"Another Morning" by Christine Bush Roman

Painter Christine Bush Roman will walk through her exhibition with guests and explain her work at 2 p.m. Sunday at City Gallery.

 Provided/Christine Bush Roman

Today

Flower Crown Class

What: Join Flowershop’s Lily Peterson for a tropical flower crown-making workshop and tropical themed happy hour. Registration is required.

When: 5:30-7 p.m. July 12

Where: Basic Kitchen, 82 Wentworth St., downtown Charleston

Price: $55

More Info: 843-789-4568, basickitchen.com

Camera Works Cafe

What: Redux will host its July Camera Works Cafe with award-winning National Geographic animal photographer Vincent J. Musi, who will present “A Boring Talk About Photograph, Dogs and Other Animals.”

When: 6 p.m. July 12

Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 1056 King St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-722-0697, reduxstudios.org

Saturday

Monoprinting

What: Two-day intensive workshop led by artist Mary Walker in monoprinting with an emphasis on the correct use of the press, ink consistency and paper registration. All materials will be provided and all experience levels welcome. Workshop is for ages 16 years and up.

When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. July 14; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. July 15

Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 1056 King St., downtown Charleston

Price: $200-$250

More Info: 843-722-0697, reduxstudios.org

Indigo Dyeing

What: Hands-on indigo dyeing workshop. Participants are asked to see the event page for appropriate items to bring.

When: 10 a.m.-noon, 1-3 p.m. or 3-5 p.m. July 14

Where: The Port Mercantile, The Restoration Hotel, 75 Wentworth St., downtown Charleston

Price: $60-$85

More Info: 877-221-7202, bit.ly/2tY1xvm

Soap Making

What: Class on how to craft an all-natural batch of soap from scratch using castile soap and olive oil, as well as tips on mixing lye safely, lining soap molds and the process of curing soap. Materials will be provided. Registration is required.

When: 3-5 p.m. July 14

Where: Pluff Mud Mercantile, 2408 Ashley River Road, Unit R, Charleston

Price: $88

More Info: 843-872-6022, pluffmudmercantile.com

Sunday

Artist Talk

What: Painter Christine Bush Roman will walk through her exhibition, “Disconnected,” with guests and talk about her practice, work and effort to remained connected. Her work will be featured at the gallery through August 5.

When: 2-3 p.m. July 15

Where: City Gallery, 34 Prioleau St., Unit A, downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-958-6484, citygalleryatwaterfrontpark.com

Oddball Art Show

What: Showcase of artwork created by serial killers including original paintings by John Wayne Gacy, Charles Mason, Richard Ramirez and more. In addition to the art show, there will be oddball items such as letters from death row and trinkets, as well as coffee and snacks available for purchase.

When: 6-9 p.m. July 15

Where: Graveface Records & Curiosities, 724 King St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-203-3541, bit.ly/2ubIi1s

Wednesday

Paint With a Buzz

What: Paint with a Buzz brings its happy hour painting class to Screen Door for a guided painting of a red elephant.

When: 6-8 p.m. July 18

Where: Screen Door, 1271 Folly Road, Charleston

Price: $35

More Info: 843-573-7200, paintwithabuzz.com