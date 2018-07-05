Kay Moffitt

The Charleston Artist Guild Gallery will host an opening reception for award-winning artist Kay Moffitt 5-8 p.m. July 6.

 Debbie Daniels/Provided.

Today

Color Me Calm

What: Adult coloring class with supplies and coloring sheets provided.

Where: Goose Creek Library, 325 Old Moncks Corner Road

When: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursdays

Price: Free

More Info: 843-572-1376, berkeleylibrarysc.org

Friday

‘MelLowCountry’

What: Opening reception for Fer Caggiano’s paintings in his exhibition “MelLowCountry.”

When: 5-8 p.m. July 6

Where: Lowcountry Artists, 148 East Bay St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-577-9295, lowcountryartists.com

‘Life Paths’

What: The Charleston Artist Guild Gallery will present the work of award-winning artist Kay Moffitt with an opening reception. The exhibit will run through July 31.

When: 5-8 p.m. July 6

Where: Charleston Artist Guild Gallery, 160 East Bay St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-722-2454, charlestonartistguild.com

Saturday

Closing Exhibit

What: Last day to see Germany-based duo Bohler & Orendt’s immersive installation “The Carrion Cheer: A Faunistic Tragedy.”

When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. July 7

Where: The Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art, 161 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-953-4422, halsey.cofc.edu

Sunday

Artist Pop-Up

What: Painter Julia Deckman will host a pop-up featuring her original prints, gifts and refreshments.

When: Noon-4 p.m. July 8

Where: Candlefish, 71 Wentworth St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-371-1434, candlefish.com

Monday

Pickarski, Jones

What: Joint exhibition for Thomas Pickarski, contemporary photographer out of New York for his “Floating Blue” collection about icescapes and icebergs and Conway’s Rachel Jones’ paintings in her “Washes Over Me” collection of female portraits.

When: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday through July 31

Where: North Charleston City Gallery, 5001 Coliseum Drive

Price: Free

More Info: 843-740-5854, northcharleston.org

Tuesday

Sweet Tea & Watercolors

What: Beginning of a six week program to learn the basics of watercoloring. Registration is required.

When: 6-7 p.m. Tuesdays through August 14

Where: Jennie J. McMahan Library, 506 North Parler Ave., St. George

More Info: 843-563-9189, dcl.lib.sc.us

Monument Worthy

What: Two-day workshop for students 12-16 about the history, design and meaning of monuments, including tours of monuments and public art pieces in the surrounding neighborhood.

When: 3-5:30 p.m. July 10, July 12

Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 1056 King St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-722-0697, reduxstudios.org

Wednesday

Un-Wined Watercolor

What: Monthly watercoloring class led by Mia Loia. Attendees are asked to bring their happy hour drink of choice.

When: 6-8 p.m. July 11

Where: Redux Conteporary Art Center, 1056 King St., downtown Charleston

Price: $20-$25

More Info: 843-722-0697, reduxstudios.org

DIY Bath Bombs

What: A DIY class to learn how to make Bath Bombs, as part of the Charleston County Public Library’s “Adult Crafternoon” series.

When: 2-3 p.m. July 11

Where: Hurd St. Andrews Regional Library, 1735 North Woodmere Drive, Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-766-2546, ccpl.org/branches/st-andrews