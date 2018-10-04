Friday
Lese Corrigan
What: Opening reception for Lese Corrigan’s new works in a show entitled “The Monk, The Goddess and The Pomegranate.” The exhibit will be on view until Oct. 30.
When: 5-8 p.m. Oct. 5
Where: Lese Corrigan, 7 Broad St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-722-9868, lesecorrigan.com
H. Scott Cushing
What: The Charleston Artist Guild Gallery will present photographer and graphic artist H. Scott Cushing’s surrealistic photography exhibit entitled “New Perspectives.” The exhibit will be on view through Oct. 31.
When: 5-8 p.m. Oct. 5
Where: Charleston Artist Guild Gallery, 160 East Bay St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-722-2425, charlestonartistguild.com
Robert Zakanitch
What: Artist reception for Robert Zakanitch’s paintings will be on display in his new exhibition “Good Dog." The exhibit will be on view until Oct. 27.
When: 5-8 p.m. Oct. 5
Where: Dog & Horse Fine Art, 102 Church St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-577-5500, dogandhorsefineart.com
Saturday
Walking Tour
What: A tour led by Anne Barnes of Historic Charleston Tours will make stops at the locations behind the works featured in the Gibbes’ new exhibition “Vanishing Charleston,” which is an exploration of the historic district as it is effected by time, natural disasters and urban expansion.
When: 9:30-11:30 a.m. Oct. 6
Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $40-$50
More Info: 843-722-2706, gibbesmuseum.org
Intro to Digital Photography
What: Learn the basics of taking a great photograph and how to utilize manual camera settings with Taylor Steward. Classes will meet Saturdays through Oct. 27. Supplies are listed on the website.
When: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 6-27
Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $250- $300
More Info: 843-722-2706, gibbesmuseum.org
Poppy Painting
What: Instructor Julia Deckman will lead students through painting a floral landscape using acrylic paints on canvas. All supplies will be provided and no experience necessary. Ages 21 and up are encouraged to bring a favorite beverage.
When: 4 p.m. Oct. 6
Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 1056 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: $60-$75
More Info: 843-722-0697, reduxstudios.org/learn
Wednesday
Unwined with Watercolor
What: Monthly workshop with watercolor artist and illustrator Mia Loia as she guides a class through watercolor tutorials that allow for creative expansion. All levels are welcome. Attendees must be 21 years or older and are encouraged to bring a favorite beverage.
When: 6 p.m. Oct. 10
Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 1056 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: $20-$25
More Info: 843-722-0697, reduxstudios.org/learn