Today
Fiber Arts Guild
What: A selection of works by members of the Palmetto Fiber Arts Guild highlighting a number of textile mediums and techniques will be on display through Oct. 31.
When: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. daily; closed Sundays
Where: Third Floor, North Charleston City Hall, 2500 City Hall Lane
Price: Free
More Info: 843-740-5854, bit.ly/2Z6VTW9
Group Exhibition
What: The Dirty Palette Ladies are a group of local artists who meet and paint together weekly. This group exhibition features works in a variety of subjects executed in watercolor.
When: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily through Aug. 31; closed Sundays
Where: North Charleston City Gallery at Charleston Area Convention Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive
Price: Free
More Info: 843-740-5854, bit.ly/2Ob9OcO
'Vacation Collection'
What: “Vacation Collection” features work from artists Nicki Peeples, Marie Carladous, Erika Allen and Cara O’Leary and inspired by the summer vacation season and each within a different medium.
When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday
Where: The Art Mecca of Charleston, 427 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-577-0603, artmeccaofcharleston.com
‘European Romance’
What: Evgeny and Lydia Baranov’s exhibition, “European Romance,” is a blend of realism and impressionism, ranging from old wooden sailboats in Cornwall, Normandy, Holland and Lake Garda to alfresco dining in Venice.
When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, through Sept. 2
Where: Ella W. Richardson Fine Art, 58 Broad St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-722-3660, bit.ly/32PW0Yn
'Art in Summer'
What: The theme of the "Art in Summer" exhibit is about what summertime means to artists Samantha Rueter, Chuck Parsons, Briahna Wenke, Christine Patterson and Marilyn Sparks.
When: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 10 a.m.-7 p.m .Friday-Saturday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday through Aug. 31
Where: Grand Bohemian Gallery, 55 Wentworth St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-724-4130, grandbohemiangallery.com
'Wish You Were Here'
What: "Wish You Were Here" is an exhibit meant as a "postcard" of the curators' favorite paintings of some of the most beautiful places in the world.
When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday; noon-5 p.m. Sunday, through Aug. 31
Where: Hagan Fine Art, 177 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-901-8124, haganfineart.com
Saturday
Photo Outing
What: Photographer Colin Hocking of Cane Bay & Summerville Photo Club will lead a morning photo walk through Caw Caw.
When: 8:30-10:30 a.m. Aug. 10
Where: Caw Caw Interpretive Center, 5200 Savannah Highway, Ravenel
Price: Free
More Info: bit.ly/2T7Pnwf
Monday
‘Me & My Girlfriend’
What: Redux will show HNin Nie and Grace Stott’s joint exhibition “Me and My Girlfriend,” which highlights the significance of female relationships, as well as the power and strength that women possess.
When: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, noon -5 p.m. Sunday, through Sept. 13
Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 1056 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-722-0697, bit.ly/2GPDMgn
Pop-Up Gallery
What: Timbers Kiawah Ocean Club, in partnership with local online gallery Straight to Art, hosts a weekly pop-up summer showcase series, "Straight to Art by the Sea," with local artists, featuring new exhibitions and themes, with light bites and libations. These events are open to Kiawah residents and guests by appointment.
When: 4-6 p.m. Mondays
Where: Timbers Kiawah, 3000 Southern Pines Lane, Kiawah Island
More Info: 843-867-7100, bit.ly/2XOlnGo