Today
Curator-led Tour
What: Join curator and C of C faculty member Mark Long for a guided tour of “Southbound: Photographs of and About the New South” to learn more about the curatorial process and behind-the-scenes decisions involved in the making of the exhibition.
When: 6-7:30 p.m. Feb. 21
Where: Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art, 161 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-953-5652, halsey.cofc.edu
Friday
‘Prop Master’
What: Featuring a selection of works by African-American artists acquired by the Gibbes for its permanent collection over the last 10 years, this exhibition reflects on the Gibbes collecting efforts since the opening of “Prop Master: An Installation by Juan Logan and Susan Harbage Page” in 2009. The exhibition will run through June 16.
When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Feb. 22
Where: The Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $6-$15
More Info: 843-722-2706, gibbesmuseum.org
Saturday
Photography Panel
What: A panel discussion exploring a photographer’s privileged access to communities, led by Southbound artists Deborah Luster, Susana Raab, Sofia Valiente and Rob Amberg.
When: 2 p.m. Feb. 23
Where: Room 309 at Simons Center for the Arts, 54 Saint Philip St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-953-4422, halsey.cofc.edu
Sunday
Birds of Prey Photos
What: A unique opportunity to take close-up photos of more than 15 species of birds of prey in a natural setting, as well as take a self-guided tour of the center.
When: 8:30-11:30 a.m., Feb. 24
Where: Center for Birds of Prey, 4719 North Highway 17, Awendaw
Price: $52-$65
More Info: 843-606-3400, thecenterforbirdsofprey.org