Today

Sweetgrass Baskets

What: Every Thursday, sweetgrass basket artist Angela Stoneworth will answer questions and cover topics related to the art form, including function and origins. Each talk will feature a sweetgrass basket sale and raffle drawing.

When: 10-11:30 a.m. March 28

Where: Neema Gallery, 3 Broad St., Ste. 100, downtown Charleston

Price: $15-$20

More Info: 843-353-8079, neemagallery.com

Friday

Young Contemporaries

What: Celebration of this year's Young Contemporaries exhibition with an opening reception and awards ceremony.

When: 5 p.m. March 29

Where: Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art, 161 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-953-4422, bit.ly/2Xf5UQP

Saturday

Cultural Arts Festival

What: The Old Village Cultural Arts Festival will feature vendors of fine art, jewelry, crafts, wood works, candles, food, clay/pottery, floral selections and more.

When: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. March 30

Where: Miriam Brown Community Center, 118 Royall Ave., Mount Pleasant

More Info: 843-469-5672, OVCommunassoc@gmail.com

Monday

‘Faces and Places’

What: Opening reception for Mia Lassiter’s “Faces and Places of Charleston” exhibit, which will run through April.

When: 6-7 p.m. April 1

Where: Saul Alexander Gallery at Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/2JALEpN

‘Carolina Sunsets’

What: The Charleston Artist Guild Gallery will present oil paintings by Betsy Jones McDonald through April 30.

When: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. April 1

Where: Charleston Artist Guild Gallery, 160 East Bay St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-722-2425, bit.ly/2CwHyJq

Women in Holocaust

What: The 2019 Holocaust Creative Arts and Writing Competition is open to middle and high school students in the greater Charleston area, and winning entries in visual art, multimedia, and creative writing will be on display during April.

When: 9 a.m. April 1

Where: Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-805-6930, publicrelations@ccpl.org

Tuesday

Gallery Exhibit

What: Steven Bleicher’s “Southern Stories of the King’s Highway,” and husband and wife duo Elizabeth / Sidebotham’s “Better Together” will be on exhibit through April 29.

When: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. April 2

Where: North Charleston City Gallery, 5001 Coliseum Drive

Price: Free

More Info: 843-740-5854, bit.ly/2Tv5Hpw

Wednesday

Drawing Class

What: "Drawing with Lese Corrigan: The Magic Behind Shadows" will focus on drawing to see line and record shadow.

When: 6:30-8 p.m. April 3

Where: Gibbes Museum of Art, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $80 for members; $90 for nonmembers

More Info: 843-722-2706, bit.ly/2TyEdzC