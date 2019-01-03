Friday
Gallery Talk
What: Discussion led by Drayton Hall curator Cameron Moon about what happened to the house during the Civil War over a lunch provided by Rudi’s Cafe.
When: 12:30 p.m. Jan. 4
Where: Drayton Hall, 3380 Ashley River Road, Charleston
Price: $32 admission
More Info: 843-769-2600, draytonhall.org
'The Art of Wander'
What: The Charleston Artist Guild will present “The Art of Wander,” a collection of new works by January's featured artist and acrylic painter Carmen Osborn. The exhibit will include Osborn’s paintings formed from an expression of her individual journey and encounter with the world around her. The exhibit will run through Jan. 31.
When: 5-8 p.m. Jan. 4
Where: Charleston Artist Guild Gallery, 160 East Bay St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-814-5585, charlestonartistguild.com
Saturday
Closing Reception
What: Last day to catch Charleston artist and writer Sybil Fix’s exhibit entitled “Unsliced: Turkeys Off the Plate,” a collection of bird portraits, painted in an attempt to free them.
When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Jan. 5
Where: Dog & Horse Fine Art, 105 Church St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-577-5500, scartshub.com
Monday
Prints in Clay
What: The Slave Dwelling Project in collaboration with the Historic Charleston Foundation will present a photography exhibit, “Prints in Clay,” comprised of curated photographs telling the story of the Slave Dwelling Project. The exhibit will run daily through Jan. 18.
When: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Jan. 7
Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-724-5212, gaillardcenter.org
Wednesday
Design Lecture
What: Designer Cortney Bishop will discuss the future of Southern interior design as part of The Gadsden’s Field Notes Lectures series. The event will include drinks and hors d’oeuvres. All proceeds will benefit the Halsey institute of Contemporary Art.
When: 5:30-7 p.m. Jan. 9
Where: The Gadsden, 5 Gadsdenboro St., downtown Charleston
Price: $5
More Info: 843-800-4074, bit.ly/2PMCioH
Photography Workshop
What: Redux Studios will host Kenny McKeithan for an introductory digital photography workshop, meeting on Wednesdays throughout January. Students will learn the fundamentals to be able to capture better and more creative images. A digital single lens reflex or bridge camera is required.
When: 5:30-8 p.m. Jan. 9-30
Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 1056 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: $175-$220
More Info: 843-722-0697, reduxstudios.org
Unwined with Watercolor
What: Monthly workshop with watercolor artist and illustrator Mia Loia as she guides a class through watercolor tutorials that allow for creative expansion. All levels are welcome. Attendees must be 21 years or older and are encouraged to bring a favorite beverage.
When: 6 p.m. Jan. 9
Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 1056 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: $20-$25
More Info: 843-722-0697, reduxstudios.org/learn