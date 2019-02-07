Today

Sweetgrass Baskets 

What: Every Thursday, sweetgrass basket artist Angela Stoneworth will answer questions and cover topics related to the art form including the function, origins and more. Each talk will feature a sweetgrass basket sale and raffle drawing.

When: 10-11:30 a.m. Feb. 7

Where: Neema Gallery, 3 Broad St., Ste. 100, downtown Charleston

Price: $15-$20

More Info: 843-353-8079, neemagallery.com

Jewelry Display

What: The Grand Bohemian Gallery will host Canadian artist Amber Higgins as she unveils her newest glass jewelry collection featuring handmade lampwork beads and necklaces. The exhibit will be on display through the end of February.

When: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Feb. 7

Where: Grand Bohemian Gallery, 55 Wentworth St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-724-4130, bit.ly/2Ru0L38

Friday

Quilt Reception

What: The Art Quilters of the Lowcountry will showcase their work in a group exhibition entitled “Lowcountry Magic!”

When: 5-7 p.m. Feb. 8

Where: North Charleston City Gallery, 5001 Coliseum Drive

Price: Free

More Info: 843-740-5854, northcharleston.org

Saturday

Art Show

What: An art show, sale and reception featuring light refreshments to celebrate “Navigation” by artist Nancy Amiss.

When: 5-8 p.m. Feb. 9

Where: Avondale Therapy, 815 Savannah Highway, Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-566-3383, fabulonart.com

Afrofuturism Panel

What: A panel discussion, multimedia presentation and facilitated dialogue on Afrofuturism with Drisana McDaniel, Sara Makeba, Lisa Young and Jessica Mack.

When: 6-8 p.m. Feb. 9

Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 1056 King St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-722-0697, reduxstudios.org

Monday

Bird Painter

What: The Edisto Art Guild will host Clemson University Professor Emeritus of Biology Sidney A. Gauthreauz Jr. for a talk for both painters and bird enthusiasts.

When: 6:30-8 p.m. Feb. 11

Where: Edisto Beach Civic Center, 42 Station Court

Price: Free

More Info: 803-230-4717, edistoartguild.com

Wednesday

Painting Workshop

What: Artist Julia Deckman will lead a special Galentines Day workshop to paint a floral landscape of poppies using acrylic paints on canvas. All supplies will be provided.

When: 6-8 p.m. Feb. 13

Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 1056 King St., downtown Charleston

Price: $50-$65

More Info: 843-722-0697, reduxstudios.org

Portraiture Talk

What: The Halsey Talks lecture series will host a roundtable discussion about the art and philosophy behind portraiture.

When: 6:30 p.m. Feb. 13

Where: Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art, 161 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-953-4422 halsey.cofc.edu

Magic Behind Shadows

What: Learn to use drawing to see lines and record shadows in your work with instructor and artist Lese Corrigan. Classes will take place Wednesdays through Feb. 27.

When: 6:30-8 p.m. Feb. 13-27

Where: The Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $80-$90

More Info: 843-722-2706, bit.ly/2TyEdzC