Today
Art Initiative
What: NV Reality Group will host an art reception and exhibition of the works of local artist Marcia Mathias. The event will benefit the campaign to build the MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital.
When: 5-8 p.m. Sept. 13
Where: NV Reality Group, 91 Broad St., Ste. A, downtown Charleston
Price: Free to attend
More Info: 843-352-9088, nvrealtygroup.com
Friday
‘Moving Parts’
What: "Moving Parts” features new works from Eames Armstrong and Riki Matsuda, both artists working with untraditional figurative forms.
When: 5-8 p.m. Sept. 14
Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 1056 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-722-0697, reduxstudios.org
Saturday
Pastel & Color
What: Pastel and color workshop using various types of soft pastel, papers and techniques with instructor Tammy Papa. A list of suggested supplies is available on the website.
When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 15
Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $125-$150
More Info: 843-722-2706, gibbesmuseum.org
Woodcarver’s Class
What: A two-part carving event taught by Lowcountry Woodcarvers. The class curriculum will offer carving safety, sharpening techniques and carving proficiency. All tools and wood will be supplied for the class.
When: 12-4 p.m. Sept. 15, 22
Where: Interpretive Center, Old Santee Canal Park, 900 Stony Landing Road, Moncks Corner
Price: $2-$3 paid admission
More Info: 843-899-5200, oldsanteecanalpark.org
Oyster Shell Nativity
What: Learn to make a nativity scene from oyster shells in a class led by Jinny Pizzuti Wilson of Palmetto Driftwood. All materials will be included and attendees will get to take home their creations.
When: Pluff Mud Mercantile, Ste. R, 2408 Ashley River Road, Charleston
Where: 2-3:30 p.m. Sept. 15
Price: $65
More Info: 843-877-6022, bit.ly/2O2QTfC
Sunday
Wine Bouquet
What: An evening of summer wines, gallery exhibitions, artist lectures on technique and collecting, live music from The Kevin Patton Quartet and more. The event is business summer casual attire.
When: 5-8 p.m. Sept. 16
Where: The Mills House, 115 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $50
More Info: https://bit.ly/2NU77Yw
Tuesday
Street Art Talk
What: A discussion on the nature of street art using Halsey’s current exhibiting artist Hitnes and his public murals around the country as a springboard to think about how street art functions both inside and outside the art world.
When: 6:30 p.m. Sept. 18
Where: Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art, 161 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-953-4422, halsey.cofc.edu
Wednesday
Ancient Art
What: First of a 10-class series on Greek, Etruscan and Roman art from 450 B.C. to 100 A.D. with art historian, archaeologist and collector Dr. Steven Gavel.
When: 11 a.m.-noon Sept. 19-Dec. 5
Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $200-$250
More Info: 843-722-2706, gibbesmuseum.org
'Hook + Pond'
What: Art show for printmaker Kyle Brown and his artwork of abstract fish, hosted by Straight To Art.
When: 5-8 p.m. Sept. 19
Where: The Schoolhouse, 720 Magnolia Road, Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-814-6247, straighttoart.com
Plant Painting
What: Join local artist and instructor Julia Deckman as she guides a class through painting a monstera plant. No experience is required. All materials will be provided.
When: 6-8 p.m. Sept. 19
Where Haegur, 1102 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: $50
More Info: haegur.com, bit.ly/2NrFTeX