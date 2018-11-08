Jean Claude Roy

The 16th annual Jean Claude Roy Art Tour will hold a reception 5:30-8 p.m. Nov. 12.

 File/Jean Claude Roy/Provided

Today

Macrame Workshop

What: Lily Rain will host a workshop for guests to learn how to make a macrame plant hanger with Sarah Grady of Little Loom Designs. The event will also feature wine and light snacks.

When: 6-8:30 p.m. Nov. 8

Where: Lily Rain, 1239 Belk Drive, Ste. 101, Mount Pleasant

Price: $45

More Info: 843-714-9966, bit.ly/2OYI4bv

Friday

Curator Conversations

What: Conversation with archivist and collections manager Jennifer McCormick about new Lowcountry Image Gallery exhibit “A Photographic Artist: Morton B. Paine’s Shots of Speed.”

When: 10:30 a.m. Nov. 9

Where: The Charleston Museum, 360 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $12 general admission

More Info: 843-722-2996, charlestonmuseum.org

Painting Demo

What: Join Billy O’Donnell for a painting demonstration, light refreshments and a preview of his forthcoming exhibition.

When: 10 a.m.-noon Nov. 9

Where: Helena Fox Fine Art, 106 Church St., Ste. A, downtown Charleston

Price: $10 donation

More Info: 843-723-0073, helenafoxfineart.com

Saturday

Night Market

What: The Charleston Pour House will present its fall night market with more than 30 vendors and artisans.

When: 5-9 p.m. Nov. 10

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

Price: Free

More Info: 843-571-4343, charlestonpourhouse.com

Sunday

Birds of Prey 

What: A special opportunity to take close-up photos of live birds of prey in a natural setting and take a self-guided tour of the center.

When: Business hours

Where: Center for Birds of Prey, 4719 North Highway 17, Awendaw

Price: $40-$50

More Info: 843-971-7474, thecenterforbirdsofprey.org

Monday

Juried Exhibit 

What: Annual Juried Signature Exhibition featuring works from artists all over South Carolina and in an array of mediums. All sales will benefit non-profit Guild Community Outreach. The exhibit will be on display through Nov. 18.

When: 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 12

Where: Charleston Visitor Center, 375 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-722-7454, charlestonartistguild.com

Coastal Colors

What: An art show of original abstract paintings inspired by the colors of the Carolina coast by 2017 Saul Alexander artist Lisa Van Raalte.

When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. through Dec. 22

Where: Sherry Browne & Studio, 103 West Erie Ave., Folly Beach

Price: Free

More Info: 843-588-2225

PechaKucha Portraits

What: Local photographer Jonathan Boncek will curate his selection of 28 portraits of PechaKucha presenters taken during his 2011-2018 tenure as staff photographer for Charleston City Paper.

When: 12 p.m. Nov. 12

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-723-4789, charlestonartsfestival.com

Exhibit Reception

What: The 16th annual Jean Claude Roy Art Tour will showcase an exclusive collection of new works featuring an opportunity to meet the artist over a wine reception.

When: 5:30-8 p.m. Nov. 12

Where: Grand Bohemian Gallery, 55 Wentworth St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-724-4130, exhibitionsbykessler.com/jcroy