Today
Sweetgrass Baskets
What: Every Thursday, sweetgrass basket artist Angela Stoneworth will answer questions and cover topics related to the art form, including function and origins. Each talk will feature a sweetgrass basket sale and raffle drawing.
When: 10-11:30 a.m. March 28
Where: Neema Gallery, 3 Broad St., Ste. 100, downtown Charleston
Price: $15-$20
More Info: 843-353-8079, neemagallery.com
Friday
Young Contemporaries
What: Celebration of this year's Young Contemporaries exhibition with an opening reception and awards ceremony.
When: 5 p.m. March 29
Where: Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art, 161 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-953-4422, bit.ly/2Xf5UQP
Saturday
Cultural Arts Festival
What: The Old Village Cultural Arts Festival will feature vendors of fine art, jewelry, crafts, wood works, candles, food, clay/pottery, floral selections and more.
When: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. March 30
Where: Miriam Brown Community Center, 118 Royall Ave., Mount Pleasant
More Info: 843-469-5672, OVCommunassoc@gmail.com
Monday
‘Faces and Places’
What: Opening reception for Mia Lassiter’s “Faces and Places of Charleston” exhibit, which will run through April.
When: 6-7 p.m. April 1
Where: Saul Alexander Gallery at Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/2JALEpN
‘Carolina Sunsets’
What: The Charleston Artist Guild Gallery will present oil paintings by Betsy Jones McDonald through April 30.
When: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. April 1
Where: Charleston Artist Guild Gallery, 160 East Bay St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-722-2425, bit.ly/2CwHyJq
Women in Holocaust
What: The 2019 Holocaust Creative Arts and Writing Competition is open to middle and high school students in the greater Charleston area, and winning entries in visual art, multimedia, and creative writing will be on display during April.
When: 9 a.m. April 1
Where: Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-805-6930, publicrelations@ccpl.org
Tuesday
Gallery Exhibit
What: Steven Bleicher’s “Southern Stories of the King’s Highway,” and husband and wife duo Elizabeth / Sidebotham’s “Better Together” will be on exhibit through April 29.
When: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. April 2
Where: North Charleston City Gallery, 5001 Coliseum Drive
Price: Free
More Info: 843-740-5854, bit.ly/2Tv5Hpw
Wednesday
Drawing Class
What: "Drawing with Lese Corrigan: The Magic Behind Shadows" will focus on drawing to see line and record shadow.
When: 6:30-8 p.m. April 3
Where: Gibbes Museum of Art, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $80 for members; $90 for nonmembers
More Info: 843-722-2706, bit.ly/2TyEdzC