgrass Baskets
What: Every Thursday, sweetgrass basket artist Angela Stoneworth will answer questions and cover topics related to the art form, including the function, origins and more. Each talk will feature a sweetgrass basket sale and raffle drawing.
When: 10-11:30 a.m. Feb. 14
Where: Neema Gallery, 3 Broad St., Ste. 100, downtown Charleston
Price: $15-$20
More Info: 843-353-8079, neemagallery.com
Friday
Art of the Hunt
What: Explore the wearable art of Chuck Parsons, Katherine Galbraith, Erika Lynn, Brackish, Molly Jane Designs, Biscuit Leather and more at a trunk show reception.
When: 4-7 p.m. Feb. 15
Where: Grand Bohemian Gallery, 55 Wentworth St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-724-4130, bit.ly/2DjJvZt
Art & Wine Walk
What: Freshfields Village’s annual art and wine walk with live art demonstrations, works on view by local and visiting artists, live jazz music and wine tastings from participating stores.
When: 4-7 p.m. Feb. 15
Where: Freshfields Village, 165 Village Green Lane, Kiawah Island
Price: Free
More Info: 843-972-0712, freshfieldsvillage.com
Artist Reception
What: Dog & Horse Fine Art will host a celebration for new exhibition of oil miniatures, jewelry and sculptures by Susan Burnett, Beth de Loiselle and Paul Eaton. The exhibition will be on view through March 16.
When: 6-8:30 p.m. Feb. 15
Where: Dog & Horse Fine Art & portraiture, 102 Church St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-577-5500, dogandhorsefineart.com
Saturday
Charleston Night Bazaar
What: Every third Saturday, join local artisans and crafters for food and drinks while shopping a rotating collection of art, vintage, candles, jewelry, mixed media and more.
When: 5 p.m. Feb. 16
Where: Edmund’s Oast Brewing Company, 1505 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-718-3224, facebook.com/chsnightbazaar
Wednesday
Intro to Metals
What: An introductory metalsmithing workshop covering techniques and step-by-step jewelry making with instructors Madison Kingery and Kristin Mein.
When: 5:30-9:30 p.m. Feb. 20
Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 1056 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: $100-$125
More Info: 843-722-0697, reduxstudios.org
Exhibition Tour
What: Redux Contemporary Art Center’s executive director Cara Leepson will give a personal tour of new exhibition “Hello My Name Is.”
When: 6:30 p.m. Feb. 20
Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 1056 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-722-0697, reduxstudios.org