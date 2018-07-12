Today
Flower Crown Class
What: Join Flowershop’s Lily Peterson for a tropical flower crown-making workshop and tropical themed happy hour. Registration is required.
When: 5:30-7 p.m. July 12
Where: Basic Kitchen, 82 Wentworth St., downtown Charleston
Price: $55
More Info: 843-789-4568, basickitchen.com
Camera Works Cafe
What: Redux will host its July Camera Works Cafe with award-winning National Geographic animal photographer Vincent J. Musi, who will present “A Boring Talk About Photograph, Dogs and Other Animals.”
When: 6 p.m. July 12
Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 1056 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-722-0697, reduxstudios.org
Saturday
Monoprinting
What: Two-day intensive workshop led by artist Mary Walker in monoprinting with an emphasis on the correct use of the press, ink consistency and paper registration. All materials will be provided and all experience levels welcome. Workshop is for ages 16 years and up.
When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. July 14; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. July 15
Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 1056 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: $200-$250
More Info: 843-722-0697, reduxstudios.org
Indigo Dyeing
What: Hands-on indigo dyeing workshop. Participants are asked to see the event page for appropriate items to bring.
When: 10 a.m.-noon, 1-3 p.m. or 3-5 p.m. July 14
Where: The Port Mercantile, The Restoration Hotel, 75 Wentworth St., downtown Charleston
Price: $60-$85
More Info: 877-221-7202, bit.ly/2tY1xvm
Soap Making
What: Class on how to craft an all-natural batch of soap from scratch using castile soap and olive oil, as well as tips on mixing lye safely, lining soap molds and the process of curing soap. Materials will be provided. Registration is required.
When: 3-5 p.m. July 14
Where: Pluff Mud Mercantile, 2408 Ashley River Road, Unit R, Charleston
Price: $88
More Info: 843-872-6022, pluffmudmercantile.com
Sunday
Artist Talk
What: Painter Christine Bush Roman will walk through her exhibition, “Disconnected,” with guests and talk about her practice, work and effort to remained connected. Her work will be featured at the gallery through August 5.
When: 2-3 p.m. July 15
Where: City Gallery, 34 Prioleau St., Unit A, downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-958-6484, citygalleryatwaterfrontpark.com
Oddball Art Show
What: Showcase of artwork created by serial killers including original paintings by John Wayne Gacy, Charles Mason, Richard Ramirez and more. In addition to the art show, there will be oddball items such as letters from death row and trinkets, as well as coffee and snacks available for purchase.
When: 6-9 p.m. July 15
Where: Graveface Records & Curiosities, 724 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-203-3541, bit.ly/2ubIi1s
Wednesday
Paint With a Buzz
What: Paint with a Buzz brings its happy hour painting class to Screen Door for a guided painting of a red elephant.
When: 6-8 p.m. July 18
Where: Screen Door, 1271 Folly Road, Charleston
Price: $35
More Info: 843-573-7200, paintwithabuzz.com