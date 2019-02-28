Lead photo_Jerry Siegel_Shooter.jpg (copy)

"Shooter, Dallas County, Alabama" by Jerry Siegel. This is one of 550 images included in the ambitious project "Southbound: Photographs of and about the New South," mounted by the Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art. The show can be viewed at the Halsey and City Gallery at Waterfront Park through March 2.

 Jerry Siegel/Halsey Institute

Today

Hand Embroidery

What: A beginner’s modern hand embroidery workshop with local artist Camela Guevara, to learn how to make personalized gifts. All materials will be provided.

When: 6-8 p.m. Feb. 28

Where: Uncommon Threads, 87 Wentworth St., downtown Charleston

Price: $45

More Info: bit.ly/2Xg80zF

Friday

'Excavation Sites'

What: Opening day for Dana Kotler’s mixed-media paintings in an exhibit entitled “Excavation Sites” and O. Gustavo Plascenica’s archival pigment prints entitled “Constellate.” There will be a public reception 5-7 p.m. Thursday, March 7.

When: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. March 1

Where: North Charleston City Gallery, 5001 Coliseum Drive

Price: Free

More Info: 843-740-5854, northcharleston.org

Saturday

Linocut Workshop

What: Local artist and illustrator Kristen Solecki will lead a botanical linocut printing workshop. All materials will be included. Registration is required.

When: 10 a.m.-noon March 2

Where: The Charleston Museum, 360 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $45-$60

More Info: 843-722-2996, charlestonmuseum.org

Intro to Wet Felting

What: Join local artist Angela Turner of the Felting Farm for a workshop on wet felting, including a history of wool, how felting occurs and proper techniques. All materials will be provided and students will be given a small felted sampler to take home.

When: 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. March 2

Where: Olde Village Community Building, 4820 Jenkins Ave., North Charleston

Price: $55

More Info: 843-740-5854, northcharleston.org

‘Southbound’

What: Last day to catch “Southbound: Photographs of and about the New South,” a photography exhibition featuring 56 photographers and their visions of the South over the first decades of the 21st century.

When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. March 2

Where: Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art, 161 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-953-4422, halsey.cofc.edu

Monday

Exhibition Opening

What: The Saul Alexander Gallery will premier “Free Form,” a collection of works curated by the Women Artists’ Community and Outreach group, meant to provide women artists a chance to reclaim their gender’s image. The exhibit will be on view through the end of March.

When: 6-8 p.m. March 4

Where: The Saul Alexander Gallery at Charleston County Main Public Library, 68 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-805-6930, ccpl.org

Tuesday

Tools & Tech

What: The Gibbes will host a workshop for painters to brush up on their skills in either oil or watercolor with artist Mary Lou Bloise instructing. The class will meet for three days.

When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. March 6-8

Where: The Gibbes, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $160-$190

More Info: 843-722-2706, bit.ly/2ACNrUn