Today
Hand Embroidery
What: A beginner’s modern hand embroidery workshop with local artist Camela Guevara, to learn how to make personalized gifts. All materials will be provided.
When: 6-8 p.m. Feb. 28
Where: Uncommon Threads, 87 Wentworth St., downtown Charleston
Price: $45
More Info: bit.ly/2Xg80zF
Friday
'Excavation Sites'
What: Opening day for Dana Kotler’s mixed-media paintings in an exhibit entitled “Excavation Sites” and O. Gustavo Plascenica’s archival pigment prints entitled “Constellate.” There will be a public reception 5-7 p.m. Thursday, March 7.
When: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. March 1
Where: North Charleston City Gallery, 5001 Coliseum Drive
Price: Free
More Info: 843-740-5854, northcharleston.org
Saturday
Linocut Workshop
What: Local artist and illustrator Kristen Solecki will lead a botanical linocut printing workshop. All materials will be included. Registration is required.
When: 10 a.m.-noon March 2
Where: The Charleston Museum, 360 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $45-$60
More Info: 843-722-2996, charlestonmuseum.org
Intro to Wet Felting
What: Join local artist Angela Turner of the Felting Farm for a workshop on wet felting, including a history of wool, how felting occurs and proper techniques. All materials will be provided and students will be given a small felted sampler to take home.
When: 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. March 2
Where: Olde Village Community Building, 4820 Jenkins Ave., North Charleston
Price: $55
More Info: 843-740-5854, northcharleston.org
‘Southbound’
What: Last day to catch “Southbound: Photographs of and about the New South,” a photography exhibition featuring 56 photographers and their visions of the South over the first decades of the 21st century.
When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. March 2
Where: Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art, 161 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-953-4422, halsey.cofc.edu
Monday
Exhibition Opening
What: The Saul Alexander Gallery will premier “Free Form,” a collection of works curated by the Women Artists’ Community and Outreach group, meant to provide women artists a chance to reclaim their gender’s image. The exhibit will be on view through the end of March.
When: 6-8 p.m. March 4
Where: The Saul Alexander Gallery at Charleston County Main Public Library, 68 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-805-6930, ccpl.org
Tuesday
Tools & Tech
What: The Gibbes will host a workshop for painters to brush up on their skills in either oil or watercolor with artist Mary Lou Bloise instructing. The class will meet for three days.
When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. March 6-8
Where: The Gibbes, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $160-$190
More Info: 843-722-2706, bit.ly/2ACNrUn