Today
'Creative Corridors'
What: "Creative Corridors" is the annual Redux Studio Artist Exhibition, featuring work from more than 20 artists.
When: Daily through July 13
Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 1056 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-722-0697, reduxstudios.org/creative-corridors
‘Feathered’ Exhibition
What: The Saul Alexander Gallery will show painter Chelle Fazal’s exhibition “Feathered.”
When: Daily through July 31
Where: Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/2RrA7JI
British Watercolors
What: The museum's newest special exhibition is "Luminous Landscapes: The Golden Age of British Watercolors" in galleries two and three, with works created in the 18th and 19th centuries in England.
When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday; 1-5 p.m. Sundays
Where: Gibbes Museum of Art, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $6-$12 general admission
More Info: 843-722-2706, gibbesmuseum.org
Sweetgrass Baskets
What: Every Thursday, sweetgrass basket artist Angela Stoneworth will answer questions and cover topics related to the art form, including the function, origins and more. Each talk will feature a sweetgrass basket sale and raffle drawing.
When: 10-11:30 a.m. July 4
Where: Neema Gallery, 3 Broad St., Ste. 100, downtown Charleston
Price: $15-$20
More Info: 843-353-8079, neemagallery.com
Mixed-Media Exhibit
What: The Johns Island library will showcase a mixed-media collage by Charleston artist Concept Rxch, inspired by the Gibbes Museum’s exhibit “Black Refractions.”
When: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. daily throughout July (closed Sundays)
Where: Johns Island Regional Library, 3531 Maybank Highway
Price: Free
More Info: 843-559-1945, bit.ly/2x4XiAm
'Cry Joy Park'
What: The Halsey presents a solo exhibition by Jennifer Wen Ma, entitled “Cry Joy Park: Gardens of Dark and Light,” an investigation into the construct of a utopia, inspired by the history of Charleston.
When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. daily through July 6
Where: Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art, 161 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-953-4422, bit.ly/2Lwz5gb
Friday
Sewing with Sue
What: Instructor Sue Runnerstrom will facilitate a workshop to share ideas, finish projects, ask questions and solve problems.
When: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. July 5
Where: People Places & Quilts, 129 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville
Price: $5
More Info: 843-871-8872, ppquilts.com
Opening Reception
What: The Charleston Artist Guild Gallery will host an opening reception for local fine art and travel photographer Sonny Dugal’s show “Independent’s Day,’’ which features images from everyday live "with his whimsical independent eye."
When: 5-8 p.m. July 5
Where: Charleston Artist Guild Gallery, 160 Easy Bay St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-722-2425, bit.ly/2ZNtWCF
Tuesday
Sit and Sew
What: Elizabeth Fortin will lead an evening workshop to share ideas, finish projects, ask questions and solve problems.
When: 6-9 p.m. July 9
Where: People Places & Quilts, 129 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville
Price: $5
More Info: 843-871-8872, ppquilts.com
Wednesday
Ideas Into Action
What: In this culmination of the Halsey’s Luncheons in the Garden series, Tina Singleton, social justice coordinator for YWCA Greater Charleston will lead a panel on how education, food access, land and affordable housing issues, and re-entry from prison into society all have systemic racism as a root cause.
When: 6-7:30 p.m. July 10
Where: Recital Hall, Simons Center for the Arts, College of Charleston, 54 St. Philip St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-953-5957, bit.ly/3013Yfn