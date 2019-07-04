Halsey 4.jpg (copy)

In this culmination of the Halsey’s Luncheons in the Garden series, Tina Singleton, social justice coordinator for YWCA Greater Charleston will lead a panel discussion. 

Today

'Creative Corridors'

What: "Creative Corridors" is the annual Redux Studio Artist Exhibition, featuring work from more than 20 artists.

When: Daily through July 13

Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 1056 King St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-722-0697, reduxstudios.org/creative-corridors

‘Feathered’ Exhibition

What: The Saul Alexander Gallery will show painter Chelle Fazal’s exhibition “Feathered.” 

When: Daily through July 31

Where: Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/2RrA7JI

British Watercolors

What: The museum's newest special exhibition is "Luminous Landscapes: The Golden Age of British Watercolors" in galleries two and three, with works created in the 18th and 19th centuries in England.

When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday; 1-5 p.m. Sundays

Where: Gibbes Museum of Art, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $6-$12 general admission

More Info: 843-722-2706, gibbesmuseum.org

Sweetgrass Baskets

What: Every Thursday, sweetgrass basket artist Angela Stoneworth will answer questions and cover topics related to the art form, including the function, origins and more. Each talk will feature a sweetgrass basket sale and raffle drawing.

When: 10-11:30 a.m. July 4

Where: Neema Gallery, 3 Broad St., Ste. 100, downtown Charleston

Price: $15-$20

More Info: 843-353-8079, neemagallery.com

Mixed-Media Exhibit

What: The Johns Island library will showcase a mixed-media collage by Charleston artist Concept Rxch, inspired by the Gibbes Museum’s exhibit “Black Refractions.”

When: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. daily throughout July (closed Sundays)

Where: Johns Island Regional Library, 3531 Maybank Highway

Price: Free

More Info: 843-559-1945, bit.ly/2x4XiAm

'Cry Joy Park'

What: The Halsey presents a solo exhibition by Jennifer Wen Ma, entitled “Cry Joy Park: Gardens of Dark and Light,” an investigation into the construct of a utopia, inspired by the history of Charleston.

When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. daily through July 6

Where: Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art, 161 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-953-4422, bit.ly/2Lwz5gb

Friday

Sewing with Sue

What: Instructor Sue Runnerstrom will facilitate a workshop to share ideas, finish projects, ask questions and solve problems.

When: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. July 5

Where: People Places & Quilts, 129 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville

Price: $5

More Info: 843-871-8872, ppquilts.com

Opening Reception

What: The Charleston Artist Guild Gallery will host an opening reception for local fine art and travel photographer Sonny Dugal’s show “Independent’s Day,’’ which features images from everyday live "with his whimsical independent eye." 

When: 5-8 p.m. July 5

Where: Charleston Artist Guild Gallery, 160 Easy Bay St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-722-2425, bit.ly/2ZNtWCF

Tuesday

Sit and Sew

What: Elizabeth Fortin will lead an evening workshop to share ideas, finish projects, ask questions and solve problems.

When: 6-9 p.m. July 9

Where: People Places & Quilts, 129 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville

Price: $5

More Info: 843-871-8872, ppquilts.com

Wednesday

Ideas Into Action

What: In this culmination of the Halsey’s Luncheons in the Garden series, Tina Singleton, social justice coordinator for YWCA Greater Charleston will lead a panel on how education, food access, land and affordable housing issues, and re-entry from prison into society all have systemic racism as a root cause.

When: 6-7:30 p.m. July 10

Where: Recital Hall, Simons Center for the Arts, College of Charleston, 54 St. Philip St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-953-5957, bit.ly/3013Yfn

