Today
Macrame Workshop
What: Lily Rain will host a workshop for guests to learn how to make a macrame plant hanger with Sarah Grady of Little Loom Designs. The event will also feature wine and light snacks.
When: 6-8:30 p.m. Nov. 8
Where: Lily Rain, 1239 Belk Drive, Ste. 101, Mount Pleasant
Price: $45
More Info: 843-714-9966, bit.ly/2OYI4bv
Friday
Curator Conversations
What: Conversation with archivist and collections manager Jennifer McCormick about new Lowcountry Image Gallery exhibit “A Photographic Artist: Morton B. Paine’s Shots of Speed.”
When: 10:30 a.m. Nov. 9
Where: The Charleston Museum, 360 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $12 general admission
More Info: 843-722-2996, charlestonmuseum.org
Painting Demo
What: Join Billy O’Donnell for a painting demonstration, light refreshments and a preview of his forthcoming exhibition.
When: 10 a.m.-noon Nov. 9
Where: Helena Fox Fine Art, 106 Church St., Ste. A, downtown Charleston
Price: $10 donation
More Info: 843-723-0073, helenafoxfineart.com
Saturday
Night Market
What: The Charleston Pour House will present its fall night market with more than 30 vendors and artisans.
When: 5-9 p.m. Nov. 10
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
Price: Free
More Info: 843-571-4343, charlestonpourhouse.com
Sunday
Birds of Prey
What: A special opportunity to take close-up photos of live birds of prey in a natural setting and take a self-guided tour of the center.
When: Business hours
Where: Center for Birds of Prey, 4719 North Highway 17, Awendaw
Price: $40-$50
More Info: 843-971-7474, thecenterforbirdsofprey.org
Monday
Juried Exhibit
What: Annual Juried Signature Exhibition featuring works from artists all over South Carolina and in an array of mediums. All sales will benefit non-profit Guild Community Outreach. The exhibit will be on display through Nov. 18.
When: 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 12
Where: Charleston Visitor Center, 375 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-722-7454, charlestonartistguild.com
Coastal Colors
What: An art show of original abstract paintings inspired by the colors of the Carolina coast by 2017 Saul Alexander artist Lisa Van Raalte.
When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. through Dec. 22
Where: Sherry Browne & Studio, 103 West Erie Ave., Folly Beach
Price: Free
More Info: 843-588-2225
PechaKucha Portraits
What: Local photographer Jonathan Boncek will curate his selection of 28 portraits of PechaKucha presenters taken during his 2011-2018 tenure as staff photographer for Charleston City Paper.
When: 12 p.m. Nov. 12
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-723-4789, charlestonartsfestival.com
Exhibit Reception
What: The 16th annual Jean Claude Roy Art Tour will showcase an exclusive collection of new works featuring an opportunity to meet the artist over a wine reception.
When: 5:30-8 p.m. Nov. 12
Where: Grand Bohemian Gallery, 55 Wentworth St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-724-4130, exhibitionsbykessler.com/jcroy