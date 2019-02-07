Today
Sweetgrass Baskets
What: Every Thursday, sweetgrass basket artist Angela Stoneworth will answer questions and cover topics related to the art form including the function, origins and more. Each talk will feature a sweetgrass basket sale and raffle drawing.
When: 10-11:30 a.m. Feb. 7
Where: Neema Gallery, 3 Broad St., Ste. 100, downtown Charleston
Price: $15-$20
More Info: 843-353-8079, neemagallery.com
Jewelry Display
What: The Grand Bohemian Gallery will host Canadian artist Amber Higgins as she unveils her newest glass jewelry collection featuring handmade lampwork beads and necklaces. The exhibit will be on display through the end of February.
When: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Feb. 7
Where: Grand Bohemian Gallery, 55 Wentworth St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-724-4130, bit.ly/2Ru0L38
Friday
Quilt Reception
What: The Art Quilters of the Lowcountry will showcase their work in a group exhibition entitled “Lowcountry Magic!”
When: 5-7 p.m. Feb. 8
Where: North Charleston City Gallery, 5001 Coliseum Drive
Price: Free
More Info: 843-740-5854, northcharleston.org
Saturday
Art Show
What: An art show, sale and reception featuring light refreshments to celebrate “Navigation” by artist Nancy Amiss.
When: 5-8 p.m. Feb. 9
Where: Avondale Therapy, 815 Savannah Highway, Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-566-3383, fabulonart.com
Afrofuturism Panel
What: A panel discussion, multimedia presentation and facilitated dialogue on Afrofuturism with Drisana McDaniel, Sara Makeba, Lisa Young and Jessica Mack.
When: 6-8 p.m. Feb. 9
Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 1056 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-722-0697, reduxstudios.org
Monday
Bird Painter
What: The Edisto Art Guild will host Clemson University Professor Emeritus of Biology Sidney A. Gauthreauz Jr. for a talk for both painters and bird enthusiasts.
When: 6:30-8 p.m. Feb. 11
Where: Edisto Beach Civic Center, 42 Station Court
Price: Free
More Info: 803-230-4717, edistoartguild.com
Wednesday
Painting Workshop
What: Artist Julia Deckman will lead a special Galentines Day workshop to paint a floral landscape of poppies using acrylic paints on canvas. All supplies will be provided.
When: 6-8 p.m. Feb. 13
Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 1056 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: $50-$65
More Info: 843-722-0697, reduxstudios.org
Portraiture Talk
What: The Halsey Talks lecture series will host a roundtable discussion about the art and philosophy behind portraiture.
When: 6:30 p.m. Feb. 13
Where: Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art, 161 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-953-4422 halsey.cofc.edu
Magic Behind Shadows
What: Learn to use drawing to see lines and record shadows in your work with instructor and artist Lese Corrigan. Classes will take place Wednesdays through Feb. 27.
When: 6:30-8 p.m. Feb. 13-27
Where: The Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $80-$90
More Info: 843-722-2706, bit.ly/2TyEdzC