Today
Color Me Calm
What: Adult coloring class with supplies and coloring sheets provided.
Where: Goose Creek Library, 325 Old Moncks Corner Road
When: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursdays
Price: Free
More Info: 843-572-1376, berkeleylibrarysc.org
Friday
‘MelLowCountry’
What: Opening reception for Fer Caggiano’s paintings in his exhibition “MelLowCountry.”
When: 5-8 p.m. July 6
Where: Lowcountry Artists, 148 East Bay St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-577-9295, lowcountryartists.com
‘Life Paths’
What: The Charleston Artist Guild Gallery will present the work of award-winning artist Kay Moffitt with an opening reception. The exhibit will run through July 31.
When: 5-8 p.m. July 6
Where: Charleston Artist Guild Gallery, 160 East Bay St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-722-2454, charlestonartistguild.com
Saturday
Closing Exhibit
What: Last day to see Germany-based duo Bohler & Orendt’s immersive installation “The Carrion Cheer: A Faunistic Tragedy.”
When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. July 7
Where: The Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art, 161 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-953-4422, halsey.cofc.edu
Sunday
Artist Pop-Up
What: Painter Julia Deckman will host a pop-up featuring her original prints, gifts and refreshments.
When: Noon-4 p.m. July 8
Where: Candlefish, 71 Wentworth St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-371-1434, candlefish.com
Monday
Pickarski, Jones
What: Joint exhibition for Thomas Pickarski, contemporary photographer out of New York for his “Floating Blue” collection about icescapes and icebergs and Conway’s Rachel Jones’ paintings in her “Washes Over Me” collection of female portraits.
When: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday through July 31
Where: North Charleston City Gallery, 5001 Coliseum Drive
Price: Free
More Info: 843-740-5854, northcharleston.org
Tuesday
Sweet Tea & Watercolors
What: Beginning of a six week program to learn the basics of watercoloring. Registration is required.
When: 6-7 p.m. Tuesdays through August 14
Where: Jennie J. McMahan Library, 506 North Parler Ave., St. George
More Info: 843-563-9189, dcl.lib.sc.us
Monument Worthy
What: Two-day workshop for students 12-16 about the history, design and meaning of monuments, including tours of monuments and public art pieces in the surrounding neighborhood.
When: 3-5:30 p.m. July 10, July 12
Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 1056 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-722-0697, reduxstudios.org
Wednesday
Un-Wined Watercolor
What: Monthly watercoloring class led by Mia Loia. Attendees are asked to bring their happy hour drink of choice.
When: 6-8 p.m. July 11
Where: Redux Conteporary Art Center, 1056 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: $20-$25
More Info: 843-722-0697, reduxstudios.org
DIY Bath Bombs
What: A DIY class to learn how to make Bath Bombs, as part of the Charleston County Public Library’s “Adult Crafternoon” series.
When: 2-3 p.m. July 11
Where: Hurd St. Andrews Regional Library, 1735 North Woodmere Drive, Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-766-2546, ccpl.org/branches/st-andrews